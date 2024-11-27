The VICE Guide to Black Friday 2024

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is here again. Talk about drowning in deals! It appears at first to be a good thing. You like saving money, right? That is until you can’t find the good stuff you’re looking for because the also-ran deals and the junk deals are raining down on you, and they’re in your eyes and your mouth and…

Whew, ok. Breathe. We’re hard at work compiling all the best deals out there from the brands worth your attention. Think of this as your home base, your map that’ll lead you to what you’re looking for. We’ll continue to update it as we add more guides and post through Black Friday.

quick look at The Best black friday sales

Best Mattress and Bedding Deals

Best Furniture and Kitchen Deals

Best Tech and Gaming Deals

Best Health and Wellness Deals

Best Clothing and Travel Deals

best mattress and bedding deals

Nothing screams snoozefest as hard as having to A) travel to family get-togethers for the holidays or B) have family travel to your get-together for the holidays. Find yourself a deal on bedding and a new mattress so that you’ve got a good excuse to turn in early.

As an inner-spring mattress it provides durable back support (no slouching or sagging), and most importantly of all for you hot-sleepers out there (like me), it’s great for keeping you cool at night. Oh, and it has a 25-year limited warranty (that’s a quarter century). — Jaina Rodriguez Grey

Avocado’s Green Mattress is 15% off right now, saving you hundreds no matter which size you buy. Check out our Avocado Black Friday deals page for more tasty Avocado deals.

This set is made from the same material as the Hardcore Bundle, but it’s just the flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillow cases. Sometimes that’s all you need. It’s a great pick for anyone looking to just add another set of sheets to their rotation, or if you’re moving into a new place and just need something soft and silky to sleep on. — Jaina Rodriguez Grey

Snag a full makeover for your bed with this luxurious sateen sheet set, now 40% off, and check out our Brooklinen Black Friday deals page for more deals on luxurious bedding.

Have you met The One yet? Pssh, not your soulmate. The entry-level mattress in Casper’s lineup, now $799 ($200 off). It’s an all-foam mattress made of three layers of foam with no coil springs within. Casper says it’s “uniquely supportive with the perfect bit of bounce.” — Matt Jancer

Don’t snooze. Head over to our Casper Black Friday deals page for more deals to help you catch Zzz’s.

Kris Jenner said, “These are my absolute favorite sheets because they are temperature-regulating, keeping you cool all night long, and honestly, they are the softest sheets I have ever felt.” I totally agree. You can score the Bamboo Sheet Set for 30% off right now. — Natalli Amato

Check out more deals in our guide to Cozy Earth’s Black Friday sale.

Not too soft and not too firm, the Helix Dusk Luxe is that medium, just-right Goldilocks mattress. It’s also made with a premium pillow top and has enhanced lumbar support, but it will have a little more firmness to it than the soft mattress. It has the same sale price point of $1,780, so picking the best option comes down to preference. — Natalli Amato

We’ve rounded up more Helix Sleep Black Friday deals here.

Behold, the $349 mattress, the star of Black Friday. The Nectar Mattress is your classic memory foam oasis of comfort: a 12-inch, multi-layered mattress with cooling technology. It’s one of the best mattresses if you prefer the medium-firm feel, too. While the $349 price tag is for the twin size (perfect for your kiddo’s room) the Queen is still only $649 when it’s valued at over $1,500. — Natalli Amato

Top off your coffee and sleepwalk over to our page on Nectar Sleep’s Black Friday deals for more.

Sheets aren’t cheap, and the Percale Sheet Set is no exception. But, with the 30% off sale, these Egyptian cotton sheets start at $181.30. — Natalli Amato

This is the first time Parachute has offered 30% off everything, so take a look at all our top picks at our round-up of Parachute’s Black Friday deals.

Like many of Purple’s mattresses, this one has an interior structure called a GelFlex grid, but I like to think of it as a big squishy waffle. It adds a unique springy quality to the mattress which makes it better at supporting your hips and shoulders while you’re sleeping.

