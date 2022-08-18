The Best Boxer Briefs, for Cradling Your Crown Jewels

Support: It’s what we need from friends, family, and—most importantly—our underwear. Dudes everywhere know how awful it feels to have your boxers bunch up beneath your chinos, cutting off circulation to a part of the body that we (usually) don’t want to strangle, which is why we’re taking the time to stock up on some new underwear, now that we’ve taken a hard look at ourselves, and decided holey shorts ain’t it. And, in order to avoid the dreaded wedgies, bunching, and all-around awkwardness that oversized boxer shorts bring, we’ve turned to their sleeker, more elegant cousin: boxer briefs.

Who wears baggy boxers anyway? Sure, we see them on the occasional old man and the wannabe skater boi who wants to make sure everyone can see the Dickies label above his belt, but in general, boxer briefs are the truth. They’re the often neglected love child of boxers and briefs, and combine the stretch and comfort of briefs with the full coverage of boxers. You don’t have to worry about them riding up, your chance of a wedgie is miniscule, and despite being tighter to the skin than boxers, they actually keep everything cool—if they’re legit, that is. Unfortunately, there are loads of subpar boxer briefs out there, purporting to be the answer to all of your sub-trouser troubles, but in practice, almost never deliver.

That’s why we’ve cut our midday nap short taken time out of our busy schedule to wrangle up the best boxer briefs for men—or anyone who wants to experience the unparalleled comfort and support which they bring.

Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief (Five-Pack)

These designer boxer briefs from Calvin Klein might not give you Mark Wahlberg’s abs—or insane daily routine—but they will give you great support and an extra-soft cotton stretch. They’re made with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry, and features a cradling pouch and longer leg line for all-day comfort. Plus, Calvin Klein undies are considered the GOAT because they last.

MeUndies Boxer Brief (Three-Pack)

One of the first big DTC underwear companies to strike gold was MeUndies—and for good reason. The brand’s flagship boxer briefs are designed with “softer-than-soft MicroModal,” which is made from sustainably sourced beechwood fibers spun into a yarn to create a natural fabric that’s “super-soft, breathable, static-resistant, and impossibly cozy,” according to the product description.

David Archy Soft Micro Modal Trunks (Four-Pack)

Our apparent-junk-size-increasing stalwarts, the David Archy Soft Micro Modal boxer briefs, are back to bring your balls into their bosom of blissful comfort and support. They’re made with soft fabric that feels silky to the touch, a 3D-contour pouch, and a stay-put waistband that won’t roll or leave marks. Plus, did we mention they make your dick look bigger?

Nike Dri-FIT Ultra-Stretch Micro (Three-Pack)

If you’re looking to invest in underwear that matches your Air Force 1s (or you just want some comfy, breathable undies), look no further than Nike‘s Ultra Stretch Micro boxer briefs. They feature a four-way stretch design that allows for a wide range of motion, sweat-wicking technology for staying dry, and wide hems which keep them from bunching up. And, they’re Nike, which means you’ll get +11 athleticism points.

New Balance 6″ Boxer Brief Fly Front with Pouch (Three-Pack)

Yes, New Balance does, in fact, make other products besides everyone’s favorite dad shoes—specifically, these dope, boxer briefs with a six-inch inseam. Made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex, these bad boys are tagless and breathable, and feature quick-wicking tech, a mesh gusset, and a no-rise leg, which means no bunching or wedgies.

Reebok Performance Boxer Briefs (Eight-Pack)

As a personal favorite, I (and over 1,000 people on Amazon who gave them a 4.5-star average rating) can tell you that these Reebok Performance boxer briefs slap. They keep you dry, and have a comfort contour pouch for added support. “Yes they do not have a pee hole entrance but who the heck cares,” muses one five-star reviewer on Amazon. “They’re to keep my privates [in place], not to slip something through to pee like a child.” Got it, chief.

Saxx Undercover Cotton (Two-Pack)

Get it? SACKS. Funny stuff—but you know what’s no laughing matter? How insanely comfortable these Saxx Undercover Cotton boxer briefs are. They’re designed with a “BallPark Pouch,” which is engineered to secure your balls in “the most comfortable thing in the world—a hammock,” per the brand’s website. The good folks at SAXX also promise zero chafing in all variety of circumstances and activities, and reviewers agree. “Once I tried these on that was it, I’m hooked!” one reviewer wrote. “Wish I would have tried them sooner.”

Mack Weldon 18-Hour Boxer Briefs (Three-Pack)

You might have seen an ad or two for these Mack Weldon 18-Hour boxer briefs, and we’re here to tell you that the hype is real. Named “18-Hour” after the length of the resting process the fabric goes through, these underwear are out-of-this-world soft and have a super-consistent fit. “Awesome underwear all-around,” writes one reviewer. “Hugs your package in place, but never too much or restricting in any way… They don’t bunch up like traditional boxers do.”

UNIQLO Supima Cotton Striped Boxer Briefs

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention these Supima Cotton Striped boxer briefs from one of our favorite basics brands, UNIQLO—they’re super-affordable and made with a soft, premium cotton with superb stretch for a comfortable fit. Plus, while you’re there, you can stock up on literally everything else you might need to outfit your sexy pre-autumn self.

Oh, and the best part about boxer briefs? They keep everything in place when you’re rocking short-shorts.

