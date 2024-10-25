The 9 Best Clit-Sucking Toys (That Feel Like Getting Amazing Oral)

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sex toy technology is constantly evolving, and if you’re not familiar with the industry, the term “air pressure toys” might not mean anything to you—but it should. Air pressure toys, sometimes called “suction toys” or “clit-sucking toys,” were initially marketed as toys that mimic oral sex. These toys have a circular head that nestles around a clitoris and use small bursts of air pressure that produce a stimulating suction sensation. While this description is dry, the orgasms that these toys can produce are anything but.

Air pressure toys can create earth-shattering orgasms that can feel very different from the orgasms achieved with regular vibrators and other pleasure products. Since the sensation is pinpointed on the clitoris and the nerves around it, many users of the toys find they can come much faster and harder than with a typical vibe or dildo.

With the increase in popularity, there are more air pressure toys available than ever before. However, not all air pressure toys are created equal. Suction strength, the shape of the head, the ways you like to hold toys against your body, and price are all things to consider, among other features. (Luckily, I have a very discerning clit and an urge to help people find the perfect toys for their bods and their budgets!) Here are the best suction and air pressure sex toys that make masturbating a breeze, so to speak.

This hugely popular clit sucking vibrator – The Satisfyer Pro 2

The Satisfyer Pro 2 is the toy I find myself recommending over and over again. What I love about the Satisfyer Pro 2 is not only the varied speeds—which range from a low, buzzy air suction to a strong, constant suction—but the ergonomic handle. The buttons are clear and easy to navigate, and the soft silicone head fits various sizes of clitorises. While it is not the quietest toy on the market, the price point makes it a great-quality starting toy.



“Using the Satisfyer Pro 2 is like having a secret weapon against bad days, PMS, and annoying men,” says Amazon reviewer Alexandra. “It’s not just a toy; it’s a full-blown experience. Imagine having the best oral sex of your life on demand – that’s what this feels like. The suction is less “vacuum cleaner” and more “gentle, teasing whispers.” It’s the kind of suction that makes you reconsider every other toy you’ve ever owned.”

Best clit sucker/rabbit vibrator combo – Womanizer Duo 1

Prefer a rabbit vibrator? We hear ya. The Womanizer Duo 1 is one of the best rabbit vibes out there. It’s got the same Pleasure Air Technology that the Womanizer line is infamous for, plus a G-spot massager to help bring out those blended, full-body orgasms.

What’s great about this one is that each function—the G-spot massager and the clit-sucker—each have different intensity levels (12 and 10, to be exact) that can be controlled separately. Since the whole point of sex toys is having fun exploring what feels good for you and your body, these seemingly endless combos are a real plus.

“It’s like a narcotic for your lady parts,” says Lorae. “You will be addicted in ways you never knew possible. Just buy it, trust me.”

Best clit sucking vibrator For Travel – The Love Triangle By Satisfyer

Compact, discreet, and ready for adventure, the Love Triangle By Satisfyer is waterproof and rechargeable! The Love Triangle uses air pressure technology as well as vibration, with two sets of controls so each sensation can be changed independently. As an added bonus, this slim toy is also app-compatible, so it’s perfect if you’re traveling to a destination far from your lover but still want some hot hotel sex.

An Amazon reviewer shares their experience with using the app. “I especially like the fact that you can save whatever patterns of air-pulse and vibration you enjoyed to be used again whenever you want right in the app. It’s easy to create patterns, save, and delete them. We’re very happy with our purchase.”

The best 2-in-1 clit sucking vibrator – The LELO Enigma

The problem with toys that try to stimulate the clit while hitting the G-spot is that they’re trying to do two different things at once, so it can be a challenge to find the right shape and style for your body. Think of dual-stimulating toys as the Goldilocks of sex toys—the fit has to be just right.

LELO’s Enigma may have nailed it, though. The flexible arm has a strong curve to vibrate against your G-spot, and the air pulsations are some of the strongest I’ve felt in my extensive research. This vibrator can hit all the right spots without losing any of the power LELO is known for.

