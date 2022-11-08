The Best Budget Laptops Under $800 (That Still Get the Job Done)

Don’t get us wrong, we love Apple gear as much as the next person. There’s no debating that the “house that Steve Jobs built” has redefined what computers and laptops look like in the 21st century, whether they’re coming from the Cupertino HQ or created by a variety of other brands. As anyone who’s spent time online shopping will tell you, however, Apple laptops (and Apple products in general), for all their beauty, tend to cost an arm and a leg. The spirit is willing, but the wallet is weak.

Even with Apple’s omnipresence in the tech world, once you break out of the iconic brand’s spell, it’s easy to see there are plenty of more affordable laptops out there that are just as worthy. Open your mind to other brands, and you’ll find that the options are bountiful. Lucky for you, we’ve already put in the blood, sweat, and tears to find the most worth-it models of cheap laptops for you. Scouting out tech is annoying to say the least, but these best budget laptops under $800 make it all worthwhile. Anything to save a fistful of clams, amiright?

Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Besides Google, Lenovo gives Apple a run for its money. This particular Lenovo model incorporates four-sided narrow bezels for wider viewing angles, cools itself with intelligent thermals and fans, and has Bluetooth connectivity. It’s thin and light for easy portability, and has full-time privacy control during and post-video calls—no peeping Toms allowed. As far as reviews go, it has a 4.5-star rating, so the buyers taking it home are clearly happy with its performance even though it can be scooped for under 500 bucks. “I am satisfied with how this laptop performs because it seems to work well enough with most tasks you throw at it,” one reviewer wrote on Amazon. “It doesn’t freeze after having 10 tabs open with Spotify in the background.” If it can withstand us being neurotic with 20 tabs open, we’re sold.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Samsung never fails to disappoint with its sleek, innovative tech, such as this acrobatic laptop that can turn into a standing tablet. Key features include its iconic QLED image display (typically seen in the brand’s high-end TVs), powerful performance thanks to its Intel core i3 processor, and a sleek, paper-thin look. It has a 4.4-star rating overall, with one reviewer saying it’s “possibly the most user friendly computer pad ever.” Best of all, pricing starts at around $200.

HP Pavilion 15 Laptop

For the price (currently just under $800), this HP model has a pretty impressive battery life of up to 8 hours. (Many Apple products drain in way less than a full workday, so a strong battery can be a huge asset, especially if you’re often working outside your house or on the road.) It has instant responsiveness with its Intel Core i7 processor for lightspeed-quick working, fast charging abilities, and crisp visuals. It also has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon and is great for gaming, with one gamer saying “this device has been exactly what I needed.”

Acer Aspire 5

Looking for a laptop under $400? Acer is a top dog in the affordable-computer realm, specifically this model with features include enhanced digital signal processing to cancel out background noise (screaming babies) and a backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader. It has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon from over 2,000 customer reviews. “It’s probably one of the best tech purchases I have ever made and I’m an IT guy,” one reviewer wrote. That reminds us of a time-honored adage: When in doubt, always trust the IT guy.

HP Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7

The HP Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 kind of looks like the twin of Apple’s MacBook Air, but, naturally, it’s powered by Windows 11. Its most impressive feature is its Intel Iris Xe graphics, which packs high-fidelity performance and delivers crisp and stunning visuals, making it an ideal laptop for streaming shows, tweaking photos on Photoshop, and even online gaming. Thanks to a sizable 17-inch screen, this HP laptop’s crown jewel is its rich display. If you like to work outside, its anti-glare panel provides non-reflection when you’re trying to grind, too.

Save bucks, get a laptop for less, and get typing.

