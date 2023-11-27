The Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals (Don’t Snooze on Them)

We’ve all gotta eat, and we’ve all gotta sleep. But when it comes to replacing our mattress, it’s one of those things we always think about doing (ah, to someday starfish on a California King) but just always feels a little bit ‘spensive and out of reach. You’re still tossing and turning on that heavily abused IKEA full-size mattress from college, now desecrated with large stains of mysterious origin? Pal, no. Let’s deck out our beds in a swaggy new mattress that will have your spine singing with joy, and your overnight guests commenting on its firm but supportive constitution.

You’re smart to wait until now, friend, because now is the time when all of the sick Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 mattress deals come out to play. The best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales on the world wide web have already launched, and in addition to the fatty sales on tech and electronics, clothing, and gifts, mattresses are one of the categories in which you can save super smart if you strike while the pillows are squishy. Deals on Tempur-Pedic, Casper, Purple Mattress, and more await. All of the major mattress spots are having big-time sales, from the memory foam icons to the cooling mattress kings. Jump right in, and jump right on.

Avocado, known for its high-quality, environmentally friendly mattresses, is offering up to 20% off select models, with total savings of up to $1,360—use the promo code HOLIDAY.

Bear Mattress, home of the “memory foam mattress that started it all,” is giving customers 35% off sitewide.

Birch is having a 25% off sitewide sale and offering two free Eco-Rest Pillows with mattress purchase.

Buffy, maker of ultra-comfy comforters and other bedding, is taking 25% off sitewide and serving up other special offers.

Casper is having a big Black Friday sale with up to 30% off everything.

Dreamcloud is offering up to 40% off its ultra-comfortable mattresses, with prices starting as low as $449.

Helix is taking 25% off everything and giving away $330 in free accessories with the purchase of a mattress; use promo code CYBER25.

Leesa is offering up to $750 off mattresses, plus throwing in two free pillows and a microfiber sheet set.

Nectar is taking up to 40% off everything, including the Nectar Premier, which our editorial director calls “the platonic ideal side-sleeper mattress.”

Purple is having its biggest sale of the year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with up to $900 off.

Saatva is offering up to $600 off mattresses for Cyber Monday. Check out our review of Saatva’s Classic Mattress here.

Tempur-Pedic is offering up to 40% off on select mattresses, along with BOGO deals on pillows and more.

Tuft & Needle is offering up to $800 off mattresses, plus 50% off a pillow set with the purchase of any mattress.

Don’t miss the rest of the best Cyber Monday deals of 2023.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.