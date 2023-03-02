Want to Instantly Look Cool? Get a Bomber Jacket

Whether you’ve been cruising around your local Army/Navy surplus store or trawling the aisles of your nearest Urban Outfitters, the bomber jacket is one of those items that every dude should have in their wardrobe. The bomber jacket silhouette is endlessly versatile, thanks to its boxy fit (at least, historically speaking), ribbed-knit collar, elastic waist hem, and simple zip-front closure . It’s hard to think of a vibe it doesn’t go with. Think about it like this: How many items of clothing looked just as good on your grandparents as they do today?

Just like anything with military roots, the bomber jacket has a storied history that spans from servicemen and women to city-dwelling (and, let’s face it, suburban) punks and ravers. While the modern MA-1’s closer relative is the B-15 jacket (shout out to that fur-lined collar), the bomber jacket’s roots stretch back to the 1920s and 1930s. The launch of the A-1 and A-2 leather flight jackets evolved into the B-10 and B-15 models (made with lighter cotton), ultimately dropping the large collar and, by 1953, transforming into the modern MA-1 that we know today. By the early 1960s, the MA-1 would pick up the final details that are ubiquitous today (shout out to that bright orange lining) and companies like Alpha Industries would start mass-producing the style for military—and ultimately—civilian wear.

From the end of World War II and throughout the 20th-century conflicts of the Cold War, the bomber jacket (not unlike the combat boot) would see slight tweaks and variations—trickling down to local Army/Navy stores to be snapped up by folks at home looking for a piece of functional outerwear. Whether we’re talking about the bomber-adjacent “sukajan” souvenir jacket or literal surplus MA-1s, the easy-to-assimilate silhouette found new life out of the cockpit and off-base, becoming a staple of punk and rave subcultures throughout the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Inspired by those very same youth movements, fashion designers like Issey Miyake and Raf Simons recreated and reimagined the style, paying homage to the styles and countercultures that inspired their work on the runway. What goes around comes around (and we’re not just talking about the vintage store).

Today the bomber jacket has manifested itself as a modern wardrobe staple—not unlike a great pair of white sneakers or a leather motorcycle jacket—with plenty of brands continuing to reinvent (or, in some cases, recreate) the bomber jacket. Whether you’re going for something that mirrors military surplus, looking for a simple springtime layer, or hunting down a grail, here’s a few of our favorite bomber jackets for men.

Alpha Industries MA-1 Bomber Jacket

If you’re gonna start somewhere, you better start with Alpha Industries. True, the brand is far from the only producer of military outerwear, but Alpha Industries stands apart from the crowd thanks to its ability to truly crossover into civilian circles. Despite launching and securing its first military contracts back in 1959, Alpha Industries has reincarnated itself as a brand that can not just reproduce military-spec garments, but make them fashionable. Its original MA-1 flight jacket was contracted in 1963, and this model is effectively as close as you can get to that garment (without raiding the closet of someone who actually served). All the hallmarks of a “bomber jacket” are here: the water-resistant nylon shell, the safety orange lining, the utility pocket on the left sleeve, the ribbed knit collar and waistband—it doesn’t get more classic than this. Pound for pound (and, frankly, dollar for dollar), this is the bomber jacket everyone needs at least one of.

Quince Suede Bomber Jacket

On the flip side, not every bomber has to be entirely utilitarian. Sure, it may have roots in the military, but the overall silhouette and design of the bomber jacket is so universal, it doesn’t necessarily need to be rugged or weather resistant—it can just be an attractive outer layer. Quince—affordable supplier of high-end basics, and a VICE team favorite—is one of the rare brands that actually hits the sweet spot between price and quality, providing shoppers with a more transparent look at its pricing model and how its garments are made and sold. Its suede bomber, made with 100% top grain suede leather, is a jacket that looks three times more expensive than it actually is (but… literally though).

Buck Mason Storm Stopper Bomber Jacket

Let’s say you love the retro-recreation vibes, but you’re having reservations about dropping dough on a jacket that’s a little too on-the-nose with that military surplus inspiration. Given that most “reproduction” bombers have a roomier fit (shout out to the insulated, damn-near puffy sleeve)—to say nothing of the service-ready detailing—finding the right bomber is not always as simple as scooping an Alpha Industries MA-1 up at your local Army/Navy store. You don’t need to feel like you’re cosplaying when picking out a bomber; Buck Mason’s Storm Stopper is built to fit a contemporary wardrobe, without sacrificing small details that have helped cement the bomber as a style staple. Buck Mason’s version of the classic bomber jacket is cut with a more modern fit (the brand calls it “vintage fit” but it’s definitely slimmer than a bulkier surplus shop MA-1), but still features a DWR outer, ribbed knit collar and waistband, slash pockets at the hip, and a leather-pull zip closure (a small nod to OG MA-1s, which were often worn with heavy flight gloves).

Huckberry x Eddie Bauer Skyliner Jacket

If the words “Eddie Bauer” only conjure up images of a suburbs-ready “Eddie Bauer Edition” Ford Explorer, let us enlighten you; Eddie Bauer’s Skyliner Jacket is an undisputed icon. Initially associated with outdoorsmen, Eddie Bauer’s over 100-year history has seen the brand outfit nearly all facets of American life, from mountain climbers to fashion nerds. Designed with quilted down, the OG Skyliner was designed by Bauer himself back in 1936 after he almost died of hypothermia while on a fishing trip. With Skyliner patented by Bauer in 1940, the brand inevitably became dominant in quilted outerwear up through the 1960s (even working with the U.S. Air Force), thanks in no small part to the lightweight-yet-warm innovations found within the Skyliner Design. This edition of the Skyliner Jacket is designed in collaboration with outdooring enthusiast-adjacent retailer Huckberry. Paying homage to the OG 1936 design, this edition stands apart thanks to its unique colorway, 800-fill down insulation, and water-resistant wax coating on the outer. This quilted bomber style may technically be lightweight, but it should be a solid investment in versatile, three-season warmth.

Everlane Uniform Bomber Jacket

We’re sure you’re at least loosely familiar with Everlane; the brand built its reputation on crafting simple, minimalist wardrobe staples, leveraging a transparent pricing and production model to make sure shoppers understand exactly what they’re paying for when shopping for new clothes. This approach on modern, universal utility is a driving force behind the brand’s “Uniform Collection”—a selection of around a dozen items that are built to stand up to regular, daily wear. That’s not just marketing speak either: Everlane backs up this claim by offering to replace anything that doesn’t live up to its potential for a full year (yes, 365 days) after purchase. Naturally a bomber jacket was a perfect garment to add to this tight selection, and Everlane’s iteration packs in everything someone might need out of this classic silhouette (without going overboard). Opting for a recycled fabric blend outer, Everlane’s take on the bomber is still water-resistant, but features a two-way zip closure and *magnetic * pockets (instead of the usual snap-button closures).

L.L. Bean 3-Season Bomber Jacket

It’s impossible not to love L.L. Bean. As an Americana icon in its own right, the brand naturally had to deliver its own take on the bomber jacket—that comes as no shock. In true L.L. Bean fashion, this looks and feels like the type of bomber jacket you might want to hike in, due in no small part to its soft fleece lining and wind- and water-resistant shell. That said, if you’re an L.L. Bean fan (like, um, me), you’ll appreciate the branded pull tabs on the zippers and the patch on the chest ensure that everyone knows you copped this at L.L. Bean.

Time to take flight.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.