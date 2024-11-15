The 7 Best Collagen Supplements For Your Hair, Skin, and Nail Glow Up

Who doesn’t want healthy hair, skin and nails? While hair, skin, and nails vitamins have been around forever, they don’t quite offer the same powerhouse lineup of promises that collagen does. And if you’re at all immersed in the supplement world (or the internet) you’ve probably been hearing a lot about it lately.

So, what is collagen? First, it makes up 30% of our body’s protein. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it “provides structure, support or strength to your skin, muscles, bones and connective tissues.” The clinic adds, “a well-balanced diet gives your body the raw ingredients it needs to help it make collagen naturally.” However, many people have been taking collagen supplements to bolster this process.

Videos by VICE

a quick look at the best collagen supplements

collagen benefits

As is the case with a lot of supplements, substantial scientific literature is lacking. However, individuals who take collagen supplements report anecdotal benefits that they’ve experienced themselves.

Collagen’s role in the body is to replace dead skin cells and help new cells grow, help skin strengthen and maintain elasticity, and help protect your organs. As we age, our collagen decreases, and we see this through natural signs of aging. That’s why collagen (derived from animals) is used in anti-aging beauty products.

So, whether you’re looking for the best collagen skin serum or the best collagen powder to mix into your protein shakes, we’ve gathered up some of the best collagen health and wellness products for your journey.

Best collagen protein powder – Sports Research Collagen Peptides for Women & Men

There’s something about a protein shake that just feels like one of the most natural ways to take your supplements: mix a little powder into your favorite recipe, and you’re good to go. If that’s your style, then the Sports Research Collagen Peptides for Women & Men powder might be the best collagen supplement for you to start experimenting with. This is also a great pick for athletes. The brand explains why. “Amino acids support joint health and improve your body’s response to strenuous exercise, making this collagen powder a great post-workout supplement and joint support supplement.”

Appealingly, this collagen powder is unflavored, so you won’t even notice it’s there in your shakes. On Amazon, over 130,000 people have reviewed this supplement, and it’s come out on top with a 4.6-star rating.

“I can’t say enough good things about these sport collagen peptides,” says reviewer Christy. “I’ve been using them for months now, and I love them so much that I have a subscription. They mix effortlessly into my post-workout shakes with no taste or grit, making it easy to incorporate into my routine. Since starting, I’ve noticed improved joint support, faster recovery times, and healthier hair and skin. It’s become an essential part of my fitness regimen. If you’re serious about performance and recovery, this is a must-try!”

Best collagen gummies – OLLY Glowing Skin Collagen Gummy

OLLY is another trusted brand in the gummy supplement scene: I know plenty of people who swear by the brand’s sleep gummies. Therefore, I was not surprised in the least to discover that OLLY makes one of the best collagen gummies on the market. The OLLY Glowing Skin Collagen Gummy combines collagen with Hyaluronic Acid and Sea Buckthorn to provide customers with a formula that keeps skin feeling hydrated and youthful. I also love that they’re naturally flavored, with no artificial colors or flavors ever being added in.

Over on Amazon, the gummies have earned at 4.5-star rating with nearly 6,000 reviews. One shopper says, “Since incorporating these gummies into my daily routine, I’ve noticed several positive changes: My skin feels more hydrated and plump, thanks to the hyaluronic acid The collagen seems to be helping with skin firmness and smoothness. I’ve noticed a subtle, healthy glow that wasn’t there before.” Another says, “I was having dry skin and tried so many creams and drank a ton of water, but nothing helped until I started taking these.”

Best greens and collagen powder – JSHealth Super Greens Powder

Last year, I had a weird spot on my scalp that was thinning. My best friend is a dermatologist, and she told me to take JSHealth Hair + Energy Vitamins. Sure enough, it fixed the issue and it never came back. While I haven’t had the JSHealth Super Greens + Collagen Powder, I trust JSHealth as a brand and would 100% click add to cart if I was looking to increase my greens intake and collagen. The greens powder is packed with vitamins and minerals for overall wellness, while the collagen works to nourish your body’s signs of aging. The flavor profile is a unique mix of pineapple and mint, and plenty of JSHealth customers rave about it.

