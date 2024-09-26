The 9 Best Bouclé Sofas for Pretending You’re Fancy and French

If you think a couch is just a couch, I invite you to think again: your couch—specifically its fabric—is like a little diagnostic personality test. Corduroy? You’re who I want to make fall soups and listen to Neil Young’s entire discography in order with. Velvet? Plan my next birthday party, thank you. Bouclé? Please invite me to your Nancy Meyers beach house. I promise I won’t spill my wine on it.

If bouclé sounds kind of bougie and French, it’s because it is. Derived from the French word boucle (which means to curl), bouclé fabric is known for its nubby texture, with thick, textured loops made from yarn. Think Jackie Kennedy’s pink suit. While these days you’ll see bouclé pop up in everything from fashion to dog beds, it’s one of the best fabrics for couches for the way it’s totally cozy—while still exuding pure luxe vibes.

Videos by VICE

With this in mind, I’ve scoured the internet for the best bouclé couches, from dreamy loveseats to full-blown bouclé sectionals.

Best Bouclé Sofas

Overall best bouclé fabric couch – Lucas Performance Bouclé Sofa

Made with Performance White Quartz Bouclé, this couch from Castlery is perhaps the best bouclé for actually withstanding everyday life. It’s the same textured, thick, top-notch bouclé fabric that these sofas are known for, but with extra functionality. The fabric is spill-resistant, which is uber-helpful here since the fabric isn’t machine washable. If a spill does happen, you can just blot the liquid with a clean cloth.

Perhaps even more importantly, Castlery customers hail this sofa for its comfortability. Katie writes, “It’s super comfy without being too “squishy.” I love the light neutral color, but it’s not TOO white where I’m scared for anyone to sit on it.” Another writes, “Liquid rolls off the bouclé fabric like water on a lily pad, and its low profile works perfectly with our window ledge. This is quite possibly my – and my wife’s – favorite purchase in our home.”

Our favorite white bouclé couch – Laurent Sofa

Not all shades of white are created equal. To the unadjusted eye, all these white bouclé sofas may start to look the same. However, each brand’s hue has its own flavor, no matter how slight the differences.

When it comes to finding the very best white bouclé sofa, West Elm makes a hot contender: the Laurent Sofa, which comes in a warm Alabaster shade. It comes in two different sizes—76 inches and 86 inches—and both are under $1,400, which I love to see. It’s on the firmer side, so this is a solid bouclé couch for folks who love their back support rather than sinking into a formless cloud. With a low-profile design and modern touches, it’s neutral elegance makes it a chameleon for any type of space.

This Article Bouclé loveseat – Kayra 87″ Bouclé Sofa

I love Article, and this Kayra 87″ Bouclé Sofa only perpetuates the feeling. Its curved design and asymmetrical back give the loveseat a dreamy, whimsical feel, like it was designed specifically for leisurely tea parties and sitting rooms that are always filled with fresh flowers. Whether or not those are your actual vibes doesn’t matter: the Kayra alone just makes spaces feel more decadent.

Reviewer Shayne gave the sofa a 5-star review, writing, “I love everything about this sofa. The color, the shape, the size, the comfort level. I’m spending so much more time in my living room now that I have a sofa that’s great for lounging on!” Another 5-star review from Julie reads, “The quality in the material and the way it was built is fabulous. Worth every penny!”

The best bouclé sleeper sofa – Vati 80″ Sofa Bed Ivory Wool Bouclé

Personally, I do not like spending large chunks of money on anything, unless it involves a trip to see Dead and Company. Letting go of chunks of change because I need new furniture? It makes me sad. That’s why I love this Vati 80″ Sofa Bed – Ivory Wool Bouclé. It’s basically a two-for-one, a sofa and a bed.

Even better, it’s functional in tight spaces. Buyer Thalie writes, “I searched for a long time for a sofa sleeper because I have a small space and want to host guests. It’s perfect and the bed is comfortable.” Another reviewer, Timothy, says, “Overall very happy with this. Good compact size, comfy as both sofa and bed. The length of the mattress (70 inches) is on the short side, so beware for tall people, but this is a good trade-off for a sofa bed that fits in a relatively small space.”

