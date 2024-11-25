The 11 Best Black Friday Fitness Deals to Get You More Shredded Than Lettuce

I love working out. It’s the best way for me to calm my mind and get shredded at the same time, but workout equipment can be expensive. This Black Friday, however, almost every major fitness brand you can think of is offering amazing deals on their top-tier workout equipment, allowing you to build a badass gym on your own without breaking the bank.

I spent a good amount of time scouring the internet, looking for the best Black Friday fitness deals available. While I like to lift more than I like to do cardio, I made sure to include an even portion of lifting equipment, treadmills, and everything else a gym rat likes to use to achieve their fitness goal.

Our #1 pick for the best overall Black Friday fitness deal is the Pro 100 Complete Bundle from PowerBlock where you can save $155. I love using dumbbells, and these Pro 100s allow you to get a complete range of weights from a single pair of PowerBlocks.

They also come in a bundle that allows you to get either an EZ Curl bar or a Straight Bar with the same adjustable PowerBlock system. Keep reading to see if the Pro 100 is your favorite deal we found or if there’s another piece of equipment you’d rather add to your arsenal.

Quick Look at the Best black friday fitness deals

What We Looked At

When I was taking a look at the best Black Friday fitness deals, I had a few key things I wanted to evaluate. First, I wanted to make sure each of these options was on sale for more than a few bucks. Who cares about a Black Friday deal where you can save less than 5%? Not me, so I made sure that each deal we’re listing today is saving you enough money to write about.

Second, I wanted to include a wide range of workout equipment for everyone. This list features dumbbells, accessories for benching, treadmills, and plenty more. No matter what type of workout you enjoy, you’ll find something on this list for you.

Finally, I wanted to see how reliable each of these brands are. Thankfully, it wasn’t too hard for me to build a list of legit brands you can rely on. Each of the entries I’ve included are reliable, sturdy, and tough enough to last through the most brutal workouts.

Best overall Black Friday Fitness Deal – Pro 100 Complete Bundle from PowerBlock (save $155)

Out of all the Black Friday fitness deals we found, the Pro 100 Complete Bundle from PowerBlock is easily one of the best. PowerBlock is known for its quality workout equipment built to give you efficiency in your gym equipment.

When you’re building your home gym, space is one of the first things that you need to be concerned about. With PowerBlock, you can get several dumbbells worth of weight in a single dumbbell, saving you space for more dope workout equipment.

PowerBlock is offering a ton of great deals this Black Friday, and their deal on the Pro 100 Complete Bundle from PowerBlock can save you a sizable $155. Check out this bundle of dumbbells and an EZ Bar/Straight Bar if you want to take your home gym to the next level.

Best deal on NordicTrack – Commercial 1750 Treadmill (save $200)

NordicTrack is one of the most well-known names in fitness, and this Black Friday, they’re offering a ton of great deals on their equipment. The NordicTrack deal I wanted to highlight is the Commercial 1750 Treadmill where you can save $200 on a great treadmill.

I chose this treadmill because it’s at a great price, comes with even better savings, and includes both a nice 12% incline and even -3% decline. Check out the 1750 if you want to drop your mile time down to 5 minutes while watching your favorite movie/TV show/anime.

Best adjustable dumbbell deal – Pro 50 PowerMax Bundle (save $88)

I love PowerBlock’s efficiency so much that I had to include another one of their deals in the Pro 50 PowerMax Bundle. You can save $88 and a ton of space on this great dumbbell and kettlebell combo this Black Friday shopping season.

Not only does this bundle come with adjustable dumbbells and an adjustable kettlebell, but it also comes with a dumbbell stand so you don’t have to deadlift these things off the ground for every workout (not that deadlifting isn’t fun as hell, though).

Best Black Friday deal on an elliptical – SOLE E35 Elliptical (save $100)

My favorite cardio machine is the elliptical, and if you want to find a great choice for your home gym, we think the SOLE E35 Elliptical is a solid choice. You can save $100 on this elliptical this Black Friday, allowing you to spend that money on Gatorade or whatever else fuels you through grueling workouts.

