The Best Blankets That Will Keep You Cozy and Jazz Up the Joint

Now that we’re in the heart of fall, we’re edging Platinum Level cozy mode with electric socks, the best puffers, and endless amounts of twice-baked potatoes in our belly. We’re staying inside a little bit more, and looking to improve upon our living rooms, bedrooms, and reading nooks with the best cozy blankets that keep us (and our furniture) feeling toasty and looking fine. Even if we can’t throw down for a new couch at the moment, we can absolutely give our current sofa the facelift it deserves with a new house blanket or throw. They’re like the crème fraîche on the tart, or the mayonnaise on my caviar [Midwestern Aunt has entered the chat]. Remember when Lenny Kravitz invented, and the revived the slanket for 2023? He truly set the bar for how involved we want your house blankets to be in your life:

You, too, deserve a blanket so good it can hit the streets—a cozy faux-fur throw that feels like a spoiled chinchilla, caresses you like a hot tortilla, and looks like it could be found in that Chelsea art gallery that yelled at you once for taking a bite of your bagel. This is peak Hygge Lord season, and we’re not saying you need a new blanket to feel like your best, cozy self—but it sure helps.

We’ve found the best house blankets for everyone this fall and winter, whether you’re looking for a trippy mushroom throw or a graphic print plush boi; you could be on the hunt for the best electric blanket (yes, they really do slap), or be ready to take home a weighted blanket by Casper.

Here are our fave blankets this Soup Season for keeping those precious toes warm.

You love mid-century modern Instagram memes

Still doomscrolling through @northwest_mcm_wholesale, king? Once you have had your fill of Marcel Breuer memes, head on over to SSENSE to ogle this blanket from the brand Curves by Sean Brown. It’s covered in iconic chairs from decades past, from the Wassily throne to Le Corbusier’s LC3 Grand Modele armchair, and sure would make an excellent gift for the aspiring designer in your life.

Join the cult of the West Elm faux-fur blanket

West Elm invited the whole damn herd to peruse its collection of faux-fur throws, including a variety of textures and ombré patterns that are so soft you’ll swear it’s the real thing (but of course, it’s not). Snuggling up to one of its faux-chinchilla clouds makes me feel like an old money nepotism baby, or a powerful medieval lord. Very enyacore. Plus, the extra large version is currently 20% off.

If faux fur isn’t your jam, check out West Elm’s impressive blanket section for everything from chunky, cotton-knit throws to graphic blankets that look like Matisse cutouts—which is perfect for covering up the couch we’re sick of looking at.

Like wrapping yourself in an Irish fisherman’s knit sweater

Are you in your 20s or 30s, but were somehow born from the mist of a Celtic island a thousand years ago? This fisherman’s knit-style throw has a 4.6-star average rating from over 1,400 reviews, and makes us feel like the most popular person in the lighthouse. It also comes in a bunch of different colors, from mustard to robin’s egg blue. “So very soft,” writes one reviewer, “[and] perfect [to be] placed on the end of the bed for those naps. Just the right amount of air flow and coziness too.” Bring it home while it’s on sale.

Check, please

The checkerboard trend isn’t going anywhere, and we’re pretty stoked about that. The classic pattern wakes up our otherwise boring rugs, mugs, and blankets, including this super plush, polyester fleece throw from Urban Outfitters that is on sale for under $30. The blanket comes in various colorways, including a neon green and lilac, but this mossy shade is perfect for fall.

You’ve got a fast car

Another banger from Curves by Sean Brown, this colorful throw lets you travel to the swanky streets of London without ever leaving your couch. We would love nothing more than to snuggle up with this statement piece, but it would also make for a stunning tapestry.

Tartan plaid is a classic

If you are also on this New Testament quest with us to become a peak lumbersexual being (and we know you are), then you’re going to need a tartan throw that makes you feel like a cross between a druid and the Brawny Man. This wool blanket from L.L.Bean is woven right here in the US at Pendleton Woolen Mills, and is the perfect fall-to-winter throw.

You’re a desert lizard

Ah, to be Georgia O’Keeffe, awakening to a red Taos sunrise while wrapped in this Southwest-inspired throw. (Or at least a lizard that somehow got into her kitchen.)

Yes, electric blankets are actually amazing

I swear by my Sunbeam Electric Blanket. It’s not only of the best cozy gifts your clams can buy, but it’s also a such a great item to have on-hand as a host, too. Whether I’m watching The Da Vinci Code (again), waking up in the morning with my coffee in bed, or letting a friend crash on my couch, there are so many reasons that this sucker is always floating around my apartment. Plus, it will automatically shut off after a few hours so you can go to sleep with it on.

You love shroomies

Of course you do, you’re only human. Or are you? Spread your precious mycelium toes beneath this shroomy blanket and try to convince us otherwise, you hot little shitake. Alternatively, buy it as a holiday present for the Deadhead in your life.

America’s most iconic quilts

Quilting belongs everywhere, from jackets to bags to throws and wherever else you can proudly display fine needlework. When you take home a quilt from the isolated hamlet of Gee’s Bend, Alabama, you’re supporting one of the most treasured and deep-running crafts in America. Since the 19th century, Black women have been crafting these eclectic quilts as a means of intergenerational storytelling. For the first time ever, these veritable works of everyday art are available on Etsy, in partnership with Nest (a nonprofit focused on equity in the Makers Movement) and Souls Grown Deep (a foundation focused on elevating Black artists).

This Casper weighted blanket is $90 off

There’s a unique elegance to the feeling of being gently crushed by the weight of a Casper blanket. For a limited time, the cult-fave bedding and mattress company is having a sale on its signature weighted blanket, which is designed to hold your body like a hug, and purportedly reduce anxiety to encourage a more peaceful sleep. We’re not scientists or doctors, but we can tell you we’re legit fans.

Something lightweight and breezy

Quince is a direct-to-consumer luxury brand that is so good, we have written an entire VICE guide to navigating its leather jackets, cashmere sweaters, and linen shower curtains (a favorite of VICE editors). Our latest obsession is the brand’s gauzy, 100% organic long-staple cotton throw. There’s nothing a terracotta hue can’t warm up.

Bring some color into your living room

Ah, Dusen Dusen. We can always rely on the Brooklyn brand to give us some much-needed color in the colder months of the year. The brand’s Multicolor Stripe Throw sure would look great amongst decor that leans into Japandi minimalism, layered maximalism, and every aesthetic in-between, but it would look especially sick on top of this white Mario Bellini sofa.

You’re M.C. Escher

Can you imagine this baby mid-microdose sesh? Brooklinen’s artist collaborations are always bangin’, and this graphic throw by the New York City-based textile designer Zoe Schlacter is no exception. Smash that order button, and start staring into the void.

Beans, rice, and a dollop of YOU

We had the best lucid dream last night, in which you rolled us up in a tortilla like a hot human burrito and gave us butterfly kisses until morning. Now, it’s a reality:

Keep cozy out there.

