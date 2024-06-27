If you’d told a caveman that, in the future, man would be able to put a blowjob in a box, he might have invented time travel. Blowjob machines are relatively new additions to the world of sex toys, and let me tell you, they’re a welcome addition indeed.

They’re perfect for when your partner doesn’t want to blow you because they’re not in the mood, they’ve already blown you a ton, or they just don’t exist. In this article, we’re covering the top blowjob machines on the market, highlighting what makes them work and why you might like one more than another.

Videos by VICE

The best overall blowjob machine is the Gawk Gawk 3000 for its 360-degree spinning motion, ten modes of vibration, and enough features to make you want to get a second penis.

Quick look at the best blowjob machines

What makes a blowjob machine not suck? (Well…)

The right blowjob machine will give you an orgasm that you probably couldn’t achieve on your own. They’re designed to be sleek, comfy, easy to use, and beyond bangable. Some of the blowjob machines we’ll be looking at are a little large, but they’re all handheld for the most part.

While all blowjob machines are designed to make you finish, they don’t all do it the same. For example, the Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator from Blowmotion is designed to simulate oral sex as closely as possible thanks to its heated interior canal.

The Autoblow AI Ultra, on the other hand, doesn’t have a warming port, but it does have an AI that allows you to sync with your favorite porn. When it’s synced up, the up-and-down motion provided by the blowjob machine will make you feel like you’re in the video you’re watching.

But most blowjob machines operate with a simple up-and-down motion that’s either powered by an internal motor or your hand. In fact, some blowjob machines, like the Gawk Gawk 3000, don’t involve a thrusting motion at all, instead getting you off through a variety of vibrations and sensations.

Some blowjob machines even come with attachments that will allow you to go hands-free, giving you the opportunity to use them elsewhere: on your partner, yet another toy, or even just to throw them in the air in victory.

Let’s take a deep dive into the best blowjob machines.

The best overall blowjob machine – Gawk Gawk 3000

The Gawk Gawk 3000 reigns supreme over other blowjob machines. It means business, if the name wasn’t enough of a hint. This is one of the most straightforward blowjob machines on this list: It’s lightweight, compact, and powerful enough to stop you from texting your ex.

The Gawk Gawk 3000’s crown doesn’t just come from the fact that it went insanely viral; it’s a top-tier ejaculation device with some quality features. It comes in firm ABS plastic and soft silicone, so it’s durable enough to last a while and soft enough to make you think it really does love you.

Its defining feature is the “100 soft, tickling fingers” that sit inside the GG 3K, sure to make your penis feel like a million bucks (or a billion in this economy). Cleaning the Gawk Gawk 3000 is as easy as using it. The only problem is that, at some point, you’re going to have to put it down.

Most customizable – Keon and Feel Stroker

If the Gawk Gawk 3000 shines in its simplicity, the Keon and Feel Stroker stands out for the exact opposite reason. This suckfest of a machine comes with a ton of different attachments, features, and options so you can design your own blowjob experience.

This blowjob machine has four different color options, half a dozen accessories, and aftercare options that will take your masturbation time to the next level. You can start with one color before moving on to another or even buy a compatible VR headset and watch adult videos like never before.

The Keon and Feel Stroker can pulse back and forth and up to 230 strokes per minute—nearly 4 strokes a second, you absolute Olympian. If you’re looking for a blowjob machine that can handle what you bring to the table (or bedroom), check out the Keon and Feel Stroker.

Most realistic – Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator

Why keep it cool when you can get hot? The Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator from Blowmotion is a great way to get off and stay warm at the same time. This wireless penis pleaser can get up to a cozy 104 degrees Fahrenheit for “unbelievable realism.”

Blowmotion also included a litany of top-tier features in their Male Masturbator, including six vibration patterns with three intensities each. That’s 18 different ways you can use the Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator, and honestly, you’re probably not making it past the first three.

If you’re looking for a blowjob machine that feels like the real thing, this might be your best bet. Choose your vibration pattern, set the Masturbator to a warm 104 degrees, and ask your partner to use it or use it yourself for an extra life-like feel.

Most unique – Arcwave Ion

The Arcwave Ion is a one-of-a-kind blowjob machine because it uses pulsating airwaves to get your rocks off. “The Ion targets the Pacinian pleasure receptors in the frenulum, creating an intense orgasm,” according to Arcwave.

The Ion also comes with a handy (get it) smart start and stop feature, so you can simply insert your penis into the machine and it’ll start pulsating with the wonderful airwaves.

CleanTech silicone means the machine is easy to clean. It also feels natural, hygienic, and durable enough to last for as long as you need it to. Check out the Arcwave Ion if you want to try an entirely unique type of blowjob machine.

