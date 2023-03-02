The Best Bottle Openers for Cracking Open a Cold One

Lighters, sharp corners, mouths—we’ve opened bottles of hooch, kombuch’, and Topo Chico with a lot of things in this life, but rarely have we owned a bottle opener that 1) doesn’t get dull, and 2) actually has design flair. Now that warm weather park hangs are imminent (Punxsutawney Phil = the Anna Delvey of marmots), we’re dusting off our outdoor fire pits, copping new camping gear, and stuffing our fanny packs with all the poppers, lip balms, and bottle openers necessary for springtime shenanigans.

Where can you find the best bottle openers, other than that sterling silver one from Williams Sonoma that you stole from Mommy’s wine cabinet? The internet is full of options for every kind of guzzler, whether you’re looking for a hybrid bottle-opener-wine-key, or a magnetic one; a yeehaw bottle opener, or one with big design bragging rights.

Pucker up, and let’s crack open a cold one.

The conversation starter

We’re starting off strong with this bottle opener from MacKenzie-Childs, the OG maestro of check print and power clashing patterns. If you leave this out on the bar cart, you’re signaling to your guests that you’re a maximalist with great taste in cocktail garnishes.

An opener made out of materials from a Frank Lloyd Wright house

If you’re reading this from your Eames lounge chair (congrats), we suggest copping this bottle opener from Uncommon Goods to always have an ice breaker on-hand. The opener is made with copper materials that were recovered during the restoration of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Isabelle R. Martin House, making it a legit piece of architectural history.

Wild horses

Which came first, the TikTok-viral cowboy pole dancing boots, or this bottle opener disguised as a lucky horseshoe? This yeehaw flex also comes in a swish little box, making it a great housewarming present for the person who’s obsessed with Western art and decor.

Remember: It’s hard to misplace your bottle opener when it doubles as an objet d’art. This checkered boot definitely begets a permanent place on the counter, and in our hearts.

You aspire to live in a lighthouse

Bro. There are so many nautical bottle openers, but we’re partial to the idea of tucking this lobster claw up our sleeve as a party trick for guests as we crack open their brewskies. Yet another reminder to get yourself a bottle opener that functions as a kitchen tool, and a prop for disaffected improv adults who work in finance.

We’re also into this deep sea bottle opener, which packs all the power of a 50-ton whale on even your trickiest bottles. Here’s hoping Captain Ahab drops an eyeshadow palette next.

A pearlescent oyster disguised as a bottle opener, this brass baby is sturdy as hell and made with lost-wax casting methods. Meaning: Once upon a time, your forever oyster really did hail from the sea.

A magnetic bottle opener to keep on the fridge

It’s hard to misplace your bottle opener when it’s magnetically fastened on the fridge next to that 2021 birthday card from Meemaw. Treat yourself to a hard lemonade, and call her already.

For the hypebeast in you

Bodega is having its 40% off sale on everything from Adidas sneakers to this multi-purpose bottle and door/handle opener. It’s coated with an anti-microbial finish, making it the perfect gift for germ-averse Virgos.

For Metalheads and spooky sippers

Every day is Halloween in this house.

Shoot hoops with your bottle caps

We’re never above a gimmick and a good time, which is what this magnetic beer bottle basketball net/pool table situation delivers. Get one for yourself, and your boomer pops.

The hybrid wine key and bottle opener

You probably own a dinky bottle opener from the grocery store or bodega, but it’s time to get one that won’t get bent out of shape after a few uses with a frustrating cork. This hybrid wine key and bottle opener is a bestseller on Amazon, and has earned an impressive 4.6-star average rating from over 12,500 reviews. Cop it while it’s 18% off—future (sauced) you will be grateful.

Next up, the bar cart.

