The Best Black Friday Streaming Deals of 2023 Are Here

Listen up, all you loafers, bums, scammers, and well-meaning password borrowers out there: I get it. It’s a point of pride for TV lovers to relay the sheer number of streaming apps they’ve got at their disposal. Believe me when I tell you I know how good it feels to say, “Yeah, we can check out Poker Face—I have a Peacock subscription,” or, “Dude, you gotta see Yellowstone. I’ll shoot you my Paramount Plus password.” I even somehow wound up with two Apple TV+ subscriptions for a while, maybe because I was blinded by my love for The Morning Show (don’t @ me). But, my brothers and sisters in account hoarding, all those monthly auto-payments can add up, and you’ve got to renew when you’re getting the deals. Good news—Black Friday is the best time to get super-low prices on all your streaming subscriptions.

Being an eternal login borrower doesn’t have to be your legacy any longer, because your fave streaming platform—you know, the one with the show that you simply can’t live without but have been unwilling to pay $3 a month to watch—is on sale for Black Friday. Getting to rewatch (or finally see) The Sopranos, Succession, Barry and Friends this winter: $18 for six months on Max (aka 70% off). Thanking your best friend for their years of password-sharing service, and telling them you finally got your own login? Priceless.

This year give yourself or someone you know the gift of growing the hell up and shelling out $12 (aka the price of a Chipotle burrito with guacamole) on an 87%-off yearlong Hulu subscription. Today is your day, and here’s where to start—and start soon, because some of these deals are only good this weekend.

Hulu

Ah, Hulu, the place where I enjoy The Bear, Atlanta, and What We Do In The Shadows (Jackie Daytona stans, rise up) and my fiancée spends three hours a day watching Survivor. We could not live without Hulu. If you’re ready to take the plunge and see what it’s all about, Hulu’s Black Friday deal is insane: 99 cents per month for a year, making it a wild $12.

Max

Every HBO show you’ve ever loved (from Sex & the City and The Sopranos to Game of Thrones and The Gilded Age), the new Barbie movie (dropping soon), and next year’s new (and possibly final) season of Curb Your Enthusiasm? You can get it all for $2.99 a month if you subscribe to Max (formerly known as HBO Max) now.

Paramount Plus

Over the past year, Paramount Plus has become one of my very favorite streaming services. Between Yellowstone, 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown and its killer list of Hollywood blockbusters (think Top Gun: Maverick, the Scream series, the Mission Impossible franchise, and The Wolf of Wall Street), it is simply a Very Important Login™ to have. Paramount’s Black Friday deal gives you Paramount Plus for $1.99 a month or Paramount Plus and Showtime (so you can watch Nathan Fielder’s new show, The Curse, which is actually insane) for $3.99 a month.

Peacock

A bunch of absolute top-level bangers are on Peacock: the John Wick series, 30 Rock, New Girl, The Office, Parks and Recreation, and new hits like Poker Face and Wolf Like Me. For Black Friday, get Peacock for $1.99 a month (the code is BIGDEAL), or $19.99 for a full year (with code YEARLONG).

Sling

Love live TV, hate dealing with the cable company? That’s what Sling is for. TNT, ESPN, TCM, STARZ, Food Network, AMC, CNN, and pretty much all the other good channels round out Sling’s comprehensive roster. Get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite when you subscribe, as well as half off the first month of Sling TV.

Let us know what you think of your Game of Thrones rewatch, fam.