Best black bouclé couch – Meridian Furniture Hyde Black Boucle Fabric Sofa

White bouclé gives off a pretty straight-laced vibe—which is ideal if you’re going for more of a clean and pristine aesthetic. However, if you’re trying to channel more of a witchy noir energy into your space, then black bouclé is going to be your move.

Sleek, mysterious, and just a little moody, the Meridian Furniture Hyde Black Boucle Fabric Sofa is a statement sofa if I’ve ever seen one. With a width of 89.5 inches, this is a good-sized sofa that you can establish as the focal point of your living room. This couch is on the firmer side, so you’re not going to sink into it.

Amazon reviewer Daniel says, “Beautiful couch, very firm and supportive.” Reviewer Anthony echos this, saying, “It is very well built and the material is gorgeous in person. Take note this is not a lounging couch for comfort but you have to expect that with these types of curved sofa shapes. It is very stiff so keep that in mind depending on your purpose.” He adds, “I love it.”

Top bouclé sofa on Amazon – Comfy Deep Seat Sherpa Couch, 72.8″

I’m going to level with you: there is not an abundance of bouclé couches on Amazon. With that in mind, this $349.99 bouclé sherpa couch from Nolohoo might just be the best damn steal you’ve ever come across. It’s got a 5-star status—but it’s a legacy built on only seven reviews.

However, there is a common theme going that most of the reivewers have been happy parents buying a small sofa for their child’s apartment or college dorm. One dad, William, says it was easy to install and “comfortable with much support.” William seems like a kind dude who wouldn’t lead his child astray, so this Amazon bouclé couch seems like a gamble with decent odds.

Not for kids and pets – Belia Open End Sofa

Got kids? Got pets? Then this high-end luxury Belia Open End Sofa is likely the worst bouclé sofa for you. With a price tag of nearly $5,000 and fabric that exudes luxury and sophistication, this isn’t the sofa for roughing it or going casual. In fact, if I owned this beauty, I would not even let you put your feet up on it.

Its tufted cushioning and button detailing is sublime, and its plushy marshmallow curves make it stand out from all the other more minimalist bouclé sofas. Its dimensions are 118.2 x 39.4 x 26 inches, so it’s an awesome pick for large spaces—especially if you’re decorating your forever home and have the budget to match.

A colorful bouclé sofa – Katrien 93” Upholstered Sofa

When it comes to home decor, I love color. I painted my dining room table bright blue and gold, my chairs are all pink, my couch is a jewel-toned navy, and my rug is red. I get why people love white couches—I really do. But I’ve always been too hedonistic for understated minimalism. If I were buying a bouclé couch for my humble abode, it would be this Katrien 93” Upholstered Sofa.

The dark yellow (and orange, for that matter) is, simply put, way sexier than the white bouclé. Plus, its bold proportions, sculptural split back, and geometric pillows give the whole thing a very art-house vibe. One shopper calls it “the perfect couch.” I agree.

Best bouclé sectional – 133″ Japandi Style Luxury Modern Boucle Fabric Curvy Sectional Couch

Sectionals are expensive. Bouclé fabric is expensive. If you’re out here trying to combine the two, it’s a good idea to shop Wayfair for some more affordable (but still admittedly not cheap) bouclé sectional sofa options. Inspired by both Japanese and Scandinavian design, the 133″ Japandi Style Luxury Modern Boucle Fabric Curvy Sectional Couch is my top Wayfair pick.

Susan, a woman of the people, gives other shoppers the full run-down in her Wayfair review. “This is firmer than I expected but comfortable,” she writes. “The curved design it is more conducive to conversations because people can more easily face each other. The end with the curved arm makes a cozy nook to sit in. I find myself sitting back in the nook with my feet on the sofa quite often either talking to my partner on the other end of the sofa or reading a book. I wanted a sofa that could sit 4 people without feeling cramped and the curved design allows for that option.”