The Best (and Most Comfortable) Bras for Big Boobs

I’d like to call to order a meeting of the big ‘ol titty committee [slams gavel]. Welcome, all my large-chested friends, to the official roll-call of the absolute best over-the-shoulder-boulder-holders for keeping our hefty twins supported, lifted, cradled, and respected. We share your pain of endlessly searching for the bra that will change our lives, and the trauma of being forcibly measured in the middle of a Victoria’s Secret in the mall where we were told we were a 34B when we were, in fact, a D cup… in eighth grade. This one’s for the DD+ crowd and above—we’re among you, and we’ve felt your neck strain, awkwardness, and frustration at finding cute lingerie.

There are so many shitty bras out there—forcing us to sit in meetings, dinners, on the bus—pretending like we’re not being stabbed by underwire, pinched by clasps, or that both straps haven’t completely fallen off. We also don’t want to sacrifice looking hot for feeling supported, so we’ve compiled an *official* list of the best bras for big boobs that not only make us feel confident and supported, but also don’t look miserable and matronly. Straight from our busty editors, these are our tried-and-loved bras that allow us to run downstairs without clutching our bosoms and slightly alleviate the burden of carrying around an epic rack all day.

The best everyday bras for large cup sizes

Chantelle’s Révèle Moi and Parisian Allure bras

Chantelle is the GOAT of big-boob bra companies. This high-end French brand was founded in 1876 by François Auguste Gamichon, and it basically invented the modern stretch knit mesh that comprises the best larger-cup-size bras—created using the principles of tulle corsetry. All of the brand’s bras are comfortable, supportive, and durable (yet somehow not matronly or fugly)—this is truly a feat! When it comes to everyday styles, the Révèle Moi is a super-popular choice for good reason—it supports, shapes, and lifts sizes up to an H cup, is smooth under T-shirts, sweaters, and tanks, and creates the perfect rounded teardrop shape. The straps are strong, but not too wide. Plus, it’s pretty.

Another excellent choice is the Parisian Allure style, a similar shape that’s super supportive and slightly minimizing, but moonlights as sexy with its peekaboo sheer trim. It has no added padding and easily converts to racerback.

CUUP’s Balconette bra

Modern undies company CUUP picks a lingerie lane and sticks to what it does best: offering an array of modern, neutral colors and smooth, simple silhouettes. Think of this as the “Always Pan of bras”—why have a million different options when you could have a few that really get the job done? The brand understands that different boob shapes have different needs—its signature bras are the Plunge, the Scoop, the Demi, and, our favorite for the DD+ crowd, the Balconette. The Balconette is especially great for larger chests thanks to its supportive construction, slightly minimizing design, and flattering aesthetic. The back doesn’t ride up, and the seams lie flat under clothes. The leopard print mesh is perfect for peeking out from beneath a button-up or under a slightly see-through top, and the seasonal colors never disappoint. The brand also makes lovely, ultra-comfortable matching modal undies.

Gossard Glossies bras

So, NGL—this is a kind of retro-sexy, shiny, see-through bra manufactured by a legacy brand (Gossard) that weirdly just rocks. It’s an amazing T-shirt bra that’s been around since literally the 70s. Our editorial director (a G cup) loves her Glossies bra, and “remembers reading about this bra in teen magazines in like, 1998.” “I finally thought I’d give this brand a shot a few years ago, since I saw that they have a very wide range of sizes, and now I’m a devotee,” she says. As an added bonus, Glossies come in a rainbow of colors and prints, have NO visible seams through your clothes, offer a perky lift, and “create the perfect balance of separation and cleavage.” Just make sure to use the conversion chart to get the correct size, since they are offered in UK sizing.

Third Love’s Second Skin bra

When our [32F] staff writer put on the 24/7 Second Skin Bra for the first time, her thought was it rubs the lotion on its skin or else it gets the hose again, but she also thought, wow, this fabric is comfortable. “The last time I purchased a bra made of shiny, stretchy material with an underwire was definitely in high school [flashbacks of jagged underwire stabbing me in the boob during gym],” she explained, “but Third Love’s nylon-spandex blend is so soft and smooth, it kind of hugs your breasts while keeping them in place—nobody’s falling out of line.” The straps and band are quite sturdy without being geriatric, and it’s now our writer’s favorite everyday bra that you can wear under any fabric, regardless of how clingy a shirt might be.

The best sexy bras for big boobs

Chantelle’s Fleurs bra

Once again, Chantelle comes in hot with its lace wonder The Fleur, perhaps the most genuinely flirty, delicate bra you can find for a G+ cup. It’s elegant in showing just the right amount of skin, offers lift with its lovely stretch-lace, and doesn’t ride up. This is truly an objet of lingerie—not just a black bra.

Freya’s Fancies bra

British company Freya focuses on the big girlies, starting at a D cup and making its chic, feminine styles in up to a K cup. This brand understands that just because you have giant tatas doesn’t mean you want a lingerie drawer full of ugly sad holsters; you’ll find lots of colorful, sexy options, from playful (including the top-rated, polka-dot Starlight bra) to vampy. The “Fancies” line might be Freya’s most popular offering, with lifting lace, a keyhole, and a cross-strap back.

