The 11 Best CBD Gummies for Sleep (When the Z’s Just Won’t Come)

Sleep is a wonderful word, isn’t it? Just saying it out loud, or even reading it, makes me long for a stolen nap on the couch. But the word transforms whenever I’m lying down on a proper bed. It becomes an intrusive, stressful reminder that I’m not falling asleep, just lying there.

So sometimes we need a bit of help. CBD won’t get you high, but taken before bedtime it can soothe that racing mind and drum-soloing heart enough to lull you into sweet, unburdened unconsciousness. Here are the best CBD gummies for sleep that we’ve tried and researched.

wtf are all these abbreviations?

IKR!? CBD differs from THC in that, while they’re both cannabinoids found in the hemp plant, THC produces that stereotypical high because it’s psychoactive. CBD doesn’t. It instead makes you feel calm, mellow, less anxious, and can even relieve pain.

Thankfully, there are tons of cannabis products out there that won’t send you (or your mother-in-law) to outer space. There’s non-psychoactive THCa, which is distinct from THC and CBD. If you’re looking for the chillness of CBD but don’t mind a little buzz, you might be interested in Delta 8, which is a non-psychoactive alternative to psychoactive Delta 9—see our guide to Delta 8 Gummies.

quick look at the best cbd gummies for sleep

how we evaluated

We prized organic ingredients and fewer artificial chemicals. Real juice and less fake, unpronounceable garbage made us happy. Some gummies we selected because they were heavy hitters, others because they were mild, but we considered the severity of each’s effects.

That meant brands had to be transparent about what kinds of cannabinoids (and how much) were present in their gummies. Taste, obviously, mattered to us a lot. Nobody wants to eat a gummy that tastes like medicine, except maybe if it’s amoxicillin.

We also looked through customer reviews to gauge how these gummies affected people, since the same gummies can affect people differently. Lastly, price was a factor. Gummies can be expensive. That’s fine if they’re that good. But big money needs to equal big happiness.

Why don’t you just go eat worms? – Penguin CBD Sour Worms

Specs:

Dosage: 10mg CBD

These have nothing but 10mg of CBD in each gummy. No THC, no funny blends of additional ingredients. Those can be great, but sometimes the simple ways are best, and if all you’re looking for is a delicious dose of CBD, these are the worms you’ve been looking for.

Sour worms, to be specific. Everybody’s favorite movie snack (what the hell are Sno-Caps anyway?) has jumped on the bandwagon, because these worms have been crawling through CBD, and then a sour, tangy dusting.

“The flavor is spot-on—perfectly balanced between sweet and sour, without any of that weird aftertaste you sometimes get with other CBD products,” says one happy customer.

Another says, “I’m able to sleep through the night for the most part. They actually work and taste good.” Ten milligrams of CBD is a decent dose; not lightweight but not too heavy. The only downside is that you can’t eat handful after handful of ’em.

light or super strong, you choose – Cornbread Hemp CBD Sleep Gummies

Specs:

Beginner Dosage: 25mg CBD, 1mg THC

25mg CBD, 1mg THC Intermediate Dosage: 50mg CBD, 2mg THC

50mg CBD, 2mg THC Experienced Dosage: 100mg CBD, 4mg THC

Cornbread Hemp is an edible company as much about what they don’t put in their products as what they do put in them. There are no artificial ingredients in these gummies, and no melatonin, either.

Melatonin isn’t necessarily right for everybody. So while these gummies do without it, they are packed with valerian root, chamomile, lavender, and full spectrum hemp flower extract to “help you fall asleep and stay asleep, without the hangover,” they say.

These can feature a heavy, heavy hit of CBD, as much as 100mg per gummy if you choose the most powerful of the three levels: experienced. Intermediate has 50mg of CBD, which is still a powerful dose, and beginner has a more friendly 25mg.

The beginner gummies also contain 1mg THC, while their intermediate and experienced gummies feature 2mg and 4mg of THC, respectively. To be honest, 4mg isn’t nothing, but it’s hardly a heavy hit of THC, so don’t expect either of these to give you a brutal high.

That said, peoples’ bodies react to THC differently, and you should find out what dosages work for you. If you’re new to them or take them infrequently, start with a low dose to see how you respond to them before you start popping 4mg THC gummies like candy.

Down on the farm – Mission Farms Pure CBD Gummies with Nano CBD

Specs:

Dosage: 21mg CBD, 4mg Nano CBD

“The high absorption rate of the Nano CBD gives these gummies a strength that is similar to a 45mg gummy” says Mission Farms CBD. It’s not exactly apples to apples if you’re comparing them to a gummy with 45mg of plain CBD, but it’s apples to apple pie.

Nano CBD is a type of CBD that takes effect in the body much more quickly than typical CBD. Rather than having to wait an hour or so to start feeling the effects, Nano CBD begins to kick in as soon as 10 or 15 minutes.

With this combination, you feel the Nano CBD quickly, and then the regular CBD takes effect and keeps you buzzing along on its calming effects so that the gummies don’t wear off super quickly, which would happen if they only had Nano CBD.

“Marionberries are a special treat that grows wild in the foothills of the Cascade mountains, so they became the basis of our marionberry lemon CBD Gummies,” says their maker. “These gummies are bursting with sweet berry flavor yet are balanced by a touch of tart lemon.”

K.O.’ed – FiveCBD Knockout sleep Gummies

Specs:

Dosage: 50mg CBD, 5mg THC, 3mg melatonin

FiveCBD’s intentions could only be more clearer if they put a pair of boxing gloves on the label.

The Knockout Sleep gummies featured above contain a heavy punch of 50mg of CBD to get you relaxed and calm, 5mg of THC to get you just a bit high (but not too high to function), and 3mg of melatonin (a sleeping aid) to help, well, knock you out.

