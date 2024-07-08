The 12 Best Beard Trimmers (for Every Style and Budget)

I didn’t really have to worry about facial hair until well into my 30s. Yeah… But when I finally did, it all came at once. Coarse, prickly hair that didn’t seem to have any mercy for my time—or the cheap razors I was using to shave it.

That’s why I put this list of the best beard trimmers together. So you don’t have to go through the same facial hair hell that I did. I’m going to run down different features to look for and the benefits they provide every guy.

Whether you prefer a silky smooth shave or a manicured man beard, I combed through the thicket of options and shaved it down to the razor-thin best.

Quick look at the best beard trimmers

How to pick the best beard trimmer

Beard trimmers and electric razors aren’t complicated devices. But despite their simplicity, a few factors separate the good from the bad.

I selected these models based on four main criteria:

Accuracy

Comfort

Reliability

Accessories

Accuracy is the deciding factor for a lot of guys. I mean, if a beard trimmer isn’t on point, then what’s the point? Comfort goes hand-in-hand with that. Accurate razors are comfortable and easy on facial skin.

A man needs reliability, and some models just don’t make the cut. The last situation anyone wants to be in is needing to trim the hedges and hearing the exasperated click of a razor that just gave up the ghost.

Lastly, accessories or lack thereof: Features like interchangeable heads, cases, or backup blades aren’t usually make-or-break, but it sure is nice to have options right?

All of our selections offer a combination of these evaluation factors. Let’s dive in!

The best beard trimmer – Wahl USA Pro Series High Visibility Skeleton Style Trimmer

The Wahl name is ubiquitous with facial hair trimmers, but their quality beard trimmers get washed out with the pharmacy and grocery store bargain options that are best avoided. They produce some of the best beard trimmers on the market, and the USA Pro Series High Visibility Skeleton Style Trimmer is the cream of the crop.

It claims to have “significantly superior precision and visibility than other razors,” thanks to the 360 extreme visibility head, so you can get the beard, ears, nose, wherever the follicles flow. The “forever blade” is made from a diamond-hard carbon coating and its small, light size makes it super easy to use for a smoother, closer cut.

Oh, and because it’s waterproof, you can skip the sink cleanup if you want and just use it in the shower.

We previously reviewed it and found that “This thing is insanely easy to use and gave me one of the best beard trims I’ve had in years.”

The runner-up – Norelco OneBlade 360

This is a solid runner-up to the Wahl USA Pro Series Skeleton Trimmer. An efficient face

and body trimmer, the Norelco OneBlade 360 has a blade that flexes 360 degrees—as much as you will after you use it. OneBlade technology with a Dual Protection System moves fast and gets a close shave with fewer passes.

Two separate blades address hair on your body and face and it includes a 5-in-1 stubble comb and body comb to address hair wherever it happens to pop up.

Whether you need to edge it up, trim it down, or shave it off, the OneBlade is great for sensitive areas below the belt thanks to the click-on SkinGuard. The stainless steel blade is rated for up to four months of use, and a handy eject icon indicates when it’s time to swap it out.

Wet or dry. With or without foam. OneBlade, full rotation, and no complaints.

Versatile all-around trimmer – Braun Series 9 All-In-One Grooming Kit

We’re a beardy bunch here at VICE, with no shortage of experience when it comes to managing majestic manes. Our own Matt Jancer glowingly recommends the Braun Series 9 (full review here):

“I’ve been using my Series 9 for a bit over a year, and it hasn’t scratched me or yanked out any hairs yet and I’ve been using it for a year. Finally I can shave without feeling like in a hostage situation with my trimmer.

The trimmer body is plastic, but solidly built enough. The textured back does a good job of improving grip so that I don’t fumble it when my hands are damp after having gotten out of the shower. It’s comfortable in my hand and fairly ergonomic.

The ear and nose attachment, though, is the cherry on top. I can’t say how it performs on ears, since that region is a barren desert rather than a lush rainforest, but for trimming the nose it performs well enough.”

One thing that differentiates this from other trimmers is that “You then spin a rotary wheel to set the length in 0.5 mm increments.” – no need to deal with different length accessories you just rotate the wheel like you can see below:

Best for thick beards – The Beard Club Beard Trimmer

When a company is named The Beard Club you know they’re not burying the lede. I mean, they have a club?! They’re clearly serious about what they do, and so is their Beard Trimmer.

Long beards take some horsepower to crop, and there are no issues with this motor, which runs almost dead silent. VICE did a review and our team found that “Its 7,000 RPM motor means it’ll keep plugging away through thick and thin.” Adam, who wrote the review, also said, ” The PT45 is sleek and slim, but sufficiently weighty; its clean, smooth metal feels good (but still grippable) in your hand, meaning it’s easy to be precise and get proper angles, which can be difficult with a larger, corded, clunkier trimmer.”