Natori’s contouring “full-fit” bras

Our staff writer rides hard for Natori, explaining, “I have a close friend in the biz, but not showbiz—that’s not relevant here. I’m talking about the lingerie biz—and as a fellow longtime member of the big boobie crew, she has always recommended Natori.” If you’re busty but still like to show a little cleavage, it can be hard to find a bra that strikes the balance between being supportive and sexy without giving away nip for free (in this economy?!). Natori specializes in making busty look classy, with an entire line of supportive but hot “full fit” bras for larger busts so the girls aren’t spilling out.

Panache’s Envy bra

When it comes to DD+ bras, Panache’s The Envy is one of the all-time greats. So stretchy, so supportive, so comfy, and so not-itchy, it’s the perfect lace balconette bra for big busts. It will make your tits look so great that they might be a bit distracting. It’s not minimizing. The girls will be lifted and pert. But that’s a good thing, right? The bra genuinely molds to your shape with wear, and is very forgiving of weight gain, hormones, etc. The reviews are insanely good, both online and from our G-cup editor who says, “I’ve owned several of these bras and they’re incredible—probably the comfiest lace bra I’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing.”

The best bralettes for big boobs

Cosabella’s Never Say Never Bralette and Soft Cotton Curvy Bralette

Props to Cosabella for recognizing that even if your boobs weigh, like, 10 pounds you don’t necessarily want underwires all the time. We need bralettes, too. The brand—which originally blew up in the 2000s for its ultra-comfortable thongs—now makes a wide, thoughtful line of DD+ bras (including “Curvy,” “Super Curvy,” “Ultra Curvy,” and Extended lines for a variety of band sizes). The “Never Say Never” is the signature, super-popular star of that show. With a five-star rating from 1,600 reviews, it works hard for its reputation, offering the ultimate in lounge-soft comfort with I-can-jog-to-catch-the-train support. You can sleep in it, but you could easily do pilates in it. Truly an everyday bralette for the well-endowed.

However, our editorial director’s personal fave is the Soft Cotton Curvy Bralette. “I LOVE that it’s all (super-soft) cotton,” she says. “It’s surprisingly supportive, but has a ton of stretch. You can even wash it in the regular washing machine, sans bag if you dare.”

Gap Body’s bralettes

Our staff writer insists that you shouldn’t knock Gap Body’s bralette offerings until you’ve tried them. “I’m gonna be as bold as to say that Gap Body is probably the most underrated spot for super-affordable, comfortable basics on the web (and they’re almost always having some sort of sale),” she says. “They make the absolute best bralettes for lounging around or running errands when you really don’t want to be wearing a bra, but still need a bit of coverage and support.” All of the seamless styles are great for feeling held in—but not constricted. Without any clasps or tags, there’s nothing to itch or claw or dig. “Since I am pretty narrow around the rib cage, I tend to opt for size large, as the material is quite stretchy and forgiving,” she adds, but if you have a wider band size (38 and up) it might be wise to size up.

Hanes’ Wireless Pullover Stretch-Knit Bra

This is the absolute best DD+-friendly bralette you’re going to find for under $15—we can guarantee that. Our editorial director owns two of these and says, “I wear these bras almost every day when working from home, but they are absolutely supportive enough to wear running errands, or even under a thin T-shirt—that’s how much I trust them! They’re so comfortable you can easily sleep in them too, without feeling like they’re compressing your chest.” Hanes really delivers with this ultra-soft and smoothing bra that’s got more stretch than Stretch Armstrong, and which has scored four out of five stars from nearly 30,000 reviews on Amazon.

The best sports bras for big boobs

Nike’s Swoosh bra

For medium support for up to a G cup, try Nike’s platonic ideal of a sports bra, the classic Swoosh bra, which is great for yoga, training, classes—basically everything aside from running. “This bra is always the first one I put on after the wash. It’s unfussy, with no miscellaneous straps to get tangled in, and I know my girls will be held in place without feeling like they’re up around my shoulders,” our staff writer says.

Lululemon’s Energy Bra

Speaking of straps… Luluelmon’s Energy Longline Bra takes it absolutely as far as anyone should in terms of how many straps should criss-cross someone’s back. Absolutely any more, and you’re just asking to end up on a hidden camera show getting stuck on a weight machine by your sports bra. Maybe that’s just our staff writer’s irrational fear, but she loves that the Energy bra perfectly combines support and style. The longer style provides the right amount of coverage when you don’t want the goodies to feel “on display.” There’s also a high support version, which is specifically designed for running and has sizing up to a DDD cup.

Knix’s Catalyst Bra

For heavy-duty support (like, literally jumping on a trampoline), our size G editorial director has yet to find anything that beats Knix’s zip-front Catalyst bra. “At first, I thought the front zipper would be annoying, but it absolutely straps your boobs into place,” she says. The smooth, sweat-wicking material moves with you and doesn’t feel constricting, but you won’t worry about hitting the treadmill even when the gym is super crowded. Plus, it’s cute and flatters the shoulders.

Brooks Dare Scoopback Sports Bra

Another super-supportive option, Brooks’ Dare bra has a classic sports-bra shape but is designed for high-impact athletic performance and is even tested at University of Portsmouth’s Institute for Breast Health. That’s right—it’s boob-scientist-approved! It has adjustable straps and a low-sitting band that keeps your center of gravity in place for great posture and balance while running—whether it’s a marathon or just through the airport to catch your flight.

Take the weight off your chest—life’s too short!