This one has less padding than other Purple mattresses so it gives you a firmer sleeping experience. — Jaina Rodriguez Grey

Rest your head on more Black Friday deals from Purple.

The Saatva Classic Mattress is one of Saatva’s best-selling innerspring mattresses. With a 3-inch pillow top, it’s both comfortable and supportive. Plus, you can select its firmness level to fit how you like to sleep. Normally $2,095, the sale brings it down to $1,795, saving you $300. — Natalli Amato

We’ve got more Saatva mattress and bedding deals in our guide to Saatva’s Black Friday sale.

When I got the chance to test out the Wolf 14-Inch Memory Foam Hybrid Plush Pillow Top Mattress, I set out to discover if the hybrid combo of pillow top and memory foam really made a difference. Reader, trust that it did.

Fortunately for you, it’s currently 20% off as we move into Black Friday season. — Natalli Amato

Is your interest piqued? Read about why Natalli digs the Wolf mattress in her rave here.

Best Furniture and Kitchen Deals

Black Friday has become, in the last few years especially, an ideal time to snag new furniture or gear for your kitchen. There’s no shortage of retailers running Black Friday sales to overhaul your place with fancy new digs.

For a slightly different look, there’s the Barton collection: The Barton Sofa sits low to the floor, and has thick, square armrests and ultra-plushy seats. It has a more homey look, while still looking polished thanks to the top notch fabrics it comes in. Normally $2,065, it’s on sale for $1,446. — Natalli Amato

The Barton isn’t the only piece on sale amongst Albany Park’s Black Friday deals.

These pots and pans are thick, durable, heirloom-quality pieces that will outlast you or me even if you use them to cook all day every day. They’re also oven-safe up to 600F. This set includes everything you’ll need in a home kitchen: fry pans, saute pans, sauce pans. — Jaina Rodriguez Grey

All-Clad’s Black Friday sale includes deals up to 50% off. Check out more of our favorite All-Clad deals here.

Save $400 when you opt for the Aaron 2 – Piece Upholstered L-Sectional: with a solid wood frame, reversible cushions, and a MCM look, it’s a great deal at $1,299. — Natalli Amato

AllModern has a bunch of deals on their Black Friday sale. We put together this handy round-up of the best we’ve found.

The waffles you can make with one of these things are fluffy, delicate, and crispy on the outside. It’s also just a very easy appliance to use, an almost effortless way to give yourself a luxurious breakfast, brunch, or second breakfast any time of day. — Jaina Rodriguez Grey

I received this waffle maker years ago as a Christmas gift, and it has a place of pride in my kitchen. The Belgian waffles it makes are as crispy and delicious as any I’ve ever had from a restaurant. And now it’s $25 off. Check out more Amazon kitchen deals here. — Matt Jancer

If you don’t already stan mid-century-modern furniture brand Article’s stuff, someone you know surely does. You’ve probably sat on a friend’s (or your own) mad comfortable Sven Sectional—a piece whose following is borderline cultish.

Well, crazy news for the holdouts: The velvet version of the Sven is currently a whopping $350 off, bringing the price down to under $2,000. — Adam Rothbarth and Natalli Amato

Article’s Black Friday deals measure up to more than one sofa, though. Take a look.

With an elegant, mid-century modern silhouette and a deep green sage fabric, the Ember Sofa is made with wide, three-layer foam cushions for maximum comfort. Plus, its durable frame and performance chenille help it hold up to everyday life.

As part of the sale, it’s down to $1,279 from $1,499. — Natalli Amato

Burrow into our round-up of the Best Black Friday deals from Burrow.

Searching for the perfect leather sofa this Black Friday, the Jonathan Leather Extended Sofa with Ottoman set is made with gorgeous top grain leather and caramel hue. In addition to the site-wide tiered savings, the couch is also already on sale for $4,269. — Natalli Amato

Kit your home out like a castle with more Black Friday deals from Castlery, and you’ll be living like a king or queen. But with less despotism.

