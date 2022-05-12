The Best Vibey Cat Trees and Beds (for True Feline Freaks)

We’d do anything for our cat, because no one, next to Mommie Dearest, is better at giving us such affectionate (and slightly withholding) love. What other creature can shapeshift into our Netflix buddy, attentive confidant, and personal pillow? Only our fluffy little ragdoll, that’s who. Long Furbies notwithstanding, there is simply no other entity on Earth who is more deserving of treats on treats on treats, and the kind of cat furniture that would make Louis XIV feel like a commoner.

We’ve outfitted our homes in the best cat-proof furniture, and now it’s time to spoil Fluffy with a palatial cat scratching post (or five). Modern cat furniture slaps these days, and you don’t have to be on that Paris Hilton pet budget to let your kitty swing from a hammock, nap on a plush flower, or hole up on an egg chair worthy of Matti Suuronen. You just have to know where to look.

Gone are the days of settling for a basic scratching post that looks like a stack of congealed oatmeal. Your angel baby deserves more pizazz, and lucky for you, we have no friends, tons of time, and more cats than the NY State health department should ever know about, so we’ve spelunked everywhere from Amazon to Chewy to bring you the absolute best cat furniture, from Southwestern-inspired scratching posts to full cottagecore fantasy and more. Crack open the Fancy Feast, and let’s ride.

Your cat is Don Draper

The urge to curl up and extort a Bond villain from inside this retro cat furniture is soo strong. Your kitten will be tempted to light up a Cuban cigar, demand a million rubies, and use weaponized meowing to ensure their coat is freshly brushed when you bring them such a futuristic, fiberglass palace.

Want a mid-century modern vibe with a little extra warmth? Reach for rattan and woven materials. The round Esperanza cat bed will have your baby meowing Joni Mitchell, while the Deborah cat perch, bed, and scratching post combo will cushion your kitty’s sweet peach for 22% off the original price. In the words of reviewers, “both aesthetically pleasing AND cat approved!”

Groove is in the paws

Does your kitty own a pair of gogo boots? Or perhaps they starred in a Deee-Lite music video back in 1999? Then it deserves a cat tree worthy of its groovival soul, such as these flower- and butterfly-filled pieces of cat furniture that, quite frankly, we’re extremely jealous of. (Where’s the human sized flower throne??) For now, staring at our kitten while it sits inside a daisy will have to do.

Go full goblincore

The other side of such Starburst flower-power energy is the mossy goblincore aesthetic, which can make its way into your cat furniture choices by way of a mushroom cat-scratching post, a squash worth sleeping in, and the kind of cat tree that will make your cat feel like an Ent.

Your cat loves queso

Everyone deserves the kind of cat tree that transports them to a summer night in Joshua Tree, and both of these cactus-inspired setups are just what the peyote doctor ordered to keep the good times rolling, and to make your kitty look like it owns a 10-gallon hat (and knows how to make a mean queso).

Actually, your cat is queso.

The postmodern pussycat

Sophisticated furniture for a sophisticated kitten. This color-blocked, fruit-shaped cat tree is nothing short of a Memphis Design Movement throne, and comes with so many uniquely shaped vistas upon which your fluffy friend can observe the world.

Bring the beach to them

Your cat probably isn’t holding a grudge against you because you didn’t take them on vacation to Barbados, but just to err on the safe side, you should buy them this tropical kitten tree paradise. For under $50, you will be able to entertain your fur baby with a hammock, a palm tree scratching post, and the obligatory pedestal.

Cherry bomb

Hello, daddy; hello, mom! We can’t wait to come home and walk in on our cat’s impromptu burlesque routine on these sweet cherries.

See you at the dog run. (Lol, JK—never, #cats4lyfe.)

