The Best BDSM Gear for Under $100

Welcome to Under a Hundo, where your faithful VICE editors find the best versions of anything and everything you’re desperately seeking—all for under $100. Whether it’s fancy knives, instant-vacation-vibes patio furniture, or suspiciously underpriced ghost-hunting equipment, we’ve got your thrifty needs covered.

Listen, anything can be a gag ball if you try hard enough. That being said, you paid a lot of money for those veneers, and you deserve some BDSM gear that will sweep you off your feet without breaking your teeth or your wallet. That’s why we’ve greased up our elbows and crawled under the queening chair to bring you the best BDSM goodies for under $100.

If you’re new to BDSM [cracks whip], welcome. Many sexual wellness sites have dedicated BDSM sections filled with all kinds of wonderful information about everything from E-stim paddles to nipple clamps, but we also understand that you’re busy and deserve to cut through the riff-raff for the cream of the [redacted] BDSM crop. Plus, we enjoy the thrill of fishing for faux leather horse-dom masks in the depths of Amazon—it makes us feel alive, and isn’t that what this shared vision quest is about?

Maybe you’re headed to a BDSM convention with your ex, or perhaps you want to spice up your sex life with some affordable rope and bondage materials during your pirate roleplay. Whatever your needs or levels of kinky experience, here’s a smattering of sex toys and boudoir accessories for getting elbow deep in BDSM.

Dress the part

Dress for the job that you want, and that includes dominatrix-inspired clothing. These latex shorts are not only very Trinity-goes-to-the-basment-rave, but roughly the same price as some fancy avocado toast.

You’re in ‘X-Men’

In a world where good things happen to us, there’s an AO3 fanfic in which Magneto snaps one of these five-pronged dildo gloves onto his hands, and gets Wolverine howling. In the meantime, we’ll be lubed up and alternating between the glove’s realistic phallic fingers and the ribbed digit for a little extra stimulation.

Whip it, spank it

Unite your horny accoutrements like a sexual Bop-It, and alternate between spanking, flogging, and whipping your partner until they coo their safe word (Merovingian Dynasty) like a turtle dove. Leos will love Lovehoney’s firecracker red whip, which is 60% off just in time for their upcoming B-day season, while heaux from Omaha will favor an amber paddle that’s the color of their energy.

Chomping at the bit

Unbound Babes has a swole BDSM selection that includes flexible silicone handcuffs, harnesses, and spiky pinwheels for under $100.

Ma Nature’s gag ball is the radish, but we’re also partial to one that will last more than a week and a bite. Lovehoney offers a beginner’s gag ball training kit with three graduated balls for you to gargle. Each orb is perforated, making for ventilated mouth breathing, and they’re easily popped and swapped out for alternate sizes.

Find your form of bondage

Shibari-curious? Cop some reads on the ancient art of Japanese bondage, and then get into this glow-in-the-dark rope from PinkCherry while it’s on sale. You’ll get roughly 33 feet of neon green, ultra soft poly-blend rope for tying up your boo like a holiday turkey.

We’re suckers for bougie handcuffs with glistening metal hardware, but we’re also down to lean into the ease of one of god’s greatest inventions, Velcro, when it comes to easy cuffing. This set is ideal for feet and hands, and made from durable nylon and some spongy padding for extra comfort.

… Or maybe you’re a hot, lazy person who can’t be bothered to do anything more than peel the PVC tape off of your lover during USPS roleplay (you’re the delivery person, they’re the express package). This bondage tape comes in a few different colorways, but we’re partial to the classic black.

Cage the beast

We’ll leave you to explore the intricacies of why these guys put their dicks in cages, and offer up this penis chastity cage in the interim. A bestseller on Amazon, the transparent cage takes on much more of an aquarium-after-dark energy than the traditional Victorian Era torture device cage thanks to its high-quality, BPA-free clear plastic material. It also comes with a variety of cuff rings, so that you can customize the fit to your own dragon.

Get into remote-controlled sex toys

Remote- and app-controlled sex toys aren’t inherently dom/sub-coded, but they sure do lend themselves well to BDSM by nature of how they play with control. This chimera of a vibrator is a bestseller on Amazon, and a true multi-tasker for penis- and vulva-owners alike; the cock ring has one vibrating attachment for stimulating the clitoris, and another for the perineum. It has a 4.5-star average rating from over 400 reviews, including one fan who writes, “For the price you can’t beat this toy. Spicing up our bedroom for sure.”

Happy humping.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.