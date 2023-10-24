Ah, fall. What better time than the present to get gagged and basted like a Butterball turkey? It’s a harvest season, a spooky season, and a horny season all lovingly stuffed into one cornucopia. That’s why there’s a phat VICE article dedicated to the best BDSM gear for (literal) cuffing season, and why we’re going even deeper today into one of the best, most affordable BDSM items that should be in everyone’s sex toy rotation: gags.

BDSM gags usually consist of an adjustable strap with a ball, bar, or some kind of mouthpiece at the center. There are even bondage hoods that make us feel like one of the K-hole trance monks from Enigma’s 1991 Spanish TV performance. But we digress. Gag balls can be a great gift idea for anyone in a dom-sub relationship, an easy way to spice things up in the sack, and a really smart way to get your partner to stop talking about Skyrim during sex. Plus, ball gags can be some of the most affordable sex toys out there, with some of the best bangers costing no more than a fancy scallion-cream-cheese bagel.

Whether you’re a Seabiscuit-level pro or new to restraint play, here are the best ball gags and bars for chomping at the bit.

Start with a gag bar

If you’re new to gags, start with this bestselling silicone bar from Amazon. It has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 300 reviewers, including many who say it’s a comfortable, accessible size for newbies and doesn’t have an overwhelming plasticky taste. As one fan writes, “This is a great way to introduce someone to a gag without having to worry about missing the mark with the wrong sized ball.” Another simply says, “Fun bite. Make my hubby be quiet.”

… Or a gag ball training kit

The devil works hard, but sex toy e-commerce works harder: PinkCherry is already having a pre-Black Friday sale with deals of up to 80% off, including this aerated ball gag training kit. This high-rated set is 58% off, and includes three different sizes of gag balls with perforation for all you passionate mouth breathers. Plus, the kit throws in a blindfold. In the words of one reviewer, “This ball gag can be lots of fun and it’s amazing watching her drool while wearing it. It’s perfect for muffling noise when doing some impact play.”

Lovehoney’s bestselling gag ball

Lovehoney is also gearing up for the holiday season with the relaunch of its coveted advent calendars, but today, we’re heading over to the gag section to scoop this silicone bestseller. With a whopping 4.8-star average rating from more than 70 reviews, this classic black gag has earned mascot-levels of drool-inducing excellence from reviewers, who say that it’s comfortable to wear and bite down on. In the words of one fan, “This ball gag was the second I bought as a step up in size, and it is now one of my favorites! It definitely keeps me quiet, but won’t stop all sounds completely, which my partner loves.”

You have a heart-on

Proof that not every gag ball has to be round. This heart-shaped gag is the perfect romantic option for Harlequin Romance novel stans, sensitive Libras, and anyone looking to do a little V-Day gift shopping ahead of time.

The most aesthetic gag bar

Leave it to the über aesthetic sex toy brand Unbound Babes to give us a mantle-worthy gag bar. Known simply as “Bit,” this bar is made out of a smooth, body-safe silicone and can be secured around your boo’s face with a dark blue, velvety ribbon. It sure would look great hanging over a sturdy wood bed frame (which is the best for sex, BTW).

You’re a multitasker

Finally. We’ve been looking for a well-endowed ball gag to realize our Excalibur roleplay dreams all Renaissance faire season. This silicone gag ball from Bondage Boutique is one of the pricier accessories on our wishlist, but it doubles as both a ball gag and a hands-free dildo for partner play. As one fan writes, “Wife and I bought this for the view it gave me while she rode my face. This gag didn’t disappoint in that regard.”

Make someone with a nipple fetish really happy

Speaking of multitasking, this perforated black ball gag comes complete with nipple clamps, effectively turning you into a sexy Rube Goldberg machine. It’s also 67% off during PinkCherry’s pre-Black Friday sale, so cop it while the deals are hot.

Here’s to having a ball.

