The 10 Best Ashwagandha Supplements for Adapting to Life’s BS

Wander down the supplement aisle of your local hippie health food store, and it can be hard to make heads or tails of what’s in front of you. Maybe you walked in with the goal of finding something to boost your energy (that isn’t coffee), or you’re trying to dial down your anxiety with something that doesn’t require a prescription. No matter how focused your quest, it’s easy to get sidetracked, picking up head-scratching products that make you go, now what the hell is that?

Ashwagandha is often understood as a good place to start for people who are just starting to incorporate herbal supplements. You heard that right: ashwagandha is an herbal supplement, not a mushroom. Also known as Indian ginseng and winter cherry, ashwagandha is an evergreen shrub found in Asia, Africa, and Europe.

According to the National Institutes of Health’s Office of Dietary Supplements, “Ashwagandha has been used in the traditional Ayurvedic and Unani medicine systems of India as an adaptogen, which is loosely defined as a compound or product that increases the ability of a person to resist, adapt, or become resilient in nonspecific ways to biological, physical, or chemical stressors.”

In other words, its nonspecific adaptogenic qualities have made it somewhat of an assumed cure-all in crunchy circles, where its benefits for boosting cognitive functioning, reducing anxiety and stress, and helping with sleep are touted. It’s not necessarily for everyone, though.

Since I love stocking up my pantry with mystical-sounding health remedies, I turned to fellow VICE reviewers and real customers to find the best ashwagandha brands and supplements to try.

Best Ashwagandha supplements

Best ashwagandha supplement powder for sleep – MUD\WTR Rest

MUD\WTR is a major power player in the ashwagandha coffee scene. When I first started seeing ads for MUD\WTR on Instagram, my first thought was why would I give up my cozy cuppa joe in the morning for water that tastes like mud??

However, what was appealing to me was the fact that MUD\WTR makes a caffeine-free blend that is meant to “promote a state of calm so you can get the kind of sleep that will make you wake up and high-five your pillow.” There’s nothing I love more than a cup of decaf coffee after a delicious meal, but sometimes that makes me feel like I should be living in a retirement community. MUD\WTR is obviously cooler than that.

VICE’s Jamie Steidle ventured down the MUD\WTR rabbit hole in her review, and had this to say about its taste:

“MUD\WTR has a very distinct taste. It’s a chai-cocoa combo that tastes like a cinnamon-rich mocha, with a hint of ginger and a very earthy aftertaste. Of course, the flavor is contingent on how you make your brew. Personally, I am not someone who adds sugar to things, preferring a more natural flavor that isn’t overloaded with sweetness, which is why I like MUD\WTR because it’s almost like drinking actual mud.”

She also found that if you’re going to commit to MUD\WTR, you need to be serious about your prep. If you don’t stir it well in your hot water, a layer of “sludge” will settle down at the bottom. Who wants that? I trust that you will read the directions and not screw it up.

Best ashwagandha for anxiety – Four Sigmatic Adaptogen and Mushroom Blend Balance Mix

So why are we pumping this shrub’s root into our bodies, anyways? According to the National Institutes of Health, “Results from several clinical trials suggest that ashwagandha extracts may help reduce stress and anxiety.” It doesn’t take a scientist to realize that as a collective we’re all anxious AF. While ashwagandha on its own can be helpful in managing anxiety, it can also be paired with other herbs and adaptogens for a more powerful blend, which is what Four Sigmatic has done here.

The Four Sigmatic Adaptogen and Mushroom Blend Balance Mix pairs ashwagandha with Organic Chaga, Organic Reishi, Organic Moringa, Organic Tulsi, Organic Ashwagandha, Organic Eleuthero, Organic Amla, Organic Schisandra, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Yacon—a host of ingredients that may help reduce anxiety, relieve stress, and improve cognitive function.

Amazon Reviewer Moirah commented on the effects she experienced: “Overall, I think it does help with focus. I have ADHD and have tried Adderall. I tried only lions mane and it didn’t work. So I was skeptical this would work. But this it a great alternative to medication. It’s not as strong of a feeling like medication of course, but it does have a gradual focus without the jittery feeling and I’m able to sleep!”

