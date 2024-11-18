The 11 Best Cannabis Early Black Friday Deals on THC, CBD, and More

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to save a lot of money on your favorite products, especially cannabis. Early Black Friday is even better, allowing you to stay out of long lines and get some of the best deals around shipped straight to your door.

In this article, I’ve rounded up the 11 best cannabis early Black Friday deals I could find. I looked for weed products for all my stoners who like getting higher than outer space off Delta 9 gummies, and chill people who wouldn’t mind eating a nice CBD gummy every now and then.

Videos by VICE

Our #1 pick for the best overall early cannabis Black Friday deal has to be BudPop for their kickass 40% sitewide sale, saving you on all of their amazing products including THC gummies, THCa vapes, and everything else you could think of.

Quick Look at the Best Cannabis Early Black Friday Deals

What We Looked At

It’s Black Friday baby (or, almost). The first things I looked for were the deals on offer. There are plenty of great THC and CBD products available, but how many of them are on sale right now? All of the products I’ve listed are on sale, and if you like more stuff from the companies I’ve linked, most of them have larger deals available on their sites as well.

Each of the sites I’ll be talking about have great Black Friday deals. Some of them even have more deals that I included, but I wanted to focus on a single one of their great products to give you an idea of your options while you’re browsing.

Next, I wanted to include a wide range of products for everyone. Weed/cannabis/ganja has about as many nicknames as it has usages. I didn’t want this list to be exclusive to people who like to get high or people who don’t, so I threw in options for everyone.

No matter if you’re stoner supreme, getting higher than Wiz Khalifa (if that’s even possible), or just a chill person who likes using CBD for pain or stress, there’s something on here for everyone.

Best overall cannabis early black friday deals – BudPop [40% off sitewide]

We’ve featured BudPop in a ton of our cannabis-related articles for a good reason. They’re a solid company with plenty of great reviews for their amazing products, and their Black Friday sale makes their inventory even more accessible.

When I was looking at BudPop’s website trying to find a single product to hone in on, I couldn’t choose. They have tons of great gummies, including Delta 8 gummies, HHC gummies, and CBD gummies, and those are just a few of the options in the gummy department.

They also have vapes in all of the cannabinoids we mentioned above, plus flower, mushrooms, and even THC syrup. No matter what you’re in the market for, BudPop’s Black Friday deal has you covered. Just type in code ‘PREBF‘ at checkout and enjoy your massive discount.

Best hemp gummies deal – Cornbread Hemp Watermelon cbd Gummies

Cornbread Hemp is another great company we’ve included in our lists time and time again. Like BudPop, Cornbread Hemp isn’t just offering a single deal on their products – they’re offering a great buy two get one free deal across their entire site.

While we could’ve chosen any of their solid products to include on this list, I wanted to highlight their Watermelon CBD Gummies. They have over 7,000 reviews at nearly 5 stars, showing that people love these tasty gummies.

You can try all three hemp gummy flavors for the price of two. Cornbread Hemp includes watermelon, berry, and peach flavors made with all-natural materials, ensuring you get a good, clean hemp experience every time.

Best Delta 8 gummy deal – Exhale Wellness Delta 8 Gummy Cubes

Delta 8 is a relatively new cannabinoid that is taking the world by storm. For the unfamiliar, Delta 8 is a cannabinoid that is psychoactive, but not as potent as regular THC or Delta 9. It’ll provide you with a nice, chill high, and Exhale Wellness has a great early Black Friday deal on Delta 8 Gummy Cubes.

If you like getting high but don’t want to get so paranoid you think you’ll never be sober again, these are the gummies for you. They’re strong without going overboard so you can enjoy your high responsibly. Exhale Wellness offers these gummies in three different dosages and three different sizes so you can experiment and find the right combo for you.

Exhale Wellness is offering these gummies at 40% off right now, along with the rest of their site. They also carry great Delta 9 products, THCa flower, gummies, carts, and even a fun THC lube for sex or whatever you want to use lube for.

Best Delta 9 gummy deal – Mission Farms CBD Elevate Gummies

Mission Farms CBD has a solid deal right now, offering a big 25% discount on any order beneath $174 and an even bigger 40% discount on any order above $175. Use code ‘Holiday25‘ for the first deal and, you guessed it, ‘Holiday40‘ for the second.

While this deal is sitewide and can be applied to a ton of their products, I wanted to highlight two of their best gummies. The first gummy I wanted to go over was their Elevate Gummy, a fast-acting gummy with Nano THC to get the party started earlier than other gummies.

If you’re more of a laid-back gummy muncher, you might prefer their Unwind Gummies instead. These gummies also have Nano THC to get you high faster, but the added CBD looks to calm you down and allow you to even enjoy music better.

Best concentrate deal – Diamond CBD THCA Fresh Frozen Diamonds Bundle – Chill Plus

I went through a phase where I only smoked concentrates. I had a mini dab rig, blow torch, and everything else I needed to get crazy high off the tiniest amounts of concentrate. If you’re currently in your dab phase, or it isn’t a phase at all, you’re going to love the Diamond CBD THCA Fresh Frozen Diamonds Bundle – Chill Plus.

