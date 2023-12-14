The Best Camping Gifts For the Person Whose Instagram Is Full of Nature Pix

You know the type: Their Instagram is full of camping pics, they seem to constantly be bopping around state parks, and you’re high-key jealous of the stamp pages of their passport. They have a mysteriously high number of vacation days, they’re caught up in vanlife, and their feed is full of Yosemite, Joshua Tree, and secret swimming holes. We love our campy camper friends—particularly during the holiday season, since they’re always the easiest ones to buy gifts for.

There’s no stress when it comes to buying gifts for your outdoorsy friends—after all, some of them would literally squeal with excitement at the sight of a roof rack or a Yeti cooler, and we love them for that. Normally, your only challenge would be having to come up with a litany of unique camping gifts all on your own, but fortunately for you, we took the liberty of compiling a short list of some of the best camping, hiking, and generally being outdoors gifts out there.

If you’re in the market for some sweet camping gift ideas, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got everything you need to make this holiday season the gorp-iest yet, from streetwear puffer jackets and hiking boots to tents that look like coffins and personal water filtration devices.

A backpack full of mysteries

The North Face Terra 55 Backpacking Backpack is exactly what the camping doctor (is that a thing?) ordered for your friend who loves to be outdoors. It features a self-equalizing Dyno Lift System, a cushioned back panel, breathable mesh for outdoor travel, and a comfortable hip belt for extra support. It’s also quite spacious—you never know when your camping buddy is going to need some extra room for their giant water bottle, CBD gummies, or fancy headlamp.

A solid first aid kit

Is your camping friend also your clumsy friend? Do they send you troubling pictures of fish hooks stuck in their eyelids every weekend? If so, it’s time to gift them a sturdy first aid kit—and gift yourself some peace of mind. We like this one from MyMedic, not only because it’s affordable, but also because its components are extensive; it includes meds and gear for bleeding, burns, airway obstruction, punctures, and topical emergencies.

A watch that’ll keep you on the trail

The G-Shock Rangeman line is perfect for the person who loves being outside. This triple-sensor-equipped timepiece can read altitude, barometric pressure, temperature, and even direction; and it’s durable as hell, so it’ll probably survive if you fall off a cliff (even if the rest of you doesn’t).

A good old fashioned leg jacket

You know, like the ones our ancestors wore. This cozy jacket for your legs (reverse Snuggie?) is made with an outer shell of windproof, weather-resistant, heavy duty nylon and a plush heavyweight fleece interior. It’ll help keep you warm all the way down to 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Or, if you’re more of a “free legs” kind of person, we’re pretty big fans of Lululemon’s down jacket.

A pair of stylish hikers

Look, we know a thing or two about hiking boots. These X Ultra Mid 4 Gore-Tex hikers from the outdoors-brand-turned-streetwear-icons at Salomon are perfect for hiking over moderate to technical terrain in wet-weather conditions, and let us be the first to tell you—you’ll look great doing it.

Running on clouds

OK, picture yourself hiking. Imagine doing it at a faster pace, and on a flat surface instead of a mountain. Now you’re running, baby. We’re not social scientists, but we’ve noticed a big overlap between people who go camping and people who love running. Weird, right? Anyway, these waterproof Cloud 5s from iconic running brand On are a must-have for runners, hikers, walkers, and simple camping grill daddies alike (listen, flipping burgers while drinking beer is its own form of activity).

A sleeping bag that doesn’t suck

Sleeping bags are a crucial piece of camping kit, and they don’t have to be crazy expensive. This one from The North Face is synthetically insulated and fleece-lined (read: hella warm), and fits two people in it. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t still try to rely on body heat and friction to stay warm.

An affordable tent

This Quest Rec Series 3-Person Dome Tent is roomy enough for your camping friend, their significant other, and a whole lot of Catholic guilt—and it won’t break the bank. Plus, it has so many applications for the person receiving it: They can set it up in their living room, in their backyard, in front of the Supreme store, or, you know, in the woods or something.

A bodacious bivy

We’re not talking about the famous bull, either—we’re talking about Outdoor Research’s Helium Bivy. This single-person sleep sack is one of our favorite camping shelters, despite looking suspiciously like a coffin. It features “no-see-um” netting, which keeps out mosquitoes, and a single Shockcorded Delrin overhead pole, which keeps your roof from touching your head while you snooze. It’s also made with 40-denier Hydroseal floor fabric.

A gallon jug for camping juice

This massive, one-gallon jug from the internet’s favorite outdoors/cooler brand YETI is exactly what your outdoorsy friend needs to keep their camping juice (also known as “booze”) at the optimal serving temperature. It’s “damn near indestructible,” according to YETI, and both the jug and its lid are dishwasher safe and easy-to-clean.

Keep your fancy drinks cool

Hiking? Camping? Just going to the park? That doesn’t mean you can’t still sip on a chilled glass of wine or a fresh Negroni. Thankfully for us city slickers who can’t go without drinking Gamay for 24 hours, YETI has a wine chiller; and for those who simply cannot enjoy nature without a martini in hand, they also make a goddamn cocktail shaker.

A personal water filtration device

This cult favorite water filtration device has a 4.8-star average from over 111,000 reviews on Amazon, so you know the company is doing something right. The Lifestraw will let your camping friend drink from streams, lakes, and more otherwise-dubious water sources—just don’t blame us if they start using it to drink the tap water when you’re out to dinner.

A sweet multi-tool

Don’t get us wrong: We love our readers, but not quite as much as you’ll love a Leatherman multi-tool. There’s a reason many people consider Leathermans an everyday carry must-have—they have literally everything your camping friend will need to make small repairs on their vacation vibrators, open cans and bottles, and cut through wires.

A warm travel blanket

This insulated Gray Layover travel blanket by Gravel is made with an anti-static, waterproof coating, and packs down to the size of your fists. Plus, the new machine-washable blanket comes in handy in lots of other non-camping settings, too. It’ll be perfect for outdoor excursions, chilly plane rides, and whipping out when your significant other is cold on the way to the house party, because all they’re wearing is a pair of Swoveralls. (Which, for the record, they should be grateful to receive.)

A rechargeable headlamp

Whether they’re going to be blazing trails after the sun goes down or they need to shed a little light on the late-night beer-opening situation, this rechargeable headlamp from BioLite is their best bet. It has a max output of 330 Lumens, and it’s available in four colors to match their ‘fit. Headlamps are also great for running or walking at night—combined with the proper reflective safety gear, of course.

Happy trails, snails.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.