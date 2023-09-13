The Best Blackout Curtains (for Sleeping Through Anything)

If you’ve never considered blackout curtains before, good for you. Congratu-freakin-lations, and thanks for inadvertently flexing the fact that you have no trouble sleeping in your quiet, relaxing home. It’s like bragging about being able to sleep on an airplane (which I actually witnessed on a dating app this week). Some of us have to deal with the bright lights and 24/7 construction noise of city life, on top of sensory issues. Before you ask: Yes, we have thought of trying a sleep mask; no, it does not work for us to have our heads squeezed all night long. Thankfully, for the rest of us, there are blackout curtains, which turn your bedroom into a delightfully dark lair in which you can hibernate better, longer, and deeper.

In addition to blocking light, some blackout curtains can even help muffle external sounds, so you can get as close as physically possible to sleeping in a cozy cave. Speaking of caves, many blackout curtains can also help insulate your room in colder months, saving you money and improving your sleep (which definitely cannot be said about melatonin gummies or CBD-infused pillows, or many of the thousands of other sleep aids out there). The last thing we’ll say is that thankfully, these days, blackout curtains come in any style and fabric you could crave, and will look as good—if not better than—any conventional curtains you might already have hanging up in your bedroom. Here are some choice picks for the best blackout curtains.

Cotton blackout curtains

Blackout curtain liners

Linen blackout curtains

Eclipse blackout curtains

Velvet blackout curtains

Noise-reducing blackout curtains

Tulle/sheer blackout curtains

Sun Zero blackout curtains

Praying you’ll finally get some shut-eye, king.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.