Our Fave Black-Owned Cannabis Brands That You Can Shop From This 4/20

In a bong rip heard ‘round the world, weed was recently legalized for New Yorkers (unless you’re… a visiting Japanese citizen?), inciting equal parts fanfare and eyebrow raises. What does the future of cannabis look like as more and more states continue to legalize Sweet Jane for recreational purposes?

One thing is certain: In the midst of a “cannabusiness” boom filled with CBD serums, CBD creams, and even CBD sleepwear, the conversation around CBD goodies should include not just profit, but equity, and must lift up and empower Black and Indigenous cannabis innovators, whose communities have historically been (and continue to be) disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition laws and sentencing. For example, the stigmatization of plant-based medicines, from marijuana to peyote, has impacted Indigenous communities for centuries—so it’s more than exciting to see the recent launch of a company like Canndigenous, the first Native American-owned CBD hemp company in Wisconsin; it’s revolutionary.

Only time will tell when it comes to how legalization can give back to the communities that anti-cannabis legislation harmed the most, but in the meantime, the least we can do is support Black and Indigenous entrepreneurs in the biz. And in case you’ve been out of the loop, there are many—and their wares are amazing, from cannabis infusion devices to CBD-packed serums.

Of course, one can’t just buy THC from online stores and get it in the mail, even in a legalized state, due to shipping restrictions—but if you live in California or another area with local weed delivery, you can order same-day from Eaze, which highlights Black-owned purveyors, or find other brands and dispensaries in these guides from The Emerald and Leafly. What you can buy online (anywhere in the States) are these Black-owned CBD and cannabis accessories brands; here are our favorite products from their quarry.

The Easy Bake Oven of cannabis infusers

Photo: Ardent

Ardent FX, $350 at Ardent

Shanel Lindsay—the founder and CEO of the cannabis company Ardent Life and an attorney, mother, and activist—has spent a lot of time thinking about the future of legal weed. When Lindsay founded Ardent in 2015, it was in response to a lifetime of trying to figure out how she could find relief from her chronic pain outside of big pharma, and how to harness and maximize more traditional forms of medicinal cannabis consumption. “I found it incredibly frustrating that achieving proper dosage was such a difficult process,” she explains. So she created Ardent FX, which is kind of like an Easy Bake Oven for cannabis, designed to be an “all-in-one, portable canna-kitchen that fully activates your plant material, including flower, kief, or concentrate, and has settings to infuse, cook and bake right inside,” says Lindsay. Like its eponymous toy oven that many of us used to make super-simple cookies and cakes in our childhoods, the Easy Bake Ardent is intended to be safe and foolproof. But it can do way more than that nostalgic toy; it “decarboxylate[s] THC, CBD, or CBG, infuse[s] oils, butters, milks and creams, [and is] perfect for both the expert user and the newbie.” And if you suck at cooking, but love to eat, there’s a whole section of Ardent food kits that overfloweth with brownies, crispy rice squares, and more. On sale for 4/20, there’s even the “Stoner Snack Pack”:

Photo: Ardent

Stoner Snack Pack, $90 $60 at Ardent

And for those looking for something a little more Fancy Squidward? A whole truffle cup kit:

Photo: Ardent

Truffle Cups & FX Double Lifter Bundle, $60 at Ardent

Photo: Ardent

Imagine drowning a ball of burrata in weed EVOO… wow. According to Ardent, this is “the best olive oil we’ve had yet.” As a Greek family farm’s “pride and joy,” this olive oil has won awards for its “grassy smooth, rich, [and] buttery flavor,” making it a no-brainer for transporting your best flower from your stash box to a tasty dish. Infuse this silky baby right in your Ardent Infusion Press, and then drizzle it on whatever sweet, summer dishes you desire.

Infusion Press EVOO Bundle, $70 at Ardent

Move over, Glossier

Photo: Undefined Beauty

For founder Dorian Moss, Undefined Beauty is about creating more ethical means of consumption. “My mission is to ‘undefine’ and democratize beauty,” she writes, “and destigmatize plant-based solutions through an unapologetic, uncompromising, unfiltered approach. Wellness shouldn’t be [exclusive]—let’s democratize it.” A good place to start is through the floral, crisp notes of this brightening face oil, because we all love a good glow! Also, treated fabrics and serums might be one of the best ways to reap the benefits of CBD; skin loves the stuff.

Undefined Beauty Glow Elixir CBD Beauty Oil, $48 at Nordstrom

Soak it up

Photo: Revolve

Fresh from the set of Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century is this pearly bath soak by Homebody, which was founded by Rebecca Grammer-Ybarra to create small-batch, quality products with a highly curated aesthetic. “We want you to truly love your bathing and self-care rituals,” she writes, “so it is important for us to make them safe, non-toxic, sensory, highly effective, and fun. We will absolutely be dumping this disco ball of tropical superfruits and CBD into our tub tonight, plz.

Homebody Full Spectrum Of Possibilities Pearlescent CBD Bath Soak, $42 at Revolve

Carry these around, and make friends when someone asks for a light

Photo: Jane Parade

How could you not? Jane Parade is a Black-owned lifestyle company founded in 2018 by Janelle Benjamin-Grant, and it’s aesthetically tapped-in to the current wave of neo-groovy cannabis energy, as evidenced by these golden-hued, 1970s-inspired matches. “[Everything] is designed with women who consume cannabis in mind,” says their team, and “each piece is subtle in concept, with a playful approach, [because] our mission is to change the image of women who toke.” There are accessories, art prints, and various incarnations of what we’ll call the perfect Sunday T-shirt: A graphic tee that looks like it’s been broken-in by the armpit of a hot disco roller skater, or someone trying to start a co-op. Careful, because you’ll definitely hit the check-out line with four different “must-have” items. (Grab ‘em all; They make great on-hand/last-minute gifts.)

Smoke Gold Foil Matches, $4.50 at Jane Parade

For the seasoned stoners

Photo: Apothecarry

If you’re looking for a present for the friend or family member who can out-smoke everyone, Apothecarry are makers of solid, handsome carrying cases for every weed, tobacco, and CBD accoutrement in the galaxy. For passionate smokers, especially, Apothecarry is one to keep on the radar; it was founded by a Black woman, Whitney Beatty, who grew up in the era of Nancy Reagan war-on-drugs witch hunts, and found new meaning and reclamation of cannabis outside of that social-political stigmatization. Each case is one of a kind, with a “full herb and tobacco organizational system designed to keep your products fresh, arranged and secure.” There are humid controlled jars, a rolling tray, grinders—basically a Mary Poppins bag of treats and essentials.

Dark Brown Case, $259 at Apothecarry

Toke up consciously, friends.

