The Best Cannabis Gifts for Stoner Moms, From Fresh to Fully Baked

Not that everyone else [points to Fraggle Rock] isn’t, but moms are busy. Like, BIG busy. In addition to their own lives, they are jugglers of their small, maybe-remorseless Cabbage Patch Kids’ snacks, pick-ups, drop-offs, and teenage mood swings. Here’s the thing: If you don’t have to make time to wipe someone else’s butt during the course of your day, are you really that busy? So, yeah. Maybe they could use a little CBD.

Full airhorn disclosure: We are not doctors. All of our stethoscopes are made out of Red Vines! But, if you’re here, in the second paragraph of a VICE article on cannabis gifts for moms, you probably know that the cannabis (and particularly, CBD) industry has experienced a meteoric—if not complicated—rise over the past few years. “Evidence points toward a calming effect for CBD in the central nervous system [in some people],” according to some medical reports, and cannabis has been implemented by indigenous communities basically forever for healing practices. Now, with the gradual legalization of recreational (hi, NY) and medicinal cannabis use in the United States, it is very clear that the cannabis industry isn’t going anywhere, it’s going everywhere—and a lot of it is being pioneered by moms, who reportedly “hold about 27 percent of executive roles in cannabis companies compared to 21 percent in traditional industries.”

These days, there’s CBD honey, face oils, and even socks; there is an infused-thing-in-vibey-packaging for everyone under the sun. None of this is surprising, perhaps, for seasoned stoner moms. Although, CBD clothes? New MOFO frontier, my dudes. Whether you’re a wake and bake mom or of the nasciently curious set, there are so many ways to not just try delightful cannabis and CBD products this Mother’s Day, but to indulge in them.

We’ve lassoed up the best CBD gifts for the mom-like person in your life, whether that be the gal you popped out of or a lizard in your life with a matronly touch. Some are chewable, others drippable, and even rub-able. We will forever dig a joint circle, but we also want to give the gift of soaking our mama’s toes in a CBD bath fit for the heavens.

Finally, face oil has CBD

What we’ve all been waiting for! Maybe Mom wouldn’t think to add cannabis into her skincare routine, but one thing that finger-on-the-pulse offspring are especially good at is knowing all the coolest new trends. This Oz green face oil from Herbivore Botanicals does indeed contain 100 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD as well as hemp seed oil, which is good for hydration, and ashwagandha to combat environmental factors that cause aging.

This artful pipe doubles as a vase

Laundry Day makes some of the most beautiful, minimalist objet d’art glasswork pipes (that don’t cost hundreds of dollars) on the web. The Tanjun model comes in a bunch of colors, but our favorites are a tie between the pink (reminiscent of Ricard Bofill’s La Muralla Roja) and the brown (reminiscent of that one time we didn’t hang out with Joni Mitchel on the island of Matala, Crete, circa 1970). It’s also 50% off right now!

Pucker up, you pothead

Doesn’t it feel like sometimes your mom just needs to relax her mouth? Physically and verbally? Get her some luxuriously-packaged CBD and coconut oil lip balm, in clear peppermint or lightly-tinted rose. One of our favorite brands Lord Jones also makes a lip balm that we found on sale for under $5, which is the score of the century.

Stoner socks

Here’s how CBD socks are supposed to work: They’re infused with CBD (not THC) oil, plus aloe and Vitamin E, and work with your body’s natural body heat to take effect on pained feet, lasting for around 30 washes. We tried a similar (now sold out) pair and reported a slightly mellower (and sleepier) vibe shift. Placebo effect? The future of CBD? IDC, really, because whatever happened worked, and I went to sleep without the Sunday Scaries.

Rub a dub

You just know a brand called “Lord Jones” is going to make CBD that makes you feel like you own a top hat and use “lunch” as a verb. We absolutely want the bubble bath they are drawing for Mother this year: small batch salts with pink Himalayan salt, arnica, Epsom salts, calendula petals, and essential oils, all kissed with 240 milligrams of CBD (roughly 20 milligrams per teaspoon). Nirvana.

Horny? Tired? They make a patch for that

You know those moments when you wish you could plug your body into an electric car charging station? When you really can’t be bothered to do anything other than absorb vibes? Consider this next realm of “transdermal” cannabidiol extract absorption (aka 20-milligram CBD patches that are catered to your different needs). The variety pack hooks you up with one Sleep Patch (there’s also melatonin in there), a Relief Patch (peppermint and menthol), a Sex Patch (L-arginine, maca, and tribulus terrestris, cuz why not), and an Energy Patch (packed with vitamins). Slap ‘em on and reap the benefits, like Icy Hot for cannabis connoisseurs.

Fancy Caboodles for all your mom’s weed stuff

Finally, for the CBD-savvy: a supreme stash case that could be a centuries-old antique, but is actually just a place to keep all your drugs in plain sight. While it’s perfect for setting atop the mantle, it’s also perfect for a Mary Jane-loving mom taking a weekend trip to ride to the moon and back.

Happy Mother’s Day! [rips bong]

