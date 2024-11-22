The Best PS5 Black Friday Deals on Games, Accessories, and the Console Itself

I love the PS5 more than a YouTuber loves saying “please don’t forget to like and subscribe!”. While I always do forget to like and subscribe, I’m not going to forget about these PS5 Black Friday deals. Sony, Amazon, and more are offering incredible deals on the system itself and everything that comes with it.

The PS5 is one of the two juggernauts of modern gaming consoles, sitting right next to the Xbox Series X. This Black Friday, we found the best deals that you can currently shop for, allowing you to get an early start on your holiday shopping (or get yourself something really nice, whose to judge?).

My favorite deal that I found as the best PS5 Black Friday deal is easily Elden Ring for only $19.99. You read that right. One of the largest, most popular, and most successful games of the last decade is less than $20!

It’s an insane deal that took our #1 spot before we could pick up our jaws off the floor, but if you’ve already become the Elden Lord, then keep reading to see what other badass deals you can take advantage of before Black Friday ends.

Quick Look at the Best PS5 Black Friday Deals

What We Looked At

When we were looking at the best PS5 Black Friday deals, we had a few things in mind. We wanted to make sure each of the deals featured was actually a great deal, meaning you’re not only gonna save $2 on a $70 game.

Each of the deals we’re featuring is saving you, at least, a decent chunk of change. In Elden Ring’s case, you’re literally saving more than half of your money if you buy during Black Friday. Second, we checked to make sure that each of these deals are specific to the PS5 itself. Sorry Xbox shoppers, this one isn’t for you.

Finally, we wanted to include a diverse list of options. I found some of my personal favorite games (looking at you, Cyberpunk 2077), some killer games I’m waiting to try, plenty of accessories to enhance your experience, and the best deal on the PS5 console itself.

Best overall PS5 Black Friday deal – Elden Ring (link to Shadow of the Erdtree Edition)

When I was looking online for the best PS5 Black Friday deals, I had to check a couple of times before I could believe this deal. Elden Ring, the literal Game of the Year in 2022, is on sale for only $19.99 in a deal that doesn’t make any sense.

Elden Ring is a massive game that has taken the world by storm. The base game + its amazing DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, is also on sale right now for only $49.99, allowing you to basically get Elden Ring 2 for only $30 more.

If you’re unsure which version you want, just know that Shadow of the Erdtree is up for Game of the Year for 2024, and it’s a fucking DLC. FromSoftware, the developers behind both the game and the expansion, must be drowning in money right now, and their only hope is to offer one of their most commercially successful products at a ridiculously low price this Black Friday.

Best deal on the PS5 itself – PS5 Slim Digital 1TB Console with PSN GiftCard Bundle

This is one of the most important deals on this list. Not everyone is lucky enough to enjoy Sony’s mechanical masterpiece in the PS5, and if you haven’t gotten your hands on one yet, you can through the PS5 Slim Digital 1TB Console with PSN GiftCard Bundle.

This is the best deal I found on a PS5 online, and it’s a good one. This bundle not only comes with the PS5, but it includes the 1TB version, so you don’t have to buy an external hard drive to play your favorite titles like I did.

You can save $89.99 on a great bundle that comes with everything you need and a PSN gift card so you can buy your favorite Fortnite skins (Ice Spice is my hero). It also comes with a controller charging station, a pair of headphones, and more.

Best wired gaming headset PS5 deal – INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset

PlayStation themselves are offering a ton of great deals on PS5 accessories this Black Friday. One of the best ones that I found was their deal on the INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset. Wired headsets are coming back and I’m here for it.

I just bought a wired headset myself and I wish I waited for Black Friday because I could have saved $20 on these bad boys. With this H3 Wired Headset, you’ll never have to worry about dead batteries or bad connectivity again.

Best wireless gaming headset PS5 deal – INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset

If you liked the INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset we listed above but want a stronger, wireless version, you’ve found it in the INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset.

This headset works well to cancel noise so you can hear all the footsteps you need to in an intense game of Warzone, Apex Legends, or whatever Battle Royale you’re playing. This is one of the best deals on the list, as you can save $100 on these headphones by taking advantage of PlayStation Direct’s Black Friday deals.

These headphones come in black and white, have impressive 360 Spatial Sound, and even have microphone noise canceling features so your opponent can’t hear you breathing down their neck before you get your kill.

Best budget PS5 gaming monitor deal – Sony 27” INZONE M3 Full HD HDR 240Hz Gaming Monitor

The PS5 is capable of being a stunning, visually impressive piece of hardware, but only if you have the monitor to back it up. The Sony 27” INZONE M3 Full HD HDR 240Hz Gaming Monitor is that monitor, and this Black Friday, you can save a crazy $130 on one of the best monitors in gaming.

The 240Hz refresh rate ensures that you’ll only experience motion blur if you turned it on in your settings. Your game will rarely lag, you’ll never get frozen pixels, and you’ll definitely see your enemies waaaaaay before they see you.

Best premium PS5 gaming monitor deal – Sony 27” INZONE M9 4K HDR 144Hz Gaming Monitor

Using the Sony 27” INZONE M9 4K HDR 144Hz Gaming Monitor is basically cheating, as there’s no way your opponents will have as clear of a shot as you will. If you liked the Sony 27” INZONE M3 Full HD HDR 240Hz Gaming Monitor we mentioned above but have a little more room in your budget, spend it on this upgraded version.

The M9 version is on another massive sale offered directly by PlayStation, and you can save $200 by taking advantage of this great Black Friday deal. Sony says you’ll experience less ghosting with this monitor, making me wish I used it before I texted my ex last night (baby, we can make it work (we can’t)).

Best PS5 gaming earbuds Black Friday deal – Sony INZONE Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Earbuds

I love using earbuds to game much more than I thought I would. If you’re like me and don’t always need a big ass set of headphones to pub stomp in Fortnite, you’ll probably enjoy using the Sony INZONE Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Earbuds.

These noise canceling earbuds are great for zoning in on your favorite shooter or hearing the roar of the crowd after you score a sweet free kick in EA FC. They come in black and white, and this White Friday (wait, no), you can get your own and save $20 while you do so.

Three great games in one – Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 (PS5)

One of the coolest things I love about modern gaming is the ability to play classics on the best systems currently out there. To call Metal Gear Solid a classic is an understatement and a half, and this Black Friday, you can get the first three Metal Gear Solid games for 53% off, saving $21 in the process.

The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 (PS5) features the first three Metal Gear Solid games in the franchise, allowing you to play some of the earliest blockbusters Sony had on offer.

Night City, here I come – Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

Holy shit do I love Cyberpunk 2077. It’s an amazing game featuring a badass environment in Night City, Keanu Reeves in a peak performance, and my true love Panam Palmer all in one.

For Black Friday, you can get the base game + the amazing Phantom Liberty DLC through the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, where you can save $20. If you haven’t played Cyberpunk 2077 before, I’m genuinely jealous.

I waited about a year and a half after it came out for CD Projekt Red to fix all the bugs that marred its release and it’s one of the best gaming decisions I ever made. Now, in its fully optimized version, you can become a Night City Legend and meet Cyberpunk Idris Elba all in one amazing deal.