And the LED battery life indicator means you’ll know those horses are ready to run. The twist handle adjusts to five different lengths ranging from .8mm to 2mm.

Beard trimming means the hassle of cleanup, but the Beard Trimmer has you. The blades repel dirt, oil, and build-up, and simple cleaning with a damp cloth or the included brush does the rest. A travel lock keeps it off even after your bag is handled by the even the surliest of TSA agents.

This is a great professional beard trimmer for all lengths, but if you need something more versatile that handles shorter trims and cuts and hair on the head there are better options, like the Panasonic Multi-Groomer or Bevel Beard Trimmer for Men.

Clean, crisp cuts. Beard, body hair, whatever it takes. I mean, come on. It’s endorsed by NBA star James Harden, whose nickname is “The Beard”!

Detail and personalization – Panasonic Multi-Groomer

Looking for an “all over” kind of thing? You found it There are three different comb attachments for beard, mustache, body, and scalp hair. Forty-five-degree, hypoallergenic, ultra-sharp stainless steel blades are quick and efficient.

The quick-adjust dial offers an insane 39 trim lengths for the closest personalized detail. Sideburns take an accurate facial hair trimmer to get just right, and the slide-up trimmer is great at adding contour and detail while taking care of any stray hair.

Most modern all-in-one razors don’t have replaceable blades, so once they’re dull you have to replace the razor altogether. This sucks when you finally find a razor you love! But with the Panasonic Multi-Groomer you can just buy a new WER960SP blade and screw it in when it’s time to replace it (generally every three years).

It works corded or cordless, with 50 minutes on a full charge. The ergonomic design is easy to clean in just a few seconds under running water, and the rubber grip means you’re in total control and comfortable when using it.

If detail, personalization, and longevity are what you look for in a facial hair trimmer you just found it.

Salon-quality at home – Bevel Beard Trimmer for Men

This option from Bevel has particular appeal to me because it’s perfect for guys who have thick and coarse facial hair like I do. A zero-gapped blade offers ultimate accuracy and control so you can maintain the perfect beard bush with ease no matter how long you like to keep it.

The build and performance quality are salon-ready, and it gives you the results you’d expect from a razor of this standard. It cuts mustaches just as well as beards with clean, defined lines and no lengthy, insufferable shaving sessions.

On a full charge, you get eight hours (or 180 days worth) of uninterrupted grooming, and the adjustable, built-in dial provides easy, lengthy options. Long run times are a concern for guys with thicker beards who need to use a beard trimmer for a long time in a single use.

The razor itself looks sleek and sophisticated, just like you will after you groom with it. It can’t quite do what The Beard Club Beard Trimmer can, but it’s a solid alternative. Whatever it takes, just keep it clean.

If you’re going bald – Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold Pro

Hitting contours properly is one of the things that sets great razors apart from the pack. Skull Shaver’s Pitbull Gold Pro answers the call.

This 5-in-1 hair and beard trimmer performs as close as it gets. Our team found that “This is also the first head shaver I’ve tried that actually connects smoothly and fully with my head, while still offering the full power of a regular electric or flat razor.”

The flexible shaving heads fit to the form of any curve and you can remove the premium Japanese blades for easy cleaning. While it is advertised as good to use both wet and dry, our team member personally didn’t enjoy using it wet and preferred it dry

For accessories, it comes with a USB charging cord and travel pouch. The only downside is it’s all or nothing. So unless you need to go scorched-earth there are better options. But it’s great for the whole body, and it doesn’t get any closer than this.

Trim all over – MANSCAPED The Beard and Body Bundle

With a name like The Beard and Body Bundle, there’s little left to the imagination. It includes the Header precision beard trimmer and Lawn Mower body hair trimmer, so no unwanted hair is safe.

Top to bottom, front to back. Accuracy isn’t an issue because of the unique zoom wheel with 20 different lengths that go from .5mm to 10mm. No more endless attachments to keep track of! Which is useful considering it doesn’t come with a carrying case.

It’s rated for use in water up to one meter, so you can even shave in the hot tub. Why not get weird with it? You can get 60 minutes of use in the shower or on the go, and it charges through a wireless charging dock or AC adapter.

We love accessories, and the Beard and Balls Bundle doesn’t let you down. In addition to the razors themselves, you get an AC adapter, USB-C cable, length-setting comb attachment, and hard shell water-resistant travel case. Perfect for trimming your hedges on the go!

Like the USA Pro Series High Visibility Skeleton Style Trimmer, it does everything from subtle stubble to Gandalf with no more clipper attachments, thanks to the adjustable trimming guards.

When it comes to all over there really isn’t anything better. “Tame your mane,” indeed!

Classy budget pick – King C. Gillette Cordless Beard Trimmer for Men

It’s not as robust as other options, but what it might lack in swagger it makes up for in style. Three comb attachments suit trimming all beard lengths, and the blades are built to last. The head and three interchangeable combs are easy to wash, and the cleaning brush makes sure no debris is left over so maintenance is simple.

A precision wheel gives you 40 different length settings in .5mm increments, easily handling whatever aesthetic you’re looking for. I can’t stand a dulling razor snagging my facial hair, and the Lifetime Sharp Blade stays precise and efficient, so you don’t have to worry about constantly sharpening it.

The battery has a 50-minute charge without losing efficacy no matter where it is on the meter. And depending on how frequently it’s used, it can last up to a month on a single charge!

Quick and easy operation saves you time. Everything comes in a convenient zip pouch for organization and travel. It’s not quite as versatile as other options like the Panasonic Multi-Groomer or Wahl Professional Cordless Magic Clip, but as far as pure beard trimmers go it’s up there with the best of them.

This classy beard trimmer provides a clean cut, and you don’t have to pay a king’s ransom for it.

For travel – Wahl Professional Cordless Magic Clip

Some all-in-one trimmers are simply better than others. A lot of them are made overseas, which isn’t necessarily an automatic indicator of inferior quality. But there’s a level of peace of mind that comes with a product when you see “Made in the USA.” And the Wahl Professional Cordless Magic Clip doesn’t disappoint.

A self-sharpening, stagger-tooth blade makes it easy to blend and texturize and is great for line fading. The lightweight housing handles well, does a professional job, and balances well. And with 100 minutes of battery life on a full charge, you don’t have to constantly know where the closest AC outlet is.

It’s not light on accessories either, with eight comb-cutting guide attachments, blade oil, and a cleaning brush. The Magic Clip isn’t just for addressing facial hair, it’s ideal for trimming the hedges all over.

The enclosure has a sexy wood grain aesthetic. At just 6.25” inches long and only 10 ounces it travels well and doesn’t take up too much space. There’s long-lasting value here in a quality bundle that’s ideal for hitting the road.

Best corded razor – Wahl Professional Classic White Peanut

Corded beard trimmers with no battery, like the Wahl Professional Classic White Peanut, are pretty much extinct, but there’s an understated classiness to them. Maybe it’s the rose-colored memories of the first time my dad taught me how to shave when I was a kid. And yeah, he was definitely humoring me!

Sure, it can be inconvenient to be tethered to an AC outlet. No dead batteries, no throwing out a razor that’s still perfectly good. But planned obsolescence is very real, and with a corded trimmer battery life and lifespan aren’t a concern.

A rotary motor works as a clipper and doubles as a trimmer. The patented stagger-tooth blade is about as accurate as it gets and great for texturizing.

Made by professional stylists, you know the quality is there. Go beyond simple beard trimming and do an all-over kind of thing. The enclosure is sleek, lightweight, a little classy, and calls back to the early days of electric razors.

Wahl has been in business for over 100 years and has built a reliable legacy that the Professional stands up to. What it lacks in flair it more than makes up for in utility. It’s understandable that corded razors don’t have the appeal they used to but they do have a vintage charm.

It’s not fancy, and it’s not trying to be. Screw the battery, who needs one anyway?

Best for customization – Panasonic Cordless Men’s Beard Trimmer

Razors don’t get much more customizable than this. A rotary dial selects between 19 different lengths that range from one to 10mm. A comb attachment raises flattened hairs to provide a clean cut.

The precision cutting system is sharp, hypoallergenic, acutely accurate, and switches between 19 length settings. Not all razors offer this level of customization. The closest on our list is the Norelco OneBlade 360, but it doesn’t have anything like Panasonic’s Precision Dial.

A rubberized grip makes it easy to hold and provides next-level handling and control. It’s waterproof and washable, so you can use it in the shower to save on cleanup time. It’s fast charging and travels well too, with up to 50 minutes of run time on a full charge.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between a beard clipper and a trimmer?

A beard trimmer is more about detailing and cleaning up hair. Typically, with a trimmer, you’re not cutting as much, and you might be using it to style or clean up your beard rather than remove a lot. With a beard clipper you’re looking to remove most of the hair of your beard.

Which is better for beard growth, shaving or trimming?

Shaving and trimming both have the same effect on beard growth. Neither will affect how you grow hair more than the other because with either tool you’re effectively cutting the hair above the skin.

Is Wahl or Philips better?

Our top pick is from Wahl, and we consider them to be the #1 brand by far. Philips is good, but Wahl has better warranty and customer service with more robust features.

What is the lifespan of a trimmer?

The lifespan of a trimmer is 5+ years if you take good care of it. Other websites cite 2-3 years, but 2 different people on our writer team have had their beard trimmers in the last 6 and 7 years so far – they’re still working. And by the way, it is a Walh that has lasted 7 years (and counting).

Battery life depends on how often you use it but you should be able to easily get about 1-2 hours before needing to recharge.