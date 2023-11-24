The Best Black Friday Deals on Really Good Vacuums

We’re powering through our Thanksgiving hangovers to wake and bake and go for a walk with our cousins wake and shop for sick Black Friday deals, and we all know that when it comes to today’s killer sales, it’s the major price drops on appliances, tech, and home goods that reign supreme. That means that if your floors and furniture are forever accented with dust bunnies and crumbs, it’s the best day of the year to buy a new vacuum. After all, what better way to celebrate the season of gifts, discounts, and unbridled consumerism than by diving headfirst into the thrilling world of vacuum cleaners? We’re here to talk about the unsung heroes of cleanliness: the vacuums that truly suck, in the best way possible.

In a world where pet hair never stops materializing on your sofa, dirt lurks around every corner, and tiny shards from the wine glass you broke last weekend lurk on your runner rug, the best vacuums deserve a round of applause for their service. We’ve scoured the Black Friday sales to find you the best vacuum cleaners on sale that will make your life easier and your home a hell of a lot less grody. Buckle up, friends, because the best vacuum deals of the year are here, and they’re really, really good. We even have a couple of picks for under hundred bucks.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum

Of course, no list of the best vacuums would be complete without a Dyson. We’re sure you know the lore, but yes, these top-tier dust-suckers are very much worth the money even at full price—but it certainly doesn’t hurt that for Black Friday, the classic V8 cordless vacuum is $170 off.

Shark NV352 Navigator Upright Vacuum

This top-rated Shark vacuum is perfect for those with pets and/or allergies—it’s specifically designed with a HEPA filter and anti-allergen technology so you can stop waking up congested. It’s brushroll shutoff means you can seamlessly navigate between carpet and bare flooring, and it swivels to get deep into those dusty corners. The nearly 25,000 stellar reviews on Amazon praise its “tremendous workload,” lightweight construction, and ease of use. Best of all, it’s 43% off right now, so you can score it for under $100.

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Looking for a powerful cordless stick vacuum? Samsung’s Jet 60 Flex is ready to restore your hardwood floors, tile, carpets, and area rugs alike to a gorgeous dust-free finish. It has a 40-minute runtime with a removable battery, a high-capacity dustbin, a five-layer filtration system, and “clog-reducing Jet Cyclone technology provides consistent, powerful suction to keep dirt and debris from building up on the filter,” according to Samsung. It’s 34% off for Black Friday, meaning you can snag it for under $200.

Tineco Floor ONE S3 Cordless Hardwood Floor Cleaner

With more than 26,000 stellar reviews on Amazon, Tineco’s wet/dry hardwood floor cleaner gets top marks for its innovative iLoop smart sensor technology, which automatically detects both wet and dry messes on sealed hard floors and uses both suction and water to leave a squeaky-clean finish. It’s also cordless and lightweight, offers app connectivity, and runs up to 35 minutes on a single charge. It’s 30% off on Amazon right now, meaning you’ll save $120—plus there’s an additional $20 off coupon.

Eureka Airspeed Lightweight Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Talk about bang for your buck—this top-rated upright Eureka vacuum is already affordable, plus is 15% off for Black Friday, plus is an additional $10 off when you apply the click-and-save coupon, meaning you can take one home today for under $50. That’s truly wild when you consider that the Airspeed has a 4.3-star average rating from over 25,000 reviews, is only 7.7 pounds, has a six-amp motor and washable filter, and includes a crevice tool and dusting brush for hard-to-reach corners. Plus, even though it’s compact, it can hold up to 1.7 liters of dust and dirt, so you won’t have to stop and dump mid-cleaning sesh. Happy buyers call it “great for the price” and explain, “It sucks the [deep] dust and dirt out of the carpet… It does a great job on the kitchen floor as well.”

Bissell Little Green Machine

This compact but powerful little carpet and upholstery cleaner combines powerful suction with liquid cleaning solution to gently power-wash rugs, furniture, and more. Read our full review if you want more details, but all you need to know is that this thing is a cult-fave, TikTok-famous appliance for a reason, and for Black Friday, it’s 28% off at Amazon.

Happy deal hunting, and happy suckin’.