I’m a pretty big dude, so I like that ellipticals are low-impact machines that aren’t going to put a lot of pressure on my joints. If you want a great cardio machine that’s different from your normal treadmill or exercise bike, the SOLE E35 Elliptical could be the pick for you.

Best deal on competition bumper plates – Competition Bumper Plates & Sets (LB) (save 20% on all plates & combos of plates)

One of the most important pieces of equipment for any gym are the plates you use to lift with. If you’re in the market for some quality bumper plates, especially for powerlifting, the Competition Bumper Plates & Sets (LB) from Iron Bull Strength should be at the top of your list.

Not only are these quality plates, but Iron Bull is offering a kickass deal on them for Black Friday. All of their plates are 20% off, and it doesn’t matter if you’re buying a single plate, a pair, or one of their sets with multiple weights included in one great deal.

Best deal on an Assault Runner – AssaultRunner Pro (save $200, and 50% off AssaultRower with purchase)

Even if you’ve never worked out, you’ve heard of the AssaultRunner Pro. It’s featured in movie montages, most NFL combine videos, and more. Right now, Assault Fitness is offering their AssaultRunner Pro for $200 off, and if you buy any one of their treadmills, you get a whopping 50% off their AssaultRower.

The AssaultRunner Pro is monstrously simple. All you need to do is give it everything you’ve got, and maybe even a little more, and you can get a nasty workout in no time.

Best deal on an Assault Bike – AssaultBike Pro X (save $200)

The AssaultBike Pro X is another piece of semi-famous gym equipment that a ton of jacked athletes swear by. This Black Friday, Assault Fitness is offering a nice $200 savings on one of their most popular pieces of machinery.

Like a Chinese finger trap, this thing gets harder to use the more effort you put in. Unlike a Chinese finger trap, this thing will also get your quads massive as hell, your cardio as good as David Goggins (if that’s even possible), and more, all while saving you some money during Black Friday.

Best Black Friday fitness accessory – Arch Nemesis Swiss Bar (save $60)

I got almost too excited when I found this bar. The Arch Nemesis Swiss Bar is so beautiful it makes me want to cry. It has a super badass name, has an amazing arch in the middle for even deeper stretches on your favorite lifts, and even comes with three different grips for narrow, normal, and wide grip leverage.

Again, this bar is sick as hell. Bells of Steel (does this company ever run out of great names?) is offering a killer deal on this exciting accessory where you can save $60 this Black Friday. If my local gym is somehow reading this article right now, please buy at least 7 of these.

Best deal on a BowFlex – BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym (save $500 + free shipping)

BowFlex is one of the first ever famous gym brands, and they’re back this Black Friday with a great deal on their BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym. The best part of BowFlex, like PowerBlock, is the sheer efficiency you get with a single machine.

Not only can you get basically an entire gym in one machine, but BowFlex is also offering a big $500 in savings + free shipping if you take advantage of their Black Friday deal.

Best Peloton all-in-one deal – Bike Starter Package (save $300)

Peloton has exploded in popularity over the past couple of years, and I don’t think it’s by accident. If you’re interested in what they have to offer but don’t know where to start, check out the Bike Starter Package where you can save $300.

While Peloton has a ton of great deals on almost all of its products right now, I chose this deal for the beginner who wants some guidance. This starter package comes with the Peloton Bike, a pair of cycling shoes in your size, and everything else you need to get started.

Best Theragun Deal – Theragun PRO (5th Generation) (save $150)

While all the deals we featured today are built to get you built, you’re probably (hopefully) going to be sore as hell afterward. When your muscles have had enough, bring them back to life with the Theragun PRO (5th Generation).

Theragun is a name well-known in the world of muscle revival. After you have a sweaty, bone-crushing, muscle-tearing workout (I’m getting jealous just writing about it), release all your tension and knots with the Theragun PRO (5th Generation). You can save $150 this Black Friday, one of the best deals on this list.