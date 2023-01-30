The Best Cocktail Glasses for Aperitivo Season (and Beyond)

Ciao ragazzi! It’s almost aperitivo time, and there is absolutely nothing more enjoyable than drinking a refreshing spritz or an ice cold martini (or whatever your “it’s 5 o’clock somewhere” drink of choice is, even if it’s N/A beer) as you feel the sun on your face, the breeze in your hair, and the hum of people passing by. Add in some salty snacks, a collection of funky glassware, and turn up the jams to transport you to an evening in Roma, somewhere in France, or, heck, even the Jersey Shore. We’re not here to dictate your travel fantasies, though, just to introduce you to the best cocktail glasses for enjoying a killer beverage (or, as some may say, a “good drink”) with a group of your nearest ‘n’ dearest buds.

Whether you’re a ride-or-die Negroni guzzler, or you like to choose your ideal cocktail based on your mood (or your moon sign), there’s a stunning selection of vessels to tickle anyone and everyone’s fancy. Whether you’re ready for that next big designer splurge—or just need some quality glasses for an upcoming party—we’ve got you covered with quality options for every style and budget.

Classic tumblers that your grandfather would love

You don’t get any more traditional than the Schott Zwiesel rocks glass. These heavy (10.7-ounce) glasses feel incredible in your hand, and make you feel like you’re in charge, regardless of what you’re doing. “These are my favorite drinking glasses of all time,” says Rec Room food & kitchen writer Adam Rothbarth, who has used them for over a decade. “From Boulevardiers to scotch to a gin and tonic, this is what I want to drink it out of.” And at $10 each, they’re a pretty out-of-this-world bargain—and they’re insanely durable, so they’ll last forever. “Everybody who likes drinking should own a set of these,” Rothbarth said.

Cold poison

Martini drinkers are very particular about how they like their drinks. Gin, vodka, dirty, dry, up, rocks, around town—it’s easy to get confused and pick up the wrong ‘tini at a cocktail party. Banish those worries with a set of stunningly beautiful, hand-blown martini glasses with playful designs that look like they were scribbled in Sharpie by your fun aunt. Each design is named for a different type of martini: vesper, espresso, and wet. Not only are these a one-of-a-kind conversation starter, but they’re a great way to mark everyone’s drinks without having to break out the wine charms.

Keep it low

We love a tall, sexy, classic martini glass as much as anybody, but sometimes, something more understated is right for the occasion. Viski’s stemless, heavy base martini glasses are unexpectedly sturdy, and just look super unique and cool. We’d drink anything out of this one (but don’t make us prove it).

A portal to French cafe culture

Duralex’s Le Picardie line is a perennial GOAT-contender when it comes to sipping. It’s the Lord of the Last Word, the Count of Campari sodas, the President of Painkillers, the Grand Duke of glou glou, the Baron of Beer. Anything works with this glass—it’s magical in that way. Duralex has withstood the test of time, and this glass will withstand any antics that come its way. “These are always in rotation in my home, especially if I have guests,” food & kitchen writer Adam Rothbarth said. “If I’m giving a homie a little sip, from amaro to table wine, it’s probably leaving the bar in a Duralex, and there’s a nearly 100% chance my guest will tell me how cool the glass is.”

Twist and shout

For a classic martini glass with a twist, pick up these Z-stem glasses from Libbey, which are sturdy enough that they won’t feel like they’re about to snap in your hand. (You get a set of four for less than $30, so you won’t be upset if the party gets a little rowdy and someone breaks one.)

Bells are ringing

These Mamo glasses are one of our favorites, since they feel classically modern, and the reversible bell shape actually serves a purpose: The smaller end measures two ounces, perfect for pouring shots or mixing a cocktail, and the larger flute holds seven ounces, ideal for a glass of wine or a Manhattan on the rocks. They come in 14 different colors (sold individually) or in a few color-coordinated sets.

