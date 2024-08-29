10 Bean Bag Chairs That Don’t Look Like They Belong in a College Dorm

The last time I encountered a bean bag chair in the wild, drinking ten Genny Lights on a Sunday morning at a dirty fraternity house was still my idea of time well spent. While it may seem like a college campus is the bean bag’s only natural habitat (after all, what could be more comforting than sinking into its supportive fold when the world is spinning and you’re trying not to barf?) it turns out the bean bag species is highly adaptive to other environments- including real-deal grown-up, clean-smelling homes.

Don’t believe me? I dare you to comb through our list of adultified bean bag chairs and not be impressed. Not only are these some of the most comfortable bean bag chairs out there, but they’re design-forward, pushing the very boundaries of what we might think a well-designed chair can be.

Best beanbag chairs

Best overall bean bag chair for adults – The Moon Pod

Let’s get one thing out of the way—bean bags are not just for kids, college, toddlers, or otherwise. They are a bonafide age-appropriate seat for self-respecting adults, too.

If you’ve still got your reservations, let me introduce you to the Moon Pod—the bean bag company that markets its cloud-like chairs as “zero-gravity therapeutic bean bags.” While that sounds like marketing-speak, there’s actually science to it. The Moon Pod’s high-density beads conform to the body, mimicking the experience of floatation therapy—which is used to treat stress and anxiety. Why spend thousands of dollars on therapy when you could …unwind on a bean bag?

Most customizable bean bag chair – Lovesac

I’ll be upfront here: Lovesac bean bags are freakin’ expensive. The smallest of the bunch lists for $875 when it’s not on sale, while “The Big One” is a whopping $1,650. So, these aren’t for bean bag dabblers. No, Lovesac bean bags are for those dedicated relaxers who are ready to make a lifetime commitment to lounging around.

Not only are they made for the long run—Verified Buyer Jenna writes that she’s had hers for 15 years—but they have removable, machine-washable covers that make it easy to take care of. Lovesac has hundreds of covers and fabrics to choose from, so your bean bag can evolve with your style.

This bougie bean bag – West Elm’s Modern Lounger

Okay—I know I just made a big stink about bean bags being for adults, and here I am pulling one from the the West Elm Kids’ line. However, every thrifty shopper knows that it’s a-okay to dip into the kids’ section for yourself if it means saving some moolah.

West Elm’s Modern Lounger bean bag chair is made from beautiful, buttery vegan leather (what child needs that anyway?) and the retailer doesn’t have a standard option available, which is a crying shame. So, that leaves us here, appointing the 30-square-inch “large” lounger to the living room instead of the nursery.

Best ergonomic bean bag chair – Homguava Bean Bag Chair

Your college days are behind you. That probably means you have some sort of neck or back pain, and as much as you might want to sink into a pillowy blob, you might need a little extra support lest you never pull yourself up to stand again. That’s why we appreciate the Homguava Bean Bag Chair‘s added structure. It has back support and armrests, so you get the support you need.

Here’s a cocoon that you’ll never want to emerge from. Trule’s 6-foot Cocoon bean bag chair is excessive in all the best ways. For starters, it’s huge, and its circular design makes it seem like you’re camping out on your own island of rest.

But what really takes it next level is its plushy faux-fur cover. Its soft fibers are begging to be napped on. (It also gets bonus points for being machine washable—because what good would a nap be if your fur babies can’t climb up and join?)

Top convertible bean bag – CordaRoy’s Bean Bag

Here’s the latest entry on my Cool Shit I Never Knew Existed List: the CordaRoy Bean Bag that converts into a bed. You heard me right, a BED. Inside this corduroy bundle of joy is a Queen-sized sleeper. When it’s bunched up in the bean bag cover, it only takes up a 4-foot diameter footprint. But spread out on the floor, it can comfortably sleep one adult or two kiddos.

Favorite bean bag for kids – Big Joe Classic Bean Bag Chair

If you do have kids, you’ll probably want to hit ’em with Big Joe’s Classic Bean Bag Chair rather than West Elm’s lounger, anyway. Afterall, Big Joe knows his audience well. This beanie is under $60, and made from durable, stain-resistant SmartMax fabric that makes it easy to clean up all the spills your offspring will inevitably make.

Best inflatable – AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger

Sure, the AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger isn’t technically a bean bag, but it shares the same spirit and would def get an invite to the bean bag family reunion. It’s the bean bag equivalent seat for people who like to do their relaxing around a game of cornhole instead of in front of the TV. All about leisure, you don’t even need a pump to inflate it—you just scoop it through the air.

A ban bag chair for your office – Bean Bag Lounger

Bean bags can be office furniture, too. (And I don’t just mean whatever corner of your apartment you’ve declared as your home office.) The internet is full of swanky bean bags that are profesh enough to bring into a workplace where you actually interact with fellow humans who don’t live with you. This ruched, curved Togo-esque sponge sofa is Exhibit A.

A bean bag that’s actually pretty chic – Sudwesto Bean Bag Sofa

When one thinks of classy home decor, a bean bag chair isn’t what typically comes to mind. Don’t worry—it’s a common oversight that can be forgiven if you haven’t previously encountered the Sudwesto Bean Bag Sofa, one of those Amazon finds that really just gets it right. With crisp lines in the upholstery and a petal-shaped back, this bean bag is pretty damn chic. Plus, it comes with a snazzy little ottoman to kick your feet up on.

Best outdoor bean bag chair – Lujo Outdoor Bean Bag Chair

Bean bag chairs aren’t for indoor use only. Designer bean bag brand Lujo makes a line of outdoor-approved bean bag chairs that take relaxing on the patio or by the pool to a whole new level.

Made from “Sunbrella” fabrics and waterproof inner liners, these babies stand up to the elements, all while resisting pesky mildew and color fade. Lujo also attests that the chairs can endure corrosive salt air—an essential for the oceanfront property owners among us. (Who must be their demographic, based on its $595 price tag.) Still, it looks like a good hang.