In her review for VICE, Angel Kilmister wrote, “In terms of features, it has eight different vibration/suction patterns ranging from (to paraphrase based on my experience) “gentle enough for a suction toy n00b” to “edging you until you feel like you’re gonna die” to “going hard until you come, because you are gonna come NOW, dammit. The edging pattern is next-level; this thing can slingshot you to the pleasure-sphere in literal seconds, in my experience, but drawing out the sesh can result in mega quakegasms.”

Best affordable clit sucking vibrator – The Romp Switch

If you want to save money, check out battery-operated toys. You might not be able to charge them on the go, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t great vibrators. The Romp Switch has a 300-minute runtime—and rechargeable batteries are always an option! Quiet and cute, this is a great budget toy with six different intensity levels and a removable head for easy cleaning.

“I absolutely love this toy,” writes one Amazon customer. “It’s probably the most cost effective toy of it’s kind on the market and it’s just as effective as those $100+ toys. Has me going in MINUTES… It has 6 settings, which is less than other toys, but trust me no one is making it past setting 3 unless you’re NUMB down there.”

Best clit-sucking toy for sex – The We-Vibe Melt

The We-Vibe Melt was specifically designed to be used during penetrative sex. The sleek design doesn’t take up a lot of space between bodies and the unique curve of the toy means there’s nothing to get in the way of insertion. The We-Vibe Melt is STRONG too, letting you pick between 12 different intensities to play with. It’s also app-controlled, which we all know is fun for in-person play or a long-distance romp. Plus, you can buy the toy solo or get it as part of a couples’ sex toy bundle, which includes a partner-controlled panty vibe.

Amazon reviewer Anderson writes, “This thing is REALLY fun to use solo and during sex. Was initially too intense for me but after practicing and playing around a bit I love it.”

This luxe clit sucking vibrator – The Womanizer Premium

The Womanizer Premium is, over and over again, recommended as one of the best air pressure toys on the market. Hell, it’s frequently recommended as one of the best overall sex toys on the market!

The vibrator comes with two different-sized oval heads so you can customize the experience for your body. The Womanizer Premium is quiet compared to other toys and has Smart Silent technology, meaning it has to be against skin to turn on. (Great news for those with thin-walled apartments!) It brings a totally different type of air sensation to the table—from soft to strong, each burst of air pressure is felt individually. Believe me, the 8,000 nerve endings in your clitoris will be rejoicing.

Best clit sucking vibrator bundle – Womanizer Starlet Black Mini Pleasure Air Clitoris Sucker and Lovehoney Enjoy Water Based Lube

If you’re springing for new sex toys, you also want to make sure you’re well stocked up in lube. Lube is not the thing to forget, people, and that’s why this is such a nice little bundle. For less than $70 bucks, you can get the Womanizer Starlet Black Mini Pleasure Air Clitoris Sucker and Lovehoney Enjoy Water Based Lube. Plus, this Lovehoney water-based lube is latex safe, so you can use it with your latex condoms, too.

Best novelty clit sucking vibrator – Lovehoney Heart Clitoral Sucking Toy

Maybe you already have a treasure chest of sex toys at home—and power to you if that’s so. Still, this novelty heart-shaped Lovehoney Clitoral Sucking Toy is a nice addition to any collection. At under $60, it’s not that expensive for a 4+ star toy. It’s fully waterproof, too, so you can bring it for a steamy shower or bath.

One customer says, “It’s got a good amount of power, with a range of settings to find what you enjoy most. Battery life is pretty good too for a small unit.” Another says, “This is a near silent clit sucking toy that nibbles and sucks deliciously.” You heard ’em.

Even if you already have a vibrator you love, I urge you to treat yourself to an air pressure toy, especially if you haven’t tried one before. Our sex life deserves to be varied and adventurous, and no matter which air pressure toy you gift yourself, your clit is about to have a damn good time.