The best ashwagandha supplement for women – Hey Girl Ashwagandha Capsules

One important thing for women to know before they start taking ashwagandha is that it’s not for you if you are busy growing a human inside you. This advice comes, yet again straight from the National Institutes of Health. It says, “Experts advise against the use of ashwagandha by people who are pregnant because it might have the potential to cause spontaneous abortion and by those who are breastfeeding.”

If you’re not pregnant or breastfeeding, then please proceed, and perhaps start with Hey Girl Ashwagandha Capsules. These capsules are also made with black pepper, which is an antioxidant that, according to Hey Girl, also helps your body absorb the ashwagandha. With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and over 1,000 reviews, plenty of women have chimed in online on what they’ve noticed since taking these.

Reviewer Morganne writes, “I have been taking this for a month now and I have noticed it has helped with my anxiety and keeping it calm, I don’t have many anxiety attacks now and I’m not as stressed as before, they don’t have a flavor and they are easy to swallow.” Another reviewer, Jade, writes, “I’m not sure if this has really helped with my stress levels, but I’m 2 weeks into taking them 2x a day and my hormonal acne is pretty much gone? I’m an esthetician so I’m familiar with treating my skin and acne, and I’ve tried everything for that hormonal acne on my jaw, chin, and neck, and randomly after months, it’s clear, with a scar or two. This is crazy, haven’t done anything to my skin or changed anything new besides taking these.”

Best ashwagandha supplement for testosterone – Alpha JYM Testosterone Support

The National Institutes of Health also shares that “Ashwagandha use might also increase testosterone levels, so according to experts, it might not be safe for people with hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.” However, if you are looking for testosterone support, then Alpha JYM Testosterone Support is one of the best ashwagandha supplements for testosterone.

According to the brand, “These supplements help support the men’s body’s ability to protect the male body against free radicals, which aids it in producing testosterone optimally.”

As most of the men in the reviews comments, this supplement isn’t a “magic pill” and produces the best results when paired with a healthy lifestyle and plenty of exercise. Reviewer Adam writes, “I’ve been taking this supplement for about 1.5 months now. Half of the recommended dose because it’s hard to swallow 6 capsules a day on top of everything else. I was not exercising regularly when I started. Apart from a slight positive mood improvement, there wasn’t much that happened the first two weeks.”

He adds, “The real banger came when I began working out regularly again 1 month in. I was shocked. As someone who briefly experimented with a 13-week cycle, I can honestly say that I’ve experienced 50%-75% increase in energy levels, downtime in recovery, and speed of building lean muscle and burning fat in comparison to the cycle. The change in libido and overall aggression is maybe 25% in comparison though.”

Favorite ashwagandha root extract – MaryRuth Organics Ashwagandha Root

If you’re a grown adult who hates swallowing pills or tasting strange powders, (1) I don’t blame you and (2) you’re not left out of the ashwagandha fun. You can also get ashwagandha root extract, which is a liquid extract that comes with a handy little dropper. You can put the drops directly into your mouth, or mix them into your water.

Reviewer Lisa gave the extract a five-star review, writing, “I love the fact that it makes me calm and overall just happier. I have been taking it for 2 months and I noticed a difference in about 3 days. I feel the quality is good. The taste is not bad. I just put it under my tongue and swallow.”

Another reviewer, Tiffany, praised it for its easy taste. “I’ve been looking to add supplements to my life without having the nasty aftertaste and it took me a while to find these! It does have a slight herbal taste to it but it’s quick and easy!”

Top ashwagandha tea – Celebration Herbals Ashwagandha Root Organic

Whenever I go out to eat, I bring a (compostable) zip baggie in my purse filled with my own sachets of herbal teas, because there’s nothing love more than a hot cup of tea and I’ll be damned if I settle for Lipton. One of my favorite brands for herbal teas is Celebration Herbals: I’ve tried their Ginger, Lemon Grass, St. John’s Wart, and Chamomile teas and have never once been disappointed.

If I were going to sip on an ashwagandha root tea, I would go straight to Celebration Herbals, no doubt about it: My favorite thing about Celebration Herbs teas is that they provide two different brewing instructions, one method for just enjoying a tea to sip on and other for brewing the tea so that you reap the herb’s full medicinal properties.