The regular Sleep gummies contain 25mg of CBD, 2mg of THC, and 3mg of melatonin. Make sure you know how your body handles melatonin and the potential risks before you commit to these.

One satisfied customer raved, “My husband has been waking up every night around 2 am to go to the bathroom and can’t go back to sleep for about 2 hours. This sleep gummie has helped him go back to sleep even after he wakes up to take a trip to the bathroom. Highly recommended!”

Berry, berry unique – CBDistillery 30mg Broad Spectrum CBD Sleep Gummies with Melatonin

Specs:

Dosage: 30mg CBD, 5mg melatonin

These gummies lean toward the heavier end of moderate with their 30mg of CBD and 5mg of melatonin in each gummy. These are vegan and contains no corn syrup or artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives. Just pure, anti-energy knockout gummies.

The elderberry flavor is an interesting choice, and one I applaud. It’s different from the pack without being too weird. If you like blackberries, you’ll like elderberries.

“These gummies really help me to relax and fall asleep,” says one happy, presumably well rested customer. “Even better, if I wake up during the night, I fall back asleep more easily (without taking any additional gummies).”

no sugar, no problems – just cbd sugar-free gummies

Specs:

Dosage: 21mg CBD

Can’t do sugar? These don’t contain a lick of it. They aren’t all natural, since they contain ingredients such as modified corn starch and various dyes, and we wished they specified what kind of “sweetener” they list, but they are one of the few sugar-free options we’ve found.

This dosage of CBD is what we’d call a moderate amount, and without any additional cannabinoids such as THC blended into it, you’ll get the relaxing feelings of calm without the weed high. Check out the lab report so that you can see exactly what’s in (and not in) them.

it’s watermelon, man – cornbread hemp full spectrum hemp gummies

Specs:

Beginner Dosage: 25mg CBD

25mg CBD Intermediate Dosage: 50mg CBD

50mg CBD Experienced Dosage: 100mg CBD

Nothing says summer like watermelon. So whether it’s summer and you want to celebrate that or it’s winter and you want to dive deep into denial, these are the gummies for taking you there. Not down for watermelon? There’s also peach and berry.

As with anything Cornbread Hemp, these vegan gummies have no high-fructose corn syrup, gelatin, or artificial colors. Like Cornbread Hemp’s CBD Sleep Gummies highlighted above, they come in three levels, from moderate to wildly powerful.

Unlike those gummies, these don’t contain any THC at all. The Sleep Gummies had a touch of the psychoactive stuff to get you a teensy bit high, but these have none at all. Just pure CBD in three refreshing flavors, made with everything good and nothing a toddler couldn’t pronounce.

The bear necessities – Diamond cbd full spectrum cbd gummy bears

Specs:

Dosage: 25mg CBD

These are so enticing, we can hardly bear it. One of our favorite things about these are that they contain barely any active ingredient but CBD. Ok, I’ll stop. But not before I point out that these full spectrum gummies contain a few benefits that CBD isolates don’t.

“Each gummy is crafted with a full spectrum formula, capturing all the natural cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plant to create the entourage effect for enhanced relaxation,” says Diamond CBD.

The downside is that they pack a number of artificial flavors, dyes, and other ingredients. If your commitment to natural ingredients has a price, though, let it be this: You get 50 gummies in this jar, so each one comes out to less than $1 per gummy. That’s a bear of a good value.

it’s organic, darling – CBDistillery Unwind Gummies

Specs:

Dosage: 25mg CBD, 5mg THC

Not only do these vegan gummies contain no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives, but they’re sweetened with organic sugar, rather than with corn syrup, plus organic tapioca syrup and organic natural berry flavors.

Each Unwind gummy contains 5mg of Delta 9 and 25mg of CBD, so expect a mild to moderate high feeling from the Delta 9 and a decent hit of calmness from the CBD to help ward away anxiety as you lay in bed.

CBD Distillery states, “For new users, we recommend taking half of an Unwind THC & CBD Gummy any time you need relief and relaxation.” They also released lab results by a third-party, which you can read through here.

Customer reviewers report that the gummies did indeed have a calming effect on them, such as one who wrote, “Great way to have a light experience of relaxation without the harsh effects of large amounts of THC.”

Go ahead, be sour – Just CBD Sour Cherry CBD Gummies

Source:

Dosage: 50 mg CBD

Life can be sour sometimes. Sour enough that rather than run for it, you just pucker up and dive into it head first. These sour cherry gummies are for moments just like that. And then after an hour or so, when the gummy is but a sour tang on your tongue, you feel the buzz.

Each gummy contains 50mg of CBD, which is a strong punch of calm without any THC or its associated feelings of being high. At $30 per jar of ten gummies, these are a top-shelf choice. But on the other hand, you won’t have to eat several gummies just to get to feelin’ fiiiine.

Like with all their gummies, Just CBD has their lab report for their Sour Cherry CBD Gummies available to view so that you can see for yourself exactly what is (and isn’t) in each one.

Sick of three-letter substances? Try ashwagandha – cbdMD Broad Spectrum CBD Calming Gummies

Specs:

Dosage: 25mg CBD, 3mg CBG, 10mg CBN

We wouldn’t have written a story saying Ashwagandha is one of the best supplements for dealing with life’s BS if we weren’t convinced that the benefits of ingesting the little evergreen shrub was more than just a placebo effect.

Separately, ashwagandha and CBD are both potent and proven ways to relax. Combine them together and you have a gummy with multiple ways of driving you to Sleepytown, which Waze tells me is not an actual place, even though you and I know better.

These gummies are batch-tested to make sure no psychoactive amounts of THC are detectable that’ll get you high, so if you’re looking for pure relaxation in a guaranteed no-high gummy, this is indeed the shrub you’ve been looking for.