The included grinder produces extremely uniform grounds, even at its finest grind settings, and dispenses them without building up inside the grinder. In fact, to save on counter space (because I live in a tiny apartment) I tend to use the De’Longhi’s internal grinder…

Available now for 30% off at De’Longhi and Amazon while Black Friday promotion lasts. — Jaina Rodriguez Grey

With deep green velvet fabric and elegant turned wooden legs, the Harbour 88” Upholstered Sofa has a definite vintage farmhouse vibe. Thanks to the Black Friday sale, it’s $200 off, taking the price down to $1,499. — Natalli Amato

Dig the look but have your mind’s eye on something a little different? Check out the Birch Lane Black Friday deals page we put together.

With a built-in temperature probe, six preset food settings, and an easy clean-up, the GE Smart Indoor Smoker is almost too easy to use. Your friends will think you’re a bona fide pitmaster thanks to all the in-app controls and features the smoker comes with. — Branson Garza

Growing up, I never really understood why my mom loved wooden cabinets so much. Now, as an adult, I know how important it is to have pretty rustic things to hide your less pretty things in. Here, the Rowley Solid Wood Storage Cabinet is on sale for $629 down from $849. — Natalli Amato

Looking for more storage? More sofas? More anything? Head over to our round-up of Joss & Main’s best Black Friday deals.

These don’t go on sale often, and they’re sure not cheap. Reliably, though, every year around Black Friday KitchenAid drops the prices on these by a bundle. When you take 22 percent off something that normally costs $450, you save a big chunk of change. — Matt Jancer

This set includes a frying pan, a Dutch oven, and a saucepan, all made in France and 22% off. The lids count as two of the pieces, so no, your math is just fine. You also get a free baking slab, which normally costs $109.

Dark blue, red, white, and orange are all on sale for the same price. There are enough deals to outfit nearly your entire kitchen in our guide to Made In’s Black Friday sale.— Matt Jancer

When you think of a modern, suave piece of furniture, you don’t usually think of sleeper sofas. The Milo Sleeper Sofa is a far cry from any of the sleeper sofas your family’s basement held growing up. Normally $2,665, it’s on sale for $1,865. — Natalli Amato

Take a look at our Rove Concepts Black Friday deals page for more.

It’s Solo Stove’s best seller ($65 off) because it hits a Goldliocks sweet spot in portability (25.1 lb.) while being large enough for a crowd. Solo Stoves are shaped the way they are in order to channel airflow for a hotter-burning fire.

That doesn’t just make its use of wood (the stove’s fuel) more efficient and long-lasting. It also makes the wood emit less smoke as it burns. See more deals in our round-up to Solo Stove’s Black Friday sale. — Matt Jancer

This thing is a classic for a reason. It’s built like a tank, it keeps your drinks (or soup) piping hot or ice-cold for literally hours at a time. Because of its robust build quality, you also don’t have to worry about this thing springing a leak.

I’ve used a lot of Stanley products over the years and I’ve never had one that had a leak from anything that I didn’t cause in some way. — Jaina Rodriguez Grey

The code for 25% off is applied automatically at checkout. Pumped for a Stanley, but one different from the Classic Legendary? We’ve got 25%-off deals on more Stanley tumblers right here.

The Bismarck sofa from Steelside brings together two of my favorite aesthetics: the old-school cool of genuine leather and the fresh mid-century modern look that’s defined by clean lines, a low profile, and a less-is-more approach to coming off super chic. — Natalli Amato

Grab this leather sofa on a $400-off deal. Want more details? Head over to Natalli’s soliloquy on this deal for more.

All right, so it isn’t the copper All-Clad that hangs in the homes of the rich and famous and costs as much as your kid’s braces. So sue us (no, don’t please). This All-Clad 10-piece set has an overall 4.6 rating from 125 customers.

