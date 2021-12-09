VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Shopping

The Best Bathrobes for Lounging, Getting the Mail, and Staying Cozy

By

the best bathrobes
Share:

Winter has cometh, which means that more often that not we end up staying in with a glass of Carlo Rossi every night, burrito’d in Ye Olde Costco Robe. You know the kind: It’s 30% polyester, probably 150% cellulose or xanthan gum, and likely pulled from a pile right by the chicken nugget samples in 2014 (alas, the simpler days of pre-COVID-19 grocery store grazing). All of this is perfectly chill, but it’s not super aligned with our 2022 goals of mastering a higher level of Cozy Winter Daddi.

We want to waft our midnight blue, jacquard sleeves from one end of the railroad apartment to the other. We want a striped terry cloth robe that makes us feel like the mustached director of a smutty art-house film, circa 1978, about to destroy our lungs with some Lucky Strikes. While the price tags on some of these babies may be higher than that of a single button-up or pair of pants, remember that one swanky dressing robe will do the work of both garments, with thrice the drama (and you can bet we still found you some of the best deals deals deals on these puppies). The following bathrobes and robes for lounging offer a smorgasbord of vintage personalities for your do dip in and out of as we hole up this winter, from 1980s-cabin-timeshare-dad, to wistfully-staring-out-of-my-SoHo-loft and beyond.

Videos by VICE

The robe for your Malibu dream house

Wondering how to embrace your inner bimbo? Dig out the 2000s Juicy Couture tracksuit, throw down for a Barbie-worthy house overlooking the beach, and snuggle up to this silky robe with faux fur embellishments.

Faux Fur Trim Robe (opens in a new window)

Urban Outfitters

Faux Fur Trim Robe (opens in a new window)

$59.00 at Urban Outfitters

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

If you watch sus History Channel docs

Herringbone is as iconic as ye olde chevron (before the latter was beaten to death by Pinterest), and has been a go-to since Ancient Roman and Egyptian times for its lasting, straightforward graphic appeal. This robe showcases that frank design sense on a thick and cozy layer of fleece, so that you can gain back a little more dignity during your cringe-YouTube-doc binge.

John Christian Bath Robe (opens in a new window)

John Christian

Blue Herringbone Fleece Robe (opens in a new window)

$42.99 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

A star is born

If you had a Scarface poster in your first apartment (or knew someone who did) this gown is already in your cart. It’s amazing what some geometric jacquard can do to a simple black robe; we went from the sex appeal of the Relax the Back store and shot it all way up to 1979 adult entertainment mogul.

Mentally, you’re in the Pacific Northwest

Or somewhere among the pines. Carhartt doesn’t make a bathrobe (although they do make a “Chore Coat” for your dog, so they’ve clearly got time), which means this plaid flannel robe is the next best thing. It’s made of cotton and won’t sweat you out as much as fleece (a plus or minus depending on how cold-blooded you are). And whether you’re reptilian or otherwise, you’ll appreciate the true ankle-grazing length for keeping out drafts and other unwanted business.

Flannel Shawl Collar Robe (opens in a new window)

Robes King

Flannel Shawl Collar Robe (opens in a new window)

$34.99 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

The morning after at Willy Wonka’s factory

You crack your eyes to the vision of a gumdrop valley after a night of sweet, sweet lovemaking, while that special someone in a top hat makes you a cup of hot cocoa from a chocolate river that a brat fell into. Sick.

Versace I Heart Baroque Print Bath Robe (opens in a new window)

Dusen Dusen

Stripe Cotton Bathrobe (opens in a new window)

$132.00 at Nordstrom

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

For that friend who smells like sandalwood

They pay more than $8 for their herbal tea. They guessed your cat’s moon sign by week four of quarantine, but couldn’t stomach finishing Tiger King. Of course their robe of choice is a certified GOTS (“Global Organic Textile Standard”) cotton gown, whose jolly leopards were sustainably screen-printed by hand as a partnership with artisans in India. The size range is also awesome, going up to 4XL.