“I’ve tried almost all of the major greens brands and am obsessed with this greens,” says one shopper. “I have gone through 4 tubs now and use it daily. The flavor is so good and I have noticed a difference in my digestion and skin!”

Best collagen skincare kit – Solabiome Glowing Skin Starter Kit

If you’re looking to overhaul your skincare routine in the name of glowy collagen goodness, then you’ll want to check out this Solabiome Glowing Skin Starter Kit from Solawave. Solawave makes a treasure trove of skincare tech products, using red light therapy and massage therapy to nourish skin. The brand also makes a line of serums that can be used with or without the Solawave wands and gadgets (though those are a dream, too).

The kit comes with four different products: a cleanser, mist, serum, and moisturizer. While they all work together to bring about blissed-out harmony, the standout player is the collagen-packed Plumping Peptide Serum.

“These four products have been a game changer for me and give me the perfect regimen for taking care of my skin,” writes one shopper. “These products work so well together and make my skin feel amazing. These products with the red light therapy are making a difference and giving me extra confidence to look my best. It just goes to show that it’s never too late to have a good skin care regime!”

Best affordable collagen serum – Tree of Life Beauty Skin Care Set

Don’t feel like dropping $100+ on a skincare set? That’s okay. There are more affordable collagen serums out there, and one of the best options is the Tree of Life Beauty Skin Care Set. Like the Solawave kit, it comes with other products. In this case, a Vitamin C serum and a Nilaclamide Serum.

According to the brand, “This trio assists with collagen production for complexion-correcting youthful radiance.” Plus, it has a fast-acting formula to help you feel motorized right when you need it. These products are mild and free of harsh chemicals, so they’re okay for folks with sensitive (or dry) skin, too. Over 77,000 people have reviewed the set on Amazon, and it has a 4+ star rating to match.

“I hardly ever turn around 2 weeks after purchase of a skincare product totally ready to gush over how much I love it,’ says one shopper. “The changes in my skin’s tone and texture mere days after beginning use was noticeable and very exciting! My skin tone is smoother and firmer without a doubt.”

Best collagen hair mask – Vitamins Keratin Hair Mask Deep Conditioner

Serums and supplements aren’t the only way for you to get your collagen. Collagen hair products exist, and this Vitamins Keratin Hair Mask Deep Conditioner is one of the best ones if you’re looking for a nourishing, deep treatment for dry, damaged, or colored hair. Not only does it moisturize your hair and help give it a salon look, but it actually helps promote hair growth thanks to the collagen. If it sounds too good to be true, I hear ya – but there’s 17,000+ reviewers on Amazon, and over 80% of them are 4 and 5 stars.

“I cannot say enough good things about this Keratin Hair Mask,” says Natalie. “From the very first use, my hair felt softer, smoother, and so much healthier. I have color-treated hair that tends to get dry and brittle, but this mask worked wonders. The combination of biotin, collagen, and oil is like a miracle blend—it leaves my hair shiny without weighing it down. If you’re looking for salon quality treatment at home, this is it!”

Best collagen powder with vitamins – Multi Collagen Peptides Powder

If you’re already building up quite the supplement collection and are trying to consolidate, then the Multi Collagen Peptides Powder might be for you. Its blend includes biotin and hyaluronic acid – plus Vitamin C. Together, the formula works not only to help your body form new collagen but to also rejuvenate any that you already have. Vitamin C is a known supporter of collagen production, but it also helps with overall immune support—making it a good pick if you have overall immunity boosting health goals.

One Amazon shopper says, “I have been taking it for a month now and i can see the changes. I mix it with my coffee every morning and it does not taste like anything. It is very effective. I can feel my skin getting better, nails getting stronger and my joints pain especially around my elbows getting lighter. It mixes good with hot water or coffee.” Another says, “This collagen is great value.”

Happy glow-up!