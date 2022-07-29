The Best Airbnb Caves for Your Next Bond Villain Vacation

It wasn’t always easy to vacation like a hot hermit, but Airbnb has recently added yet another search filter to its landing page: Caves. You read that right, jabroni. The good folks at Airbnb have decided that, in addition to featuring homes by iconic architects or near National Parks, the people need to know where they can set-up their own Bond villain cave for the day.

Why… caves? Everything is cooler in a cave, both temperature-wise and in terms of peak ooga-booga vibes. There’s also a converted cave home for every aesthetic and kind of traveler, whether you were a 90s kid with an unhealthy love of Jurassic Park, or you’re the friend who always delivers with the wildest vacation home listings. Personally, we’re just big fans of Shrek and sedimentary rocks.

When you snag a spot at one of these caves, you’re not just renting another vacation home. You’re signing up for a unique, painstakingly crafted (it’s hard to build a home out of… rocks) experience in places such as the American Southwest, Mexico, California, and even Europe. The Eiffel Tower is tight and all, but have you heard about France’s sprawling troglodyte cave homes in the Loire Valley, just a few hours outside of Paris? Did you know that Spain has hella cave dwellings that come with their own pools?

Fasten your loin cloth, and let’s find your dream grotto.

The red rock cowboy cave

You know what they say: Where there’s an Allosaurus fossil, there’s (probably) an epic cave home nearby. This Hanksville, Utah home was built by a (really hot??!) cowboy and local legend named A.C. Ekker in the 1980s, and will make your experience in the heart of dino country that much more memorable.

Red Rock Cave; sleeps up to 10, $399/night on Airbnb

Taylor Mountain Cave Inn

This cave retreat in Dolan Springs, Arizona is spread over more than 100 acres of rugged Southwestern terrain, and is filled with everything from old-time mining equipment to an 1890s stamp mill. “We [also] have ping pong, foosball, darts, horse shoes, [a] barbeque [pit], not to mention […] It’s always fun to walk through the boneyard never knowing what strange things you’ll see there.”

Taylor Mountain Cave Inn; sleeps up to 6, $164/night on Airbnb

The bedrock homestead

“[This] bedrock [homestead] is a master example of sustainable living, with a seasonal, blasted-out, nine-foot deep outdoor pool,” the host writes about this Boulder, Utah cave retreat. You and four other guests can enjoy the “rugged but comfortable stay” in your own private wing of the sprawling cave, which is also equipped with a BBQ grill, great desert views, and an indoor fireplace.

Bedrock Homestead Cave; sleeps up to 5, $355/night on Airbnb

The Sage Canyon cliff house

“In addition to being built into sandstone rock, [this] cliff house is landscaped with native species that bloom all summer,” the host of this Cortez, Colorado home writes. “Our space is a nature-inspired respite. That said, we also know you might want to get away and retreat to do some work in-between exploring the Southwest [so] we have fast, broadband wireless internet with Eero WiFi.” Not to mention that Georgia O’Keeffe-worthy view.

Sage Canyon Cliff House Near Mesa Verde; sleeps up to 2, $312/night on Airbnb

Bring 45 people to this Mojave desert oasis

This Apple Valley, California oasis in the Mojave desert can accommodate four folks inside its cave-like abode, but according to the host, “this site [overall] has a capacity for about 45 people with parking [and] campsites available nearby.” Imagine the shroomy shindig you could throw around its natural spring pool.

Private Sanctuary Campsite With Natural Spring Pool; sleeps up to 4, $222/night on Airbnb

The sculptor’s cave

If you’re headed to Mexico City, Mexico, this earthen home is right around the corner from Frida Kahlo’s Casa Azul and offers its own bohemian ambiance; “The sensation that this space produces is that of a trip to the past,” the host writes. “[It’s like] entering a monastic environment [with] its arches, sculptures, [and] art.”

Sculptor’s Cave; sleeps up to 2, $31/night on Airbnb

A cave fit for a Bond villain

Are you Batman? A Bond villain? This whopper of a cave is in Quintana Roo, Mexico, and the perfect place to plot your next heist opus. It has its own private cenote, and the hosts “can prepare [a] romantic evening for you and your partner as [a] surprise with your dinner, candles, and Champagne.”

Private Romantic Cave; sleeps up to 2, $100/night on Airbnb

Casa Cueva

Headed to Spain in the future? This newly renovated cave home is just 15 minutes from the heart of Granada, and has a fireplace, BBQ pit, and pool for your guests’ and your pleasure.

Casa Cueva Home With Private Pool; sleeps up to 4, $81/night on Airbnb

A cave house with a hammam

Also in Granada, Spain is this cave house with not one but two pools; there’s an outdoor pool and an indoor hammam that will make for some pretty sick Instagram photos and an even more relaxing vacation.

Cave House With Hammam; sleeps up to 4, $127/night on Airbnb

The caves of Almagruz

We had two major takeaways from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: One, that we would, (respectfully) like to lick off Sean Connery’s eyebrows, and two, that we would give our right pinky toe to actually be able to stay in the caves of Petra. This troglodyte cave home in Andalucia, Spain is a pretty epic way to live out that fantasy—only, with a pool.

Almagruz Troglodyte Habitat; sleeps up to 4, $112/night on Airbnb

A cave in the middle of Château country

If you’re sipping your way through the wine of France’s Loire Valley, this “troglo loft” in Amboise is equipped with its own pool, jacuzzi and a groovy round bed for (gently) squishing your partner’s grapes.

Troglo Loft With a Pool; sleeps up to 2, $223/night on Airbnb

A Côte d’Azur cave

One of the breeziest caves we’ve ever seen is this home in the south of France, in the town of Biot. Renowned for its glass-blowing artisans and cobbled streets, Biot is a charming little village conveniently located between Cannes and Nice (nice), so you can bop around the most popular cities on the Côte d’Azur with ease.

Romantic Troglodyte Maison; sleeps up to 2, $153/night on Airbnb

Rock on.

