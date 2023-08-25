The Best Cock Rings for Beginners and Kinky Daddies Alike

Did you know Britney Spears wrote “Circus” about shopping for cock rings? (She didn’t.) Just look at all those studs, loops, and snaps. We love them. But damn, they can feel dizzying when you’re just in the market for a no-frills ring, or if it’s your first time shopping for a cock ring at all.

If you’re never bought a penis ring before, it might seem intimidating. But as Kelli Bender explained while testing a bunch of penis rings for VICE, fret not: A cock ring won’t guillotine off your schlong. The point of this whole thing, after all [squirts lube] is to restrict the blood flow at the base of the penis, usually with a silicone ring, to prolong erections either when masturbating solo, with a partner, or during sex. That being said, do be mindful of your body’s needs, and maybe start off with an adjustable ring for your first time. Communicate with your partner, and practice using your ring outside of the hot and heavy moments first so that you feel more comfortable with it when that horny, spur-of-the-moment magic arrives. Get familiar. Buy your cock ring a cup of coffee before shooting the breeze.

Once you start to find your footing, there’s a whole world of multitasking penis rings to explore; there are vibrating cock rings that stimulate and tickle; there are remote-controlled cock rings, and rings that hit both the gooch and clit. Even Frank Ocean started to dabble in sexual wellness with the launch of his $25,000 cock ring, so what do you have to lose?

Whether you want dual loop action or a ring that’ll make your peen feel like a caged MMA fighter, here’s our short list of the best cock rings your clams can buy.

Your first cock ring

“Adjustable” is your key word when shopping for a first-time penis ring. Both of these silicone sets cost under $25, and have earned 4-star average ratings for from Lovehoney and Amazon reviewers for how easy they are to use. As one reviewer of the Doc Johnson rings writes, you can use the double loop ring “so [that] the tail end is behind your balls [and you can] adjust the right amount of pressure to your lower shaft” for “amazingly effective” erections.

You can also opt for an adjustable watch band-style ring such as this bestseller on Amazon. Not only does it have hundreds of (mostly glowing) reviews on the site, but the C-ring vibrates to provide simultaneous clitoral stimulation to your partner.

One ring to rule them all…

… One ring to bind them; one ring to slide over your peen and keep your shaft as hard as a Morgul blade. One of the best beginner’s cock rings is the classic stretchy loop, which often comes in a variety pack with a few different sizes or levels of thicccness. Easy breezy. (Especially if you’re looking to bring your sex toys on vacation.)

You’re ready for a double, textured ring

These are the rodeo-ready vibrators, and they’re designed to bring an even more tantalizing sensory experience to the clitoris thanks to their textured vibrator attachements. Double-looped, ball-hugging cock rings will give an extra element of constriction, and the silicone material makes for breezy, stretchier release than a metal ring. As an owner of the Lovehoney’s high-rated, vibrating Tracy Cox ring says, “It’s amazing for solo play as well as with your partner. Makes it a much better and more enjoyable finish.”

There are plenty of dual-loop C-rings that have a larger clitoral attachment, too. This pink number from CalExotics looks like a horny axolotl, while Lovehoney’s bunny ear-endowed C-ring packs all the power of a traditional rabbit vibrator/dildo.

The C-ring version of the TikTok-viral rose vibrator

Remember those TikTok-viral rose vibrators? I tested one earlier this year for VICE, and was impressed with how easy the rose-shaped clitoral suction vibe was to hold and maneuver around my clit, and I also became weirdly enamored of the floral design. After all, why shouldn’t our sex toys look like the best part of a bouquet? This vibrating C-ring on Amazon takes the torch from the OG rose clitoral vibe by giving its user(s) a dual-loop cock ring whose bud-shaped attachement provides ample, direct clitoral stimulation as well. It has earned an impressive 4.8-star average rating on Amazon, and sure would be a fun vacation gift to slip into your boo’s carry-on bag.

These cock rings from the movie ‘Arrival’

Damn, cock rings are looking stylish these days—and getting even smarter, thanks to app-controlled capabilities from brands like We-Vibe and Satisfyer. As someone who has tested many app-enabled sex toys for VICE, I can vouch for how sick it is to be able to switch vibration patterns at the swipe of a finger.

Invest in a luxury vibrator

“I get my vibrators from London” and “Oh, that’s my luxury Swedish cock ring” are two sentences every Frasurbane-aspiring masturbator deserves to say, and brands such as Je Joue and LELO (respectively) make that possible. These C-rings deliver quiet, rumbly vibrations with a high bar for quality engineering and design. Plus, they kind of look like a Rick Owens Ring Pop.

The Cadillac of cock rings

Where to begin with the Tenuto 2? Arguably the most high-tech device on our list, this apparatus from MysteryVibe functions as a groundbreaking vibrator for couples and solo-play alike. The flexible nature of the C-ring vibrator allows you to bend it to fit the exact contours of body, and basically turns your penis into a vibrator for your vagina-owning partner. Plus, it has a little vibrator attachment for stimulating your gooch. Bring home the workhorse while it’s $60 off.

One with a prostate massager

You did not come here to play… unless it’s with this waterproof cock ring’s 48 vibrational settings [airhorn] and prostate massager, which comes with a ribbed shaft for extra stimulation. As one user reviewed on Lovehoney, “Every time I had the prostate massager go off inside me it would send continuous pulses of pleasure all the way up to the tip of my cock!”

This cock ring and vibrating spiral prostate massager combo has earned a 4.7-star average rating on Amazon, where reviewers say it’s easy to use, lightweight, and adapts well to their bodies. The under $15 price doesn’t hurt, either.

Amazon’s #1 cock ring bundle

As one of my essential slutty everyday carry items, I try to always carry some cock rings in my variouses purses, fanny packs, and tote bags. This assortment of seven rings is Amazon’s bestselling bundle in the C-ring department because it offers users six classic rubber rings to choose from, as well as a more advanced ball-hugging C-ring. As one of the over 500 Amazon reviewers writes, “This assortment of toys is great, because you are guaranteed a perfect fit.” Cop it while it’s 29% off.

… Speaking of C-ring bundles, why not cop this set of six textured rings before from Lovehoney before your next orgy? Each silicone ring has its own unique design of bumps and nodules for more interesting stimulation and partner play.

Shark cage that schlong

New to the world of male chastity cages? Welcome. It’s so hair metal-meets-Medieval Times. This is the closest one can come to choking out their own schlong like a BDSM master.

You’re a style icon

Is it rad to find high-tech, near-sentient cock rings? Of course. Is it also important to find a good old, Daddi-ready leather ring to feel your oats? Absolutely. No pearl-clutching here (unless it’s to le peen).

You’re looking for a gag

Look, sex toys can be a lot of things—but they should always be fun. There’s nothing better than a novelty cock ring to spice things up and send the message of, “I’m kidding (… or am I?).”

Have a strapping day.