Bagheera Sapphire Robe Print Fresh (opens in a new window)

Print Fresh

Bagheera Sapphire Robe (opens in a new window)

$158.00 at Print Fresh

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

You’re into Japandi design

Naturally, you could use a robe that will look sharp next to your Noguchi lamp and all the other Japandi (Japan + Scandinavian mid-century) pieces. The cloud cotton robe by Parachute—one of our all times favorite bedding and sleepwear brands—is breathable, light, and has a lovely texture.

Cloud Cotton Robe (opens in a new window)

Parachute

Cloud Cotton Robe (opens in a new window)

$108.00 at Parachute

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Sees *one* Op-Art exhibit

For a robe that says, “Why yes, I do have ostracizing opinions on MoMA’s redesign.” The Finnish house of Marimekko was so instrumental to shaping the new wave of vibey 1960s homewares, whether it was through their signature Unikko poppy graphic, or blobs and circles that still feel more cooly sentient than us.

Räsymatto Bathrobe Marimekko (opens in a new window)

Marimekko

Räsymatto Bathrobe (opens in a new window)

$147.00 at Finnish Design Shop

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

A mid-century modern robe

Are you a pool boy from a Wes Anderson movie? A time traveller from the Carter-era suburbs of America? Pick your fighter, then pair this terry cloth robe with a tumbler of your favorite late-night sippy sip.

The one to wear in a Nespresso ad

It’s morning on the Amalfi Coast. You slither out of your canopy bed, stand pensively by the window, and let the sea air shed the dead skin from your life. All the while, your body is enveloped by a fluffy, midnight blue gown made of velour, a material that is always shorthand for “I’m rich” to the tourists sunbathing below. We love this commercial, and we want to star in it.

Triton Velour Towelling Tobe (opens in a new window)

Derek Rose

Triton Velour Towelling Tobe (opens in a new window)

$140.00 at Farfetch

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Udderly warm

They’ll never know you’re in there. How could they know? This plush cow-inspired robe is ideal for the Midwestern family member who needs a gift this season, or anyone looking to get in a cozier mooood.

Cow Print Bath Robe (opens in a new window)

TEKDGONE

Cow Print Bathrobe (opens in a new window)

$27.99 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

A robe for cosplaying as a couch

British heritage brand Liberty makes prints that don’t just cover, but carpet the body in designs of shoulder-to-shoulder florals that are busy enough to make Oscar Wilde die twice. This cotton dressing gown is printed with their “iconic Thorpe design,” which was initially created in 1968 and modeled after one of their earlier 1930s floral prints. It also has camouflaged patch pockets on the chest and hips, for hoarding all of your very small biscuits.

Thorpe Tana Lawn Cotton Robe Liberty London (opens in a new window)

Liberty London

Thorpe Tana Lawn Cotton Robe (opens in a new window)

$310.00 at Liberty London

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Runway Lebowski

This hooded terry cloth robe is so 70s, we can practically feel the wood-grain linoleum beneath our feet. Luxury Italian house Missoni did well by its signature stripe work here, paying homage to the era from whence it came with a muddied-rainbow color scheme. Truly inspired.

Jazz Hooded Cotton-Terry Bathrobe Missoni (opens in a new window)

Missoni

Jazz Hooded Cotton-Terry Bathrobe (opens in a new window)

$257.00 at Matches Fashion

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

The Baroque bath gown

Congratulations! If you’ve made it this far, that means you’re still waiting to find the robe that screams “[aspirational version of] you,” and all that talk of Laffy Taffy hasn’t yet seduced one into your cart. You are truly unhinged, and deserving of a bathrobe that has been tread-marked by the wheels of Baroque angels. Of course it’s made in Italy. Of course it’s half the cost of our monthly rent, but we can at least stare, and maybe, someday, we’ll need it when we commission a velvet self-portrait on our deathbed.

Versace I Heart Baroque Print Bath Robe (opens in a new window)

VERSACE

I Heart Baroque Print Bath Robe (opens in a new window)

$675.00 at Bloomingdales

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Enjoy the good life.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.

Jacquard-weave Bathrobe (opens in a new window)

H&M

Jacquard-weave Bathrobe (opens in a new window)

$59.99 at H&M

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Hooded cotton-terry bathrobe Tekla (opens in a new window)

Tekla

Hooded Cotton-Terry Bathrobe (opens in a new window)

$167.00 at Matches Fashion

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Tagged:
, , ,
Share:

More
From VICE