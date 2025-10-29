13 Best Cannabis Products to Get High This Halloween

Not to be a stickler, but if you’re doing Sober October, that includes Halloween. Thankfully, you can stick to your October sobriety plan while still having a buzzing Halloween night.

These 13 cannabis products are wonderful for a witchy or werewolf-y evening, giving you the high you want without the possibility of a November 1st hangover or headache. Yes, I chose 13 because it’s a spooky number! From THCa flower to THC drinks and infused sweets, these are the magic potions that are all treats and no tricks.

courtesy of author

Why do kids get all the candy on Halloween? If you want to treat yourself to something sticky and sweet, these Butter Cream Caramels are a delectable treat, with 20mg Delta-9 THC and 20mg CBD for a mellow high.

They’re deliciously nutty and buttery and perfect for a lowkey night watching horror movies. You’ll feel so relaxed that not even Michael Myers can make you jumpy. So whether you’re taking on a doorbell frenzy of trick-or-treaters or just want to squash any spooky-scary feelings.

courtesy of author

Seriously, why isn’t adult candy more of a thing on Halloween? The Sweedies Hemp-Infused Fruit Snacks are a fun way to get just a wee bit stoned while eating something sweet. Each pouch only contains 5mg Delta-9 THC, which is enough for a little lift, but not a full takeoff.

You can snack on these while chaperoning your little trick-or-treaters around the neighborhood. Just make sure none of the kiddos get their hands on them, because they’re so delicious you probably wouldn’t be able to tell that they’re infused with hemp.

courtesy of author

Cookies might not fall into the candy category, but close enough right? If you need something toasty and tasty to get high this Halloween, the Mood Oreoz THCa Flower is the perfect strain. It smells and tastes like marshmallows roasting over a campfire, with a hint of warm graham cracker flavor.

The THCa turns into Delta-9 THC once it’s heated, so all you have to do to transform this flower into a potent hit is a lighter or vape! You can combine some autumn sweetness with a relaxing high.

courtesy of author

Take your favorite strain out and about wherever you go with the PAX FLOW Vape. This dry herb vaporizer perfectly toasts your weed, so you can enjoy a classic smoking experience — minus the burned flower.

You’ll get more out of every “bowl” you pack, and it’s discreet enough to take out and about, whether you’re going to a costume party or just enjoying the Halloween decorations around your neighborhood. This vape delivers smooth, consistent hits and flavor that allow you to indulge in your favorite indicas, sativas, and hybrids to the max.

courtesy of author

To make your Halloween extra high, get the Diet Smoke Acapulco Gold Gummies. They contain 25mg Delta-9 THC and 175mg Delta-8 THC in each gummy. These are not for beginners; they’re for the serious, spooky stoners who want a potent and long-lasting high that hits quickly.

The 25mg of Delta-9 has you floating a foot off the ground, while the Delta-8 keeps you clear-headed enough to responsibly man the Halloween playlist. They make you social and euphoric, so even the lamest Halloween party will feel like a blast.

courtesy of author

If you plan to bar crawl, you have to bring some Sprinkle Go THC Drink Powder Packets with you. These small packets contain 5mg Delta-9 THC in each, which is water-soluble and can be mixed into any drink. Literally, any drink.

Whether you’re sipping on beer, H2O, or some disgusting punch that your party host made, these tiny packets of powder will elevate your vibes. Load up your bev with three or four if you want a stronger high, or just stick with one for a mild experience.

courtesy of author

Anyone dressing up like Hugh Hefner or Sherlock Holmes this year needs to get the Highball Hand Pipe to complete their costume. It looks like an old-school smoking pipe that I imagine a Rockefeller would be smoking in their office. Of course, they would probably puff on tobacco, but you can pack this with some potent THCa flower and get your high on.

I recommend the Amber color to go with your costume, but with so many other hues to choose from, you can find a pipe that goes with whatever you’re wearing.

courtesy of author

The Mood Runtz Delta-8 Vape is a party in a little pen. If you’re anxious about your upcoming scary season social events, you can rely on Runtz to get you through them. The strain helps put you in a carefree, talkative, fun mood that will make you the life of the party. Plus, it literally tastes like Runtz candy, so I can’t think of a more appropriate strain for Halloween.

A few rips every hour and you can stay elevated and elated through all the bobbing for apples, “Monster Mash” repeat plays, and pumpkin patch parties.

courtesy of author

A super subtle way to get stoned is with Mr. Moxey’s Mints. These look like normal mints, but have a teensy bit of THC and other cannabinoids in each one. Mr. Moxey makes six different mints — some have CBG, some have CBN or CBC, but most have CBD and Delta-9 THC.

I recommend the Balance (2.5mg THC and 2.5mg CBD), Energize (2.5mg THC and 2.5mg CBC), or Relief (2.5mg THC, 2.5mg CBD, and 2.5mg CBG) mints. These formulas are ideal for going about and being scary, but the Dream (2.5mg THC, 2.5mg CBD, and 2.5mg CBN) mints are also a wonderful way to end your night.

courtesy of author

If you want a strong buzz without the alcohol, the BREZ Lemon Elderflower Tonic is the perfect beverage. The drink is made with Delta-9 THC and Lion’s Mane mushrooms, which give you a burst of fun energy. It gets your creative juices flowing and gives you a focused but cheerful sensation. From beer pong to a ghostly dinner party, it’s the perfect vibe for a friendly and social Halloween get-together.

BRĒZ also makes these drinks in a range of dosages, including 2.5mg, 5mg, and 10mg THC. So you can choose just how high you want to be for the holiday.

courtesy of author

The Diet Smoke Strawberry THC Shot is a quick pick-me-up that hits quickly and helps you enjoy the moment. Each shot contains 10mg Delta-9 THC, the right amount for moderate users to get a comfortable but strong high. The fruity shot is easy to throw back in half a second before you walk into the club or bar, and it hits within 20 minutes.

You’ll be feeling that hazy buzz before you even get your first drink in your hand, whether that’s a vodka soda or an ice water. And they’re small enough that you can bring a few with you to keep the floaty feels going all night.

courtesy of author

If you’d prefer to skip the alcohol this year, buy a bottle of the 1906 THC Spirits. It’s a versatile alcohol replacement and you can completely control your dosage for just the right kind of high. The neutral flavor works in any drink, so you can look like you’re sipping a cocktail but actually be riding a silly high.

By the way, the high from this, which has Delta-9 THC and CBG, is delightful. You’ll feel energetic, buzzy, and talkative, which is the perfect kind of high for a rambunctious night on the town on All Hallows Eve. For a more portable option, 1906 also makes Off Duty Cannabis Shots that I’m 99% sure are the same formula.

courtesy of author

Make it a bloody Halloween with the Out of Office Blood Orange THC Gummies! Each gummy contains 10mg Delta-9 THC and 45mg CBD, giving you a superbly balanced and laidback high. You’ll be feeling uplifted but also relaxed, making it easy to enjoy any activity, from hours of trick-or-treating with the little ones to a rowdy costume party at a bar.

Pop one gummy for a bold high or take two for a supernatural experience. They’re portable, juicy, delicious, and fabulous for Halloween day or night, or both.