This set is selling for $160. That’s $40 off. Check out the wide range of deals we’ve found in our Walmart Black Friday post. —Matt Jancer

Whether you’re sprucing up your office or living room, the Aichele Faux Leather Wingback Chair is a classic-cool pick. The warm brown leather matches most aesthetics, and it’s a good size for curling up with a book. Thanks to the sale, it’s 28% off, taking the price down to $246.99. — Natalli Amato

There are way-nice deals in our Wayfair Black Friday deals round-up.

best tech and gaming deals

Do electronic gadgets come to mind when you hear the words Black Friday, too? From TVs to PlayStation 5’s, we’ve sniffed out the best deals and will keep this list updated as Black Friday bleeds into Cyber Monday.

If we were to graph the price of this SimpliSafe starter kit over the past year, it would look like the heart monitor display for a Detroit Lions fan. I’ve been using this system for my own home for the past four years. I only wish it were 40% off when I bought it.

We’ve spun up a guide to the best Amazon Black Friday deals, if you’re hungry for more. — Matt Jancer

In fact, I’m typing this (and all my share of VICE’s Black Friday coverage) on it right now. It’s a sweetheart of a laptop, and it looks damn fine in Space Black. Not just the base level of the new MacBook Pro, this deal is for the mid-tier version with the M4 Pro chip.

So forgive me if I feel like a bit of a sucker. I can’t go back in time to warn myself to wait for Black Friday, Back of the Future style, but I can sound the VICE air raid siren to alert y’all to a killer deal on a killer laptop on sale for $1,750. That’s a solid $250 discount. — Matt Jancer

I really like this vacuum because it barely weighs more than 5 lbs., comes with 60 minutes of suction time (what a dream), and doesn’t have a cord that you can trip over while you’re vacuuming. Did I mention that it looks really cool too?

Nothing looks cooler than a cordless vacuum, and Dyson’s V12 Detect Slim is more than just its looks. Right now, you can save nearly 40% on this vacuum, walking away with $250 in savings. — Branson Garza

The V12 Detect Slim isn’t the only Dyson on sale. Not by a long shot. We’ve rounded up all the best Dyson deals here.

These earbuds run for up to six hours on a charge, and you can get another 18 hours of battery life out of the case that recharges them. They’re one of the best of our round-up of Black Friday deals on earbuds and headphones.

Reviewers rave about the active noise cancelation of these earbuds, saying that they’re effective enough to barely hear “the lawnmower,” “a vacuum cleaner,” and “my husband,” which sounds like a 3/3 win for the sake of peace and harmony. And it’s 23% off. — Matt Jancer

We don’t have to tell you how kickass the Xbox Series X is. It’s one of the latest generations of amazing consoles, and this Black Friday, you can save $110 on a great bundle. This bundle comes with the 1TB version of the Xbox, an extra controller… — Branson Garza

Dig games? Then you’ll want to click on our guide to Black Friday gaming deals, which includes deals on consoles, PCs, peripherals, and more.

The 22% off deal translates to more than $300 in savings. That also doesn’t count the free accessories you get during Black Friday, including a rear cargo rack, headlight, fenders to guard against wet road spray, folding bike lock, and suspension seat post to cush your tush.

Lectric eBikes has a number of bikes on sale for Black Friday. Here are the top picks we’ve found. — Matt Jancer

There are a ton of great Black Friday gaming PC deals out there, but none of them are quite as good as the deal on the Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop.

Not only can you save $800 by taking advantage of Dell’s Black Friday deals, but you can get one of the most badass PCs around at the same time. — Branson Garza

Black Friday is more than just consoles. If you’re a PC gamer, you’ll want to cruise over to our round-up of the best PC gaming deals.

