The Best Balaclavas (for When a Beanie Just Isn’t Enough)

We have made it to mid-January, folks. It’s that time of year when most of the US is salting its streets, hobbit-maxxing, and thinking twice about driving to Chili’s in a snowstorm. We have many more nip-freezing months to go until spring’s crocuses pop off, which is why it’s so important for you to have winter gear that doesn’t suck. If you haven’t already, find the right boots for domming the subway slush, slip into the best gloves for commuting, texting, or chopping wood, and throw down for the Mach 3 upgrade of the ol’ beanie: the balaclava.

For as long as humans have been cold, they have been covering themselves up with some version of a balaclava, which covers not only the head but also the mouth and/or nose. The namesake comes from the settlement of Balaklava in Ukraine, where a big (and also freezing) battle of the Crimean War took place. Apparently, British citizens began knitting the unique hats for their troops, which were in turn worn by pro-Russian separatists. Today, they’re worn by UberEats delivery bikers, gorpcore bros, ski champions, Beyoncé, and anyone else who wants to stay warm and unbothered.

There’s a balaclava for every budget and aesthetic, whether you’re a Reddit-addicted Donny Darko conspiracy theorist or my cousin in the Czech Republic.. Throw another log on the fire, and let’s break down some of our favorite styles.

Graphic balaclavas make outfits more interesting

Your winter bodega pilgrimages would be way more bearable in a balaclava—especially one with a cool pattern. SSENSE is full of epic designer balaclavas, including this Marine Serre balaclava with a Mission Impossible fit, and a Henrik Vibskov wool balaclava that looks like a wearable Soviet bus stop in the best way possible.

Carhartt for the workwear fan

Whether you’re new to balaclavas or a lifelong lumberjack, a Carhartt brown balaclava is a winter essential for staying toasty, while the Remi balaclava from Carhartt WIP (the company’s streetwear-oriented division) is an elevated take on the classic version. Both are designed to feel form-fitting but not tight, and have face holes that keep the cold at bay.

You want a balaclava that feels like a hoodie

… Luckily for you, so do a bunch of other people, which is why the hooded drawstring balaclava exists. The benefit of this style is how easily it can be worn as either a neck scarf or a piece of headgear (depending on how tight you pull the drawstrings). Bring home a black version from Urban Outfitters while it’s more than 50% off, or choose from one of the six colorways of the ribbed hoodie balaclava from Free People.

Blue is the color of all that you wear

You have a blue house with a blue window. You have a girlfriend, and she is so blue. Of course your balaclavas are blue, too. Alternate between this metallic blue, quilted balaclava with silk lining, and a knitted Yves Klein blue balaclava from Etsy to stay warm this winter.

Go full babooshka

Ask yourself, Would Strega Nona wear this balaclava? Do I look like the main character of an 18th-century Bavarian folk story? If so, then you must be in one of these babooshka-approved balaclavas. Opt for the cream colored, rosette-embellished balaclava on days when you need a neutral colorway, and this technicolor balaclava scarf combo for days when you need to churn butter with the window open.

Now doesn’t that feel better?