Those are pitchin’, dude

One doesn’t realize how useful it is for glasses to stack until they own a set that does not. These are great for the overzealous dish carriers who always try to make it to the sink in one trip. This set from Hawkins New York has a similar look to the ever-popular Marta glasses from CB2, but with a bit more heft and the option to add a sleek, matching pitcher. (Did somebody say Margaritas?!) Plus, drinking a phat marg out of a shortie looks fly as hell. That’s some universe brain shit, and in your own home!

Whiskey river, take my mind

Whiskey drinkers—sorry, whisky—mean serious business, and many drinkers won’t stand for an over-diluted dram. If you’re looking for a glass of cold whiskey, but don’t want it too watered down by ice, these freezable glasses with silicone sleeves will keep your beverage cold for hours, and protect your hands from getting too frosty.

Call me old fashioned

Classic cocktails deserve a substantial rocks glass. The weight of these elegant, 8.25-ounce, colored glasses by Estelle will bring you back to a time before plastics, when a nightcap signaled the end of a long day, and a moment to put on your slippers, recline, and read the paper.

A posh choice

LSA International is a London-based company, which started in the 1960s, which makes handmade glasses that are very popular all over Europe. The Coro tumbler is one of our favorites for its multiple size options, subtle color variations, and affordability. One excited reviewer wrote, “we love these so much we are [on] the 4th pack…good quality and a little fun!” Fill ‘em with wine, cocktails, non-alcoholic spirits—you name it.

Bubbles get you drunker… right?

Cocktails are fun, and so should be the vessel they are served in. This set of ripple glasses from Etsy sets off a childlike excitement in us. There’s just something about the bubbly, sippy cup shape that seems right, and as one five-star reviewer agreed, “I love these glasses! High quality, solid, really pretty. They look just like the photos. Highly recommend.”

Like a boss

If you want everything in your life to scream “LUXURY!” then snag this embossed glass set from Pols Potten—ASAP. The brand aims to infuse play into the spaces that home their products, and this set is no exception. While being classically chic enough to serve an old fashioned in, they offer just the right amount of whimsy for more playful cocktails—and a set of six won’t break the bank.

Oh you fancy, huh?

For the connoisseur who is always looking for something bespoke or unique, there is this perfectly eccentric set of face glasses by Face Vessel. Rhode Island-based master glass artist Neal Drobnis creates each glass by hand, meaning every expression is one of a kind. They are available in three sizes, and despite being painstakingly crafted, they’re a breeze to clean, because they’re dishwasher-safe.

For the sophisticated saver

You needn’t spend a fortune to get a set of quality cocktail glasses to impress friends and family. Trust us, if you are serving anything in this cute, embossed set, people will be smiling. Not only do you get six glasses for less than $50, but there are a ton of color options (plus matching cake stands and bowls) if you want to go all-out for a big fiesta. The design is inspired by Parisian flea markets, and these glasses are both dishwasher-safe and durable.

For showing off

On the other end of the spectrum, if you’re ready to upgrade your IKEA glasses to something much more sophisticated and stunning, these gradient glasses from Lateral Objects resemble sunrises and sunsets from different locales around the globe. Designer Stefan Beckman Draws inspiration from California pop art of the 1960s and the Supergraphics movement of the 1970s, all so you can enjoy your drink.

Fly the coupe

This set of chunky stemmed coupe glasses are perfect for Champagne, martinis, batched cocktails—you name it. If there’s one thing you’re gonna add to your collection this season, go for a coupe, because they are so dang multifunctional. (Plus you can serve wine out of them too, and no one will be the wiser.)

Tiki time

There are so many good drinks that call a highball their home. Lots of tropical concoctions come to mind—think: Mai Tais and zombies—that will bring you right back to the original Trader Vic’s. Snag these retro cups and float away to an island paradise on a cloud of rum and fruit juice.

When I spritz, you spritz, we spritz

Last, but certainly not least, the humble wine glass is the perfect pinch-hitter. Just ask any child—any liquid tastes better out of a wine glass, even milk. (Hey, if that’s what you’re into—milk on the rocks—we can dig it.) But we want you to make it special, and this set from Danish brand HAY sure is. Made from borosilicate glass and available in a range of tints, this hefty goblet will have you feeling like the king of the castle.

Be careful not to fall out of your booze canoe!

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.