Diamond CBD is offering up to 50% off some select items on their site, and this Frozen Diamonds Bundle is one of them. You can get two amazingly powerful concentrates for just $50, a whole $50 less than what you would normally spend on not-Black Friday.

Other than these kickass concentrates, Diamond CBD is also offering buy one get one free on select products, including a 900mg THCP, D8, HHC Vape Cart, 500mg Mushroom Blend Gummies, and plenty more.

Best CBD oil deal – Aspen Green Calm Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil

We’ve included a ton of products for ganja generals on here, and now it’s time for the chiller side of weed. The Aspen Green Calm Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil is the perfect CBD oil for someone who wants to take the weight off their shoulders and live a little closer to the calmer side of life.

Like all of the deals we’re featuring on this list, Aspen Green is not skimping out on us here, as they’re offering 40% off on single orders + 60% off your first subscription order. That’s about the biggest deals we’ve seen so far, especially on the subscription side of things.

Their Full Spectrum CBD Oil is USDA certified, physician formulated by Dr. Adam Perlman MD, MPH, FACP (those are medical terms and not cannabinoids btw), and comes in a zesty lemon flavor so you can get all the benefits out of one, tasty drop.

Best CBD gels deal for relaxation – Raw Botanics REST & Refresh | Reishi Mushroom, Chamomile, Passion Flower, CBD & CBN Softgels

The Raw Botanics REST & Refresh | Reishi Mushroom, Chamomile, Passion Flower, CBD & CBN Softgels is the perfect softgel for someone looking for relaxation. If you can’t tell by the list of ingredients in the title, these gels are filled with everything you need to chill tf out.

Raw Botanics says it best “Designed to initiate your body’s natural sleep cycle, REST is your nighttime ritual”. These gels look to help you get to sleep, stay asleep, and achieve a deeper rest every time you hit the hay.

I do want to make a point that these amazing gels aren’t on sale just yet, but they will be on 11/25. They’ll still be on sale before Black Friday, so just wait a few days and you’ll be able to save a ton of money on one of the best sleep-aid compounds in cannabis.

Best THC vape pen deal – CBDfx Pineapple Express THC Vape Pen 1500mg CBD + 10mg THC

I love THC vape pens. They’re super easy to smoke, you can hit them nearly anywhere, and they’re usually more potent than your average joint all at once. The CBDfx Pineapple Express THC Vape Pen 1500mg CBD + 10mg THC is a great vape pen that combines all the benefits of CBD and THC in one portable pen.

You can get a whopping 2500 hits from this thing before it runs out. If your battery is ever too low, you can always recharge it using a handy USB-C cable. CBDfx is offering this product at 25% off right now if you use code ‘Chill’ at checkout, letting you save a quarter of your money to spend on an eighth, or whatever else your grandma wants for Christmas.

While CBDfx has a ton of great products on sale right now, I also wanted to highlight their Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice THC Gummies. If you like Pumpkin Spice Lattes from Starbucks and getting high, CBDfx made it almost too easy.

Best THCa flower deal – Cheef Botanicals Sex Panther THCa Flower

THCa is an interesting cannabinoid. If you want to know the difference between THC and THCa, I’ll provide a link above. Put simply, THCa is a cannabinoid like THC, and when it’s heated, it turns into Delta 9.

Delta 9 is a potent cannabinoid that’ll definitely get you high, and Cheef Botanicals Sex Panther THCa Flower will send you to the moon if that’s what you’re looking for. Cheef Botanicals has plenty of great strains on their site, and I chose to highlight their Sex Panther strain because that was my nickname in high school (I’m definitely probably kidding).

In all seriousness, Cheef Botanicals has a massive early Black Friday sale going on right now. By using code ‘PREBF40‘ at checkout, you can save a staggering 40% on all products, including the strain we mentioned above, vapes, pre-rolls, and more.

Best seasonal gummies deal – Mystic Labs Seasonal Gummies Fall Flavors

What’s Black Friday without a little holiday cheer? Mystic Labs is bringing your favorite seasonal flavors in their Seasonal Gummies, and they’ve included both Fall Flavors and Winter Flavors to choose from.

Mystic Labs has one of the most fun, and straight-up best, deals we’re featuring today. They’re offering a buy one get one 70% sale on their seasonal gummies if you type in code ‘Seasonal70‘ at checkout.

We’ve included their Delta 8 seasonal gummies above, but if you want to take it up a notch, check out their Delta 9 Fall Gummies and Delta 9 Winter Gummies instead.

Best CBD gummies for sleep deal – Batch CBD Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies

CBD and CBN are two of the best cannabinoids for sleep anyone can buy, and the Batch CBD Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies is a perfect combo of the two for any sleep-deprived readers out there.

I hate not sleeping well. My next day sucks and I’m grouchier than a certain Sesame Street character who lives in a garbage can (I wanna say… Big Bird?). While I’m kidding (I know his name is Elmo), Batch CBD isn’t.

These nighttime CBD + CBN gummies are a great pick for your best rest, and Batch CBD is offering a tidy 35% for early Black Friday shoppers to get a head start on their gift-giving.