I’m a huge fan of the PS5… If you haven’t had a chance to get your hands on Sony’s latest in the Console Wars, this Black Friday is your chance. Not only are you saving a massive $125 on the hardware, but you’re also getting a baller ass game in NBA 2K25. — Branson Garza

We chose the standard PS5 controller ($21 off) as our #1 pick for several reasons that only get better during Black Friday. First, this controller is one of the most affordable on the market, and it’s even more affordable during these deals. — Branson Garza

Sony says you’ll experience less ghosting with this monitor, making me wish I used it before I texted my ex last night (baby, we can make it work (we can’t)).— Branson Garza

Save $200 on this bundle… and then use your savings to check out more deals on PlayStation 5 games and accessories this Black Friday.

Does the dialogue on your fancy, new, big-screen TV sound like an asthmatic coughing into a trash can? Your TV’s speakers aren’t up to snuff. Even if you’ve picked up a premium monster of a TV, you’re doing it a disservice if you’re making its audio flow out of inferior speakers.

Get yourself a soundbar, at least. The Sonos Arc is $200 off right now, and for $700 it’s on the podium as far as the best audio you can buy for that money.

Not much bigger than a tallboy can of beer, the Roam 2 pairs one tweeter with one midwoofer for a wireless speaker that can connect to devices over Bluetooth, WiFi, and Apple AirPlay 2. It’s just one of many Sonos deals this Black Friday.

It’s IP67 water-resistant so that you can take it to the pool or beach without worry. It’s able to run for up to 10 hours before its internal battery needs a recharge through the included USB-C cable. And oh yeah, best of all, it’s $40 off for Black Friday. That’s music to our ears. —Matt Jancer

TCL never relinquished its hold on the low-to-mid-priced TV segment ever since 2017. Heritage names like Samsung, Sony, and LG continue to make extraordinarily good-looking TVs, but they cost several times as much as TCL. Yet they don’t look several times better.

Now the slightly-more-manageable-to-say QM7 has followed up on last year’s stellar Q7 and improved upon it. Ordinarily I’d be happy recommending the Q7, but when the QM7—only five months old—is on sale for a mere $50 more at $498 (down from $799), the choice is obvious. — Matt Jancer

Normally, the controller will run you a full $59.99, but this Black Friday you can save $20 and get the controller on a crazy discount… You can get the Daystrike Camo skin for $44.99, saving $20 from the original $64.99 price tag. — Branson Garza

There are several colorways on sale beyond classic black, too. Check out our page on Xbox Wireless Controller Black Friday deals.

Best health and wellness deals

It’s become trendy in the past couple of decades to care about keeping oneself alive. And not just alive, but healthy, too. What a change we’ve had from the 20th century, full of cigarette smoke, asbestos, and wars. Wait—well, one out of three ain’t bad.

We’ve featured BudPop in a ton of our cannabis-related articles for a good reason. They’re a solid company with plenty of great reviews for their amazing products, and their Black Friday sale makes their inventory even more accessible. — Branson Garza

Punch the code PREBF in at checkout to enjoy this hefty discount. Hungry for more cannabis deals? [Sparks Bic] Man, have we got a guide for you.



PowerBlock is offering a ton of great deals this Black Friday, and their deal on the Pro 100 Complete Bundle from PowerBlock can save you a sizable $155. Check out this bundle of dumbbells and an EZ Bar/Straight Bar if you want to take your home gym to the next level. — Branson Garza

We’ve rounded up enough Black Friday fitness deals to outfit your entire garage/office/son’s bedroom into a home gym. And yes, grunting is required.

LELO’s unique and modern design sensibility is what sets its sex toys apart… One of my absolute faves‚ the marriage of classic vibrator design and LELO’s design-forward eye—the LELO Smart Wand 2—is on sale for 30% off this week on Amazon. — Jaina Rodriguez Grey

The Tenuto Mini is the sort of sequel, follow-up, spin-off, to the Tenuto 2, one of MysteryVibe’s flagship phallus-centric products. It’s a small, semi-rigid ring clad in platinum-cured medical grade silicone (the good shit), with three internal motors. — Jaina Rodriguez Grey

The Tenuto Mini is 30% off right now. If you want to know why our tester is such a fan, read more about why it’s such a good deal.