One reviewer wrote, “I prepare mine medicinally per the instructions on the box and add a tablespoon of honey for each cup. The taste isn’t too sweet but it is full. I have panic attacks and take benzos for them, but this tea is a great substitute and really mellowed me out.” Other reviewers say that they pair it with other teas for flavor—which is often what I do, too, when I’m taking herbal teas.

These ashwagandha gummies – Goli Ashwagandha & Vitamin D Gummy

One of the most highly popular brands of ashwagandha gummies on Amazon, Goli Ashwagandha & Vitamin D Gummies have a 4.6-star rating and nearly 50,000 customer reviews. These gummies are made for folks who need help unwinding and relaxing and want to manage with natural ingredients.

One reviewer, Madison, noticed a dramatic change in her anxiety levels. She writes, “After a few weeks I noticed my productivity improving. After a month, I noticed how much energy I have throughout the day (with only my morning coffee). After 2 months, I noticed my anxiety has been gone- no persistent thoughts, not looming feelings of doom. I have been truly PRESENT for the first time in my life. I am not so stressed about the future that I can’t enjoy the present- I am relaxed. Friends and family have noticed how much happier I am- they say I seem lighter and back to my goofy, carefree self.”

An ashwagandha supplement for balancing stress hormones – Natural Life Organic Ashwagandha

If you’re drawn to ashwagandha in hopes that the supplement will help with balancing stress hormones, then you might want to opt for a potent, highly absorbent formula, such as Natural Life’s Organic Ashwagandha. Each serving brings you 2,100mg, which makes it one of the most potent on this list. It’s also made with black pepper, which is thought to help your body better absorb the ashwagandha. The formal is also unique in that it gives you ashwagandha in two different forms within the capsule: ashwagandha powder and liquid extract. It also appears to be widely trusted: with over 46,000 reviews, the supplement has earned a 4.5-star rating.

One customer, Rowland, says, “I buy this all the time, like monthly if not more. I use it as gifts as well.” He adds, “I take about two a day every 12 hours or so, and feel less stressed, more clear-headed, friendly, and less brain fog.”

Best ashwagandha supplement capsules for immune support – Moon Juice SuperYou

Okay, so Moon Juice SuperYou sounds like it could be absolutely anything. However, what it actually is a blend of Ashwagandha, Rhodiola, Shatavari, and Amla, that all work together to help calm and support overall mood.

One of the coolest things about this ashwagandha supplement is that all the ingredients are harvested whole during peak season from their native regions, and then imported to a facility in the Pacific Northwest, where they are extracted with fresh spring water in a wind-powered facility. Then, according to the brand, they are “triple tested for potency and purity.”

Amazon Reviewer Rosemary writes that she notices a difference between Moon Juice and other brands, writing, “I’ve tried to cheap out and go with other brands citing the same ingredients – total fail every time. This is the holy grail and I’ve purchased it too many times to count. It’s expensive- but it works and I immediately notice if I don’t take it. I’ve lost weight, feel a million times better generally and my skin is in check. Stress level feels decreased without any external changes.”

Best ashwagandha supplement for cognitive function – London Nootropics Zen Coffee

Earlier this summer, VICE editor Nick Stockton got his hands on London Nootropic’s Adaptogenetic Coffees—one of the leading brands in the mushroom-coffee alternative space. While not all of the brand’s “coffees” have ashwagandha in their blends, it’s fittingly named Zen Coffee does. After trying them all, Nick determined that, “Zen, with calming Ashwagandha and L-theanine, is perfect for winding down in the afternoon or chill weekend mornings when you’ve got nothing much to do.”

According to London Nootropics, “This balancing and calming blend is designed to promote a sense of peace, combatting the effects of stress, tension and irritability. Feel alert, calm, balanced, and adapt to physical & mental stressors.”

Who doesn’t want more of that in their life?! For a lot of us, the suspicion that coffee-bean-less coffee won’t taste very good is what keeps us away from giving earthy, ashwagandha-based coffees the old college try. Fortunately for us, Nick lived to tell the tale after trying them first.

“London Nootropics’s adaptogenic coffee blends are the best-tasting mushroom coffee I’ve tried, and they work really well,” he said. “Of course, depending on your tolerance for caffeine and other health factors, your results may vary. But I’m legit a fan after this experience.”

Bottoms up! [slurps MUD\WTR].