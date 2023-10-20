The Best Cold Weather Running Gear (for Amateurs and Fitness Freaks)

Running in the cold is no joke. When temperatures really drop, it can affect your pace, make you more prone to injury, disrupt your breathing patterns, and—honestly—is just not comfortable. Staying in shape as a runner is no easy feat since you can’t just decide to skip training for a couple of weeks due to extra-chilly weather. Sure, there are indoor treadmill workouts, but those can be dull at best and absolute torture at worst. Personally, I must be out in the wilderness city streets, running young, wild, and free.

At this point, I would deem myself a cold-weather running expert. I’ve run in snow, and slippery slush, and have probably almost gotten hypothermia from my antics. But, does the training stop? No, sir. Instead, I’ve just gained endless knowledge on what does and doesn’t work. If you’re going to commit to running in the cold, learn from my wintry weather woes. Here is the best running gear for the cold weather. Let it snow, bish.

The best base layers

If you’re a sweater (and, to be clear, we’re not talking about knitwear), it’s necessary that you start with a base layer that’s moisture-wicking so sweat will be pulled away from your body instead of leaving you damp (and thus more sensitive to the cold). This step is especially important in winter running because sweat-wicking clothing is designed to draw moisture off the body (duh) and, as a result, can help prevent hypothermia. Sweat is what helps you regulate your body temperature, and when that natural process of evaporation is disrupted and you’re in freezing temperatures, it can cause your body temperature to drop and for you to shiver. I’ve been there, done that, and learned my lesson. This long-sleeved technical base layer by Nike, available in both men’s and women’s, is by far my favorite with its Dri-Fit technology, a sleeve window for checking your smartwatch, a quarter-zip for adjusting airflow, pockets, and thumbholes for hand coverage.

The best middle layers

The purpose of a middle layer is to trap body heat for warmth while staying breathable, with Merino wool and thermals being popular go-to fabrics. I’ve heard so many great things about Smartwool, and this thermal Merino crewneck checks all my boxes for a great middle layer to keep you the perfect amount of toasty. These tops are made of 53-88% merino wool, which promotes breathability, temperature control, and chafing reduction to give your nips a rest. (No chapped nips allowed.)

The best outer layers

Sometimes an outer layer may be overdoing it, but depending on just how cold it is, I often recommend bringing one just in case. The weather and your body temperature’s response can be unpredictable, so a lightweight, waterproof vest should be among your regular running garb rotation. The 1996 Retro Nupste Vest by The North Face is designed to insulate heat and repel water. If that’s too cozy for your current climate, a lightweight puffer vest is the move, with my personal favorite being the Ultra Light Down Vest by Uniqlo. It’s water-repellant and keeps your torso warm without going overboard.

For colder temps, an insulating jacket is essential to prevent discomfort and frostbite. Lululemon’s Down for It All hoodie is a great lightweight option, while Arc’teryx, know for its top-notch outdoor sports gear, makes the Atom Jacket—a minimalist jacket that keeps you ultra-cozy.

The best running tights

Tights are not just for the ladies, bois. Swallow your pride to keep warm, because chattering teeth aren’t cute on anybody. If your legs are cold during a run, it will cause your muscles to tighten, increasing the likelihood of injury. Runners’ knee isn’t worth preserving your ego. These options from On Running and Vuori feature moisture-wicking fabric and a handy pocket to store energy gels for long runs.

The best running gloves

Numb hands are a huge buzzkill, not to mention extremely uncomfortable. When I’m running in chilly weather, my hands can get so cold sometimes that I feel like I can barely move them. East fix: I just wear gloves to bring me some peace. The North Face has always been my go-to for gloves, and it’s hard to top the Etip Recycled Gloves. Features include four-way stretch fleece, touchscreen functionality (vital for fiddling with your playlist mid-run), and silicone grips.

The best running headwear

Many people tend to forget that body heat escapes through your head, so there’s value in covering your dome while working on your mile time outdoors in the cold. I personally prefer fleece headbands instead of hats while running, such as this very affordable unisex one from Amazon. It’s nothing fancy, but it keeps my ears and head warm, stays in place with its snug fit, and wicks away moisture while also retaining heat.

Want more coverage? Wear a Merino wool beanie, like this one from REI.

The best neck gaiters

Make breathing in the frosty temps easier by covering your mouth with a neck gaiter. These particular styles block out wind chill with flat-locked seams.

The best headlamps

With the winter days getting darker, a headlamp is essential if you’re running super early in the morning or after that cruel 4 p.m. sunset. With multiple brightness settings, you can feel a little better about sneaking in a post-workday run long afterdark.

The best hand warmers

A pocket heater for your hands? Hell yeah. Cop some classic HotHands or a tech-savvy rechargeable option for extremely frosty temps—they may be small, but they make a huge difference.

The best hydration accessories

Just because it’s cold doesn’t mean you don’t need to hydrate, Brad. Whether it’s 90 degrees to 32 degrees, this hand-held water bottle and hydration vest makes sipping H20 while racking up miles easier.

The best non-slip sneakers

Running on ice and snow can be dangerous, but Saucony’s Peregrine ICE+ 3 style makes the task possible with its water resistance, strong grip, sock liner, and rock plate to protect feet from rough terrain.

Lace-up your Hokas, we’re going running.