The Penguin is another suction toy that does a great job of getting my rocks off. The advantage of this one is that the mouth is a little wider than you usually get.

Because of that, it’s better at providing indirect stimulation to the clitoris and surrounding tissues — which is great if direct stimulation is a little intense for you. — Jaina Rodriguez Grey

We’ve rounded up more firm deals here for Lovehoney’s Black Friday sale.

The kit is centered around Solawave’s award-winning Skincare Wand, which brings together four leading science-backed technologies: red light therapy, galvanic current, facial massage, and therapeutic warmth. — Natalli Amato

Catch this Black Friday deal while it’s $18 off.

(This is) a rare deal on their 45 Hard Cooler in the King Orange Crab color. This hard cooler can store up to 54 cans of beer/cold brew/Diet Dr. Pepper (a personal fave), 37 pounds of ice, or whatever else you want to bring with you. — Branson Garza

You can save a substantial $60 on this deal. More deals on Yeti gear? Yes, please.

best clothing and travel deals

Looking good just so that you can head to the airport for that trip dressed for the flight in something nicer than sweats and Crocs? You might need a new piece for your wardrobe. Or a new wardrobe.

The first time I tried Away’s Bigger Carry-On I was hooked. The internal storage system is great at compressing your clothes so you have more room for things like shoes and toiletries. — Jaina Rodriguez Grey

Away’s made is simple. They’re offering 25% off site wide. Here are our favorite pieces from the Away Black Friday sale.

Quilted jackets have been all the rage for a few years now. I’m glad that they haven’t been reduced to a flood of lookalikes standardized around a common template the way most jean trucker jackets have been.

Huckberry has become, quite quickly, one of the foremost places for men to shop for clothing and outdoors gear. Check out our round-up of our favorite pieces sold at Huckberry. — Matt Jancer

Ah, Ludlow. You’ve been going strong for years now as a J.Crew staple. If suit jackets could get licenses, you’d be able to drive after dark all by yourself. First introduced in 2008, the Ludlow has probably been worn to more graduations and job interviews than any other jacket.

There are a few pieces from J.Crew’s Black Friday sale that we’ve highlighted here, as well.

Warm enough for days below zero degrees, my Mackinaw Wool Cruiser Jacket ($413; $137 off) is one of my favorite deep winter pieces. Still made in the USA out of heavyweight 24 oz., 100 percent virgin wool has such a tight weave that it cuts through wind and sheds light rain like a champ.

Filson’s early Black Friday sale is still going strong. Here are our favorites from this classic American staple. — Matt Jancer

This mid-weight fleece ($63; $27 off) works as a mid-layer between a shirt and outer jacket or as an outer layer on cool days by itself. This polyester jacket adds a bit of warmth without being as bulky as a puffy layer or a high-pile fleece, so you can fit it underneath all but the slimmest of jackets.

Been a minute since you took a look at The North Face? They’ve got a sweet Black Friday sale going, and we’ve rounded up the best The North Face Black Friday deals.

I’ve had one of these aluminum Away Carry-Ons for several years now, and there’s a reason it’s stayed in my rotation while so many other suitcases have come and gone. Yes, that’s real aluminum. Honest-to-goodness aluminum. At 25% off for Away’s Black Friday sale, it’s a third the cost of a Rimowa.

With a high neckline and backless design, the Avielle Dress is both understated and sexy — the perfect dress for any holiday party, especially if you opt for the lipstick red shade. Pair it with black sheer tights and you’re got the look. Or, opt for the fun Jalapeno print for an everyday casual spin. — Natalli Amato

The Avielle dress is 25% off, for a sale price of $96. Shop more Black Friday deals from Reformation through our round-up.