Most portable – KIIROO Onyx+

Just because you’re on the road doesn’t mean you don’t want to have fun. The KIIROO Onyx+ is the perfect blowjob machine for someone who travels a lot. That can be on the road with your band, while you travel the world, or while you go from bedroom to bathroom (we don’t judge).

KIIROO’s third-generation masturbator can provide over two strokes per second, even quieter than its predecessors, showing just how far the company has come.

The Onyx+ is compatible with both tight and loose sleeves and comes with Bluetooth compatibility so you can connect to partners, performers, and 2D or VR content.

Best starter – Tenga Flip Hole Male Masturbator

Not everyone is an oral sex machine master, and that’s OK. If you’re new to the Blowjob Machine game, the Tenga Flip Hole Male Masturbator might be the best pick on this list for you. It’s easy to set up, use, and clean, even if you’ve never owned a sex toy before.

The Tenga Flip Hole comes with a ton of features meant to send you straight to pleasure town. It offers a lip flap that you can tighten for a firm grip, waves of stimulation, and ribbing to create even more pleasure from both sides.

When you’re ready to clean your Tenga Flip Hole, you can simply take it off of the base, wash it with soap and water, and dry it right back on the slide cap. When it’s finished drying, reattach the cap store and you’re ready to fall in love all over again.

Best blowjob machine on a budget – Romp Dash

If you’re balling on a budget, the Romp Dash is the perfect blowjob machine. It’s less than $50 at the time of writing and has enough features to compete with some of the higher-end machines on our list.

The Romp Dash comes with easy suction control thanks to the handy pressure release valve. It also comes with a removable sleeve, so you never have to worry about how hard cleaning it can be. One reviewer wrote, “My guy loved it, blushed and stammered like a teenager trying to explain how it felt. Great gift!”

The Romp Dash does just about everything a blowjob machine needs to do at a fraction of the price of its competition. If you don’t want to blow a wad of cash trying to get a male masturbator, check out the Romp Dash.

Most premium – AutoBlow VacuGlide

For those who haven’t had to say the word “budget” in a while, let me introduce you to the VacuGlide by AutoBlow. AutoBlow is a company well known for their top-shelf blowjob machines, and this quote on their website says it best: “Our suction-based stroker, VacuGlide, offers toe curling suction that will suck the orgasm right out of your body.”

The VacuGlide is the most premium option on this list for several reasons. It comes with enough features to make you wonder if you’ve really even had an orgasm before. There’s so much fun gear included in this machine, AutoBlow will even throw in a backpack for you to haul it around.

This BJ behemoth weighs a whopping 12 lbs. and is designed for life thanks to its extruded aluminum construction. Vacuum-assisted suction will even get you hard if you’re not already erect. With all of its features, overall build quality, and storage backpack, The AutoBlow VacuGlide is the best blowjob machine money can buy.

Dual-entry for different tightnesses – Arcwave Pow

The Arcwave Pow is one of the softest yet most durable blowjob machines on this list. It also comes with two different entrances, allowing you to get the most out of different tightnesses. It’s not too much more expensive than our budget pick, either.

The Pow is constructed with a quick-clean helix design to make washing and drying a breeze. It also has suction control that you can control with a single finger, allowing you to change the level of suction without any effort.

“Pow has especially shaped lids to protect the toy when not in use as well as enable better ventilation for fast and hygienic drying.” writes Arcwave. Check out the Pow from Arcwave for a blowjob machine with multiple entries, easy cleaning, and phenomenal suction.

If AI could blow you – AutoBlow AI Ultra

If you could hook up with AI, would you? Well, with the AutoBlow AI Ultra, you can! AutoBlow has included data-driven AI software in their latest blowjob machine to create an entirely unique masturbation experience (that’s a sentence I never thought I’d write).

The AutoBlow AI UItra comes with porn synchronization, ten pre-loadable blowjob experiences, additional downloadable blowjobs, and more. It’s a great blowjob machine to hook up to your phone or VR device.

AutoBlow is proud to say that their blowjob machine is great for people who want to grab it and go and for people who want to stick around for the features. No matter how experienced you are, the AutoBlow AI Ultra offers a toe-curling experience for anyone who has a couple of seconds minutes.

Secwell Gawk Gawk 3000 $99.90 at PinkCherry Buy Now

Kiiroo Keon & Feel Stroker $249.00 at Kiiroo Buy Now

Blowmotion Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator $89.99 at Lovehoney Buy Now

Arcwave Arcwave Ion $199.00 at Arcwave Buy Now

Kiiroo Onyx+ $239.00 at Amazon Buy Now

Tenga Flip Hole Male Masturbator $70.76 at Amazon Buy Now

ROMP Dash $34.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Autoblow VacuGlide $999.95 at PinkCherry Buy Now

Arcwave Pow $69.00 at Amazon Buy Now