The Best (Affordable) Dupes for Restoration Hardware’s Iconic Cloud Sofa

I know I’m not the only diehard design freak out there who froths over every new Architectural Digest celebrity home tour (real heads will remember lime-gate) and obsessively saves aesthetic photos as soon as they cross my feed. In my head, I’m planning, nay, designing my future home. The mega-famous starchitect I’ve hired is able to fully “grasp” my personal style, after flipping through the thousands of unorganized photos I’ve saved for over a decade. Yada, yada—in this fantasy, I become a millionaire after going viral for saving a litter of puppies from a Sharknado-esque situation, and I can afford all the Restoration Hardware sectionals I want. In reality, I’m sitting in a highly air-conditioned room, hunched over my laptop looking for affordable dupes for Cloud couches that everyone else has yet to discover.

For the unacquainted, the Cloud Sofa that I’m referring to—and that is in such high demand—is a ridiculously comfortable, low-profile sectional couch launched in 2015 by Restoration Hardware, the high-end home goods company, and has been fawned over by interior designers, celebrities, and consumers since. The original Cloud Sofa was designed by Timothy Oulton (a famed British designer who has created other iconic pieces including the Union Jack Chesterfield sofa and the Aviator collection) to be the world’s ultimate sofa in terms of feel and versatility. Its cushions are made from 100% goose feathers, which are then wrapped in down fibers. Also, it’s expensive: The basic sofa model starts out around $5,900—and that’s with no ottoman or nothin’.

Mercifully, while it is typically true that “you get what you pay for,” in the case of overstuffed couches, we have good news for those drooling over a Cloud: You can get almost the exact same result for a lot less cheddar. Better yet, we’ve tracked down all the best ultra-comfy Cloud alternatives for you. So, if you’re also into trolling the web for design inspo and watching hours of DIY videos, trying to create “moody art” that emulates Kim Kardashian’s multimillion-dollar Axel Vervoordt-designed home, then prepare to feast your eyes on the absolute best-looking, comfiest, Cloud-like sofas available for purchase (without having to take out a second mortgage).

Wayfair

Not surprisingly, there are thousands of plush, neutral, Cloud-like options to peruse on Wayfair’s seemingly endless database of decor, but there are two styles that really stuck out. The Madison is a classic 84-inch sofa, with overstuffed pillows and sinkable cushions, that’s available in over 40 color options and costs a little more than a grand.

The brand also offers the Orren Ellis Humnah modular three-piece sectional, which, like the original Cloud couch, has down-and-feather-filled cushions and wide, flat pillows; can be customized to your specifications; and costs less than half the price of the original.

AllModern

If you’re set on a sectional, but your space doesn’t allow for a giant conversation pit, this L-shaped sofa from All Modern gives the same level of low-profile, lounge-all-day comfort, at a more practical size and price. One enthusiastic reviewer writes, “It’s beautiful, reversible, and probably the most comfortable sofa I’ve owned.” Sold. It’s also available in corduroy options, which are ideal for couches that see a lot of action—whether that’s pets, kids, or just very enthusiastic sports-viewing.

Castlery

Castlery’s Dawson collection very closely emulates the vibes of the Cloud collection. Not only is it one reviewer’s “favorite couch [she’s] ever owned,” but she also claims to get “SO many compliments on it as well.” Much like RH’s version, the Dawson is fully customizable in terms of size and configuration and contains foam, fiber, and feather-filled cushions that will surely lure you to dreamland in minutes—plus, its pricing starts at under two grand.

West Elm

The Harmony modular sofa from West Elm looks, to me, the most like the original Cloud couch. It has very similar clean lines, super-slouchy pillows that drape over the arms, plus an extra set of pillows to assist in your hungover Netflix-binge lounge sesh. Obviously, you can order any of West Elm’s gorgeous high-performance fabrics, and according to its website, the Harmony is a solid “one” on the firmness scale, which means this sucker is as soft as it gets. (Excuse us while we kick off our shoes, curl up, and scroll TikTok for hours.)

Maiden Home

The reviews for this beachy linen beauty overwhelmingly declared the Dune Couch from Maiden Home cozy and durable against couch-ruining forces of all kinds (kids, pets, the works). The slipcover makes cleaning a breeze and the plush cushions are perfect for when you’re in the doghouse with your partner or for when you just need a change of scenery for your afternoon nap.

Anthropologie

This classic couch from Anthropologie sports sustainably sourced, recycled cotton-polyester upholstery from The New Denim Project, a family-owned textile mill established in 1956. Made from a sturdy hardwood frame, this comfy staple is long-lasting and features extra-soft cushions for the couch nappers out there.

Sundays

The Movie Night sofa has very similar vibes to the OG Cloud couch… for about three grand less. It also happens to be a modular sectional, so if you ever want to upgrade to a full L-Shape once you win the housing lottery, you can do so easily. Sundays’ sofas use stain-resistant fabric which means you can cuddle up with snacks and pets without having to worry about your grown-up cream sofa getting ruined.

Article

Clean lines, low profile, puffy and plush design—the Stika sofa is a dead-ringer for the OG Restoration Hardware Cloud Sofa (aside from the fact that the throw pillows are included and it will only run you $1600).

Go on angels, rest those weary wings, and lay in shimmering resplendence on your new heaven-sent sofa.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.