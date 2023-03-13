The Best Colorful Bedding (to Finally Upgrade From Those Navy Sheets)

It’s been a long few months of dreary, gray dread. If you’ve been feeling straight up tuckered out—same. Fear not, because we are on the precipice of good weather, sunshine, and drinking outdoors; we’ve just gotta hold on a few more drizzly, sad weeks until vitamin D is once again coursing through our veins. Until then, we are attempting to trick our brains with a serotonin boost from “fake spring.” What’s fake spring? It’s when you absolutely ignore whatever the F that damn groundhog determined over a month ago, and start injecting your home with color to distract from that everlasting ennui.

Trust us, it’s shocking what swapping out a drab beige duvet (no offense, we love a stark Axel Vervoordt vibe too) with a punchy pop of color. If your number one fear is living in a giant funhouse, don’t freak—adding color doesn’t have to feel childlike or overly bright. Earth tones and muted hues will also help imbue your space with new energy (and won’t look dirty after two days if you have pets). It’s currently Sleep Week, which means there’s no better time to splurge on some new colorful bedding than the present—with plenty of deals to be had and springy new product launches, let’s give your bedroom a seasonal makeover.

Brooklinen

We probably don’t need to convince you that Brooklinen is more than worth the money. We’re fans of the brand, especially the Mulberry Silk Eye Mask, and can personally attest that its bedding just gets better with age. One of our favorite things about Brooklinen is its limited-edition seasonal collections, where you can scoop up unique colors like Basil and Raindrop Blue and subtle prints like Calm Waters and Oyster to give your sleeping quarters a seasonal re-zhuzh. In honor of sleep week, Brooklinen is offering 20% off with code SLEEPWEEK20.

Buffy

We’ve already determined once and for all that linen sheets are in fact worth your while, thanks in part to Buffy CEO, Leo Wang. They’re cooling, of course, but they’re also moisture-wicking, get softer with time, and look downright expensive. The brand’s linen shams in Pimento (essentially a bold orange-red) are currently 15% off during Buffy’s spring sale, and are the easiest way to add some cheer. Buffy’s cotton percale sheets are also on sale. Taking a set in Neptune (an almost-Yves-Klein blue) would pack a perfectly-colorful punch with those Pimento shams and a Puffer Blanket topper in Plantain or Papaya. Tell the primary.

Dusen Dusen

You know those people that just know how to rock wild patterns and bold colors without looking phony or clashing? Well that’s what Dusen Dusen does for your abode. While it makes glorious, boldly printed homewares (including these drool-worthy robes), it also delivers absolutely incredible “infauxmercials” with one of our favorite comedians, John Early.

HAY

OK, so we’ve already established you’re a minimalist—that’s great. There are color options for you too, and you’ll most likely find them at HAY. Even if you’re not trying to make a big statement, changing up your entire bedroom can begin and end with a new duvet. Go for a bold stripe in an unexpected color-combo, the Outline Duvet with subtle contrast piping, or the Duo Duvet which has different shades on either side.

Marimekko

Pretty much considered to be the GOAT of pattern work, Marimekko has been producing bold, groovy patterns since the late 1940s, but “the company’s popularity exploded in 1960, when Jackie Kennedy bought six Marimekko dresