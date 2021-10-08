The Best Bachelor Party Gifts to Order Now, Before You Do That Round of Shots

Bachelor parties are, in general, sweet. They’re goofy, ridiculous outings for dudes to get their drink on, their dance on, and their inevitable drunken, 2 a.m., “I love you man, you’re like my BROTHER,” heart-to-heart conversation on. And while they traditionally take place at bars and strip clubs, this year’s stag night situation might look a little different. That’s why we put together this list of some of the best bachelor party gifts you can buy on the web; so you’re not stuck sweating at a Party City five minutes before closing, mere hours before your red-eye to Vegas.

Now, as an ordained minister (yes, really), I know a thing or two about marriage, though my duties as a reverend are on hiatus when the bachelor party starts—there’s no place for a man of the cloth on a stag weekend. No—that’s when I shave off my tonsure, slap on my beer helmet, and adopt the mantle of Party Pastor. So, my disciples of debauchery, my followers of fun, my monks of making sure the groom—whether he happens to be your brother, your best friend, your coworker, or your shrink—gets colossally hedonistic, let’s stock up on the best bachelor party gifts to make his second-biggest night (yeah, okay) one to remember.

Videos by VICE

It’s not a bachelor party without festive drinking apparatuses

First of all, the fact that we were today years old when we found out that beer holsters are a thing is a great, great stain on our legacy. (That being said, we’re picking up several right this very second.) Is there any better way to make an entrance than with a frosty boy attached to your hip? No, no there isn’t—except, possibly, with a quiver of beers and Claws in your Carhartt beverage sling.

The other good thing about these is that you can fill them with any beverages you want. If Chad and Brad aren’t drinking that night, they can still guzzle mocktails, NA beer, or blinker fluid out of these Viking horns.

He’s a bespoke kind of guy

First of all, a Bespoke Post subscription box membership is the absolute best move for the dudes who live in cities but wish they were lumberjacks upstate. (Guilty as charged.) What’s cool about Bespoke Post, though, is that you can also shop à la carte—a whiskey cocktail book and a happy hour card game are both easy, no-brainer gifts for the man who’s about to get hitched.

A hunk of meat for your hunk of meat

Bears, beets, bringing a large assortment of meat to the bachelor party. (Yes, we’re bringing the cheug.) We’re not aware of a bigger power move than showing up to the bash with a box of juicy, bacon-wrapped flesh. Omaha Steaks is about as meaty as you can get, and—as we’ve said before—Man Crates is a holy place for bacon bois and saloon nut munchers alike.

You weren’t all gonna match?

That’s an amatuer move, Greg. Every good stag party needs some sort of matching prop or symbol to let people around you know why you’re all being so loud and obnoxious. Obviously we’re rocking Aloha shirts with the groom’s face all over it—that much, we know—but for the bachelor who’s having his party at home, a set of personalized pint glasses and coasters are exactly what the doctor ordered, and they make a nice take-home gift as well.

These personalized groomsmen flasks are the perfect piece to hand out to your boys the night before the wedding. What, did you think they were going to sit through the ceremony sober?

Embrace the cliché

Scotch and cigars are pretty played out when it comes to bachelor parties, but they absolutely get the job done if the groom wants a “manly” send off into marriage. Now, imagine if you could distill the ephemeral joy that is a den filled with the smell of aged whisky and tobacco into, say, a pair of loafers? Ahem. You’re welcome.

He just read “The Old Man and the Sea”

The groom is just sure he’d like a Hemingway daiquiri—if he knew what that was, of course. Instead of wasting your money on a bottle of Luxardo that he’s going to drink a single ounce out of and put back on the bar cart forever, get the groom a nice framed picture of the legend making the vastly superior Negroni.

Gym, Tan, Bachelor Party.

If there’s one person that knows what to tell a guy thinking about hanging up his clubbing shoes, it’s The Sitch. This is the end-all-be-all of bachelor party gifts, and even if the groom isn’t a Jersey Shore fan, he’ll love having a heart-to-heart with the Big Man himself on the night before his big day. Neck brace not included.

The best present of all? Making sure the groom doesn’t miss the wedding.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.