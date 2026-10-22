Best BioWare Games of All Time: Top 10 Ranked

With the tragic news that BioWare is closing down, we wanted to take a look back at the studio’s iconic legacy. From Dragon Age to Mass Effect, here are 10 of the best BioWare games of all time, ranked by their critic review scores.

Best BioWare Games of All Time Based on Review Scores

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For our list of the best BioWare games of all time, we are using Metacritic’s aggregated critic review scores to rank the games below. Unsurprisingly, taking the top spot of BioWare’s top rated game of all time is the excellent Mass Effect 2, which earned an impressive 96 rating score.

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However, looking through BioWare’s catalog, it’s pretty incredible just how many classic RPGs the studio released over the years. Whether you prefer the fantasy world of Dragon Age or exploring the galaxy in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, there is a lot here worth revisiting.

Here are is the 10 picks ranked by their Metacritic scores:

Rank Game Release Date Metacritic Score 1 Mass Effect 2 January 26, 2010 96 2 Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn September 24, 2000 95 3 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic July 17, 2003 94 4 Mass Effect 3 March 6, 2012 93 5 Dragon Age: Origins November 3, 2009 91 6 Neverwinter Nights June 16, 2002 91 7 Baldur’s Gate December 21, 1998 91 8 Dragon Age: Inquisition November 18, 2014 89 9 Jade Empire April 12, 2005 89 10 Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal June 21, 2001 88

What Makes These Best BioWare Games Worth Playing?

1. Mass Effect 2

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Mass Effect 2 sends Commander Shepard on a mission to recruit a team capable of taking on the mysterious Collectors. While its combat is a big step up from the first game, the companions are what make this adventure so special. Getting to know your crew and helping them through their loyalty missions makes the final suicide mission feel incredibly personal. After all, these are characters you actually want to bring home.

2. Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn

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Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn continues your character’s journey with a new adventure centered on the sinister mage Jon Irenicus. Between its memorable companions, massive selection of spells, and side quests worth getting lost in, this is a classic RPG that gives you plenty of reasons to keep exploring. It’s easy to see why it remains one of BioWare’s most celebrated games.

3. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

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Set thousands of years before the movies, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic lets players explore the galaxy while deciding whether to follow the light or dark side of the Force. Building your own lightsaber and traveling with companions such as Bastila and HK-47 is already a pretty compelling pitch. However, its story and unforgettable twist are what make this one of the best Star Wars games ever made.

4. Mass Effect 3

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Mass Effect 3 brings Shepard’s fight against the Reapers to its conclusion, with players trying to unite the galaxy against an overwhelming threat. While its ending remains divisive, there is a lot to love about the journey getting there. The improved combat and emotional moments with your squad give this finale some of the trilogy’s biggest highlights.

5. Dragon Age: Origins

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Dragon Age: Origins puts players in the role of a Grey Warden tasked with bringing together an army to stop the Blight. However, your adventure starts differently depending on the background you choose, immediately giving your character a personal connection to the world. With tactical party combat, difficult decisions, and companions such as Morrigan and Alistair, this is BioWare’s fantasy storytelling at its best.

6. Neverwinter Nights

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Neverwinter Nights takes players to the Forgotten Realms, where a deadly plague leads into a much larger conspiracy. Its Dungeons & Dragons character building gives RPG fans plenty to experiment with, but the appeal goes beyond the main campaign. Multiplayer and tools for creating custom adventures helped turn it into a game that players could keep coming back to long after the story ended.

7. Baldur’s Gate

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Before Mass Effect and Dragon Age, Baldur’s Gate helped establish the kind of RPG BioWare would become famous for. Exploring the Sword Coast, recruiting companions, and uncovering the mystery surrounding your character made its world feel like a massive adventure. Its presentation may show its age, but the freedom to build your party and stumble into new quests is still a big part of its charm.

8. Dragon Age: Inquisition

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Dragon Age: Inquisition puts players in charge of an organization trying to restore order after a magical disaster tears open the sky. Its large regions give you plenty to explore, although building relationships with your companions is once again a major highlight. Between leading the Inquisition, making political decisions, and returning to Skyhold to catch up with your party, it’s an RPG that can easily take over your free time.

9. Jade Empire

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Jade Empire trades swords and medieval fantasy for a martial arts adventure inspired by Chinese mythology. Players control a Spirit Monk who can use different fighting styles, weapons, and supernatural abilities while uncovering the truth about their past. Its setting gives it a different feel from BioWare’s other RPGs, while the companions and story twists deliver exactly what fans love about the studio.

10. Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal

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Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal rounds out the list by bringing the original Bhaalspawn saga to its conclusion. Although it’s an expansion, its high-level battles and new abilities give players plenty to sink their teeth into. For anyone invested in the first two games, seeing that long journey reach its finale is the biggest reason to play.

BioWare closing down is heartbreaking, especially when you look at how influential the studio has been over the last three decades. From Baldur’s Gate to Mass Effect, its games helped shape what many of us love about RPGs. I know for me personally, I wouldn’t be the gamer I am today without them.

However, if you’re feeling down about the news, the games above are a great way to revisit BioWare’s incredible history. And many of them still hold up today! Whether you’re returning to an old favorite or experiencing one of these adventures for the first time, there is still so much here worth celebrating.