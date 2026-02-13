Best Buy Leaks a Surprising Price Tag for Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse

After Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse was revealed at the PlayStation State of Play, Konami and PlayStation said that the game could be wishlisted now. Although that was the only option available at first, Best Buy has now posted a physical edition of the game for pre-order and revealed the price tag.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Pre-Orders are $39.99

Konami had a huge presence at the February 12 State of Play and one of the biggest surprise reveals was a brand-new game in the Castlevania universe. Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is a 2D exploration action game that is aiming for a 2026 launch on consoles. The trailer showcased the iconic whip and several other weapons, including the cross and holy water.

The trailer suggested that fans of the series should wishlist the item today, but just a day after its reveal, Best Buy has posted the option to pre-order physical editions of the game for Switch, PS5, or Xbox consoles for just $39.99.

If that price is accurate, then Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is just the latest game to embrace a more modest price point at launch. The $40 strategy has paid off incredibly well for both Helldivers 2 and ARC Raiders, so it makes sense that the gaming community will start to see more titles experimenting with this price point.

In an economy where most things, including video game hardware and software seem to be going up in price all the time, dropping the price tag under the usual average of $60-$70 is a great way to entice shoppers and get some extra eyes on a product that might otherwise not have considered it. This seems like an especially smart strategy for a 2D game that could have struggled with audiences at a $70 price point. In addition to the exciting price, some gamers may also be excited to see a retailer listing a physical edition for this title.

Belmont’s Curse is being developed by Evil Empire (the studio behind Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania), with Motion Twin acting in collaboration. This is likely exciting news for fans of Return to Castelvania and suggest that Konami trusts the franchise in Evil Empire’s hands.

Although a specific 2026 release date hasn’t been locked in, the fact that physical pre-orders are already live at major retailers might suggest that the game is further along in development than some fans expected. Be sure to check back in the coming weeks for more details.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse releases in 2026 for PS5. Steam, Switch, and Xbox releases are also planned. At this time, there is not a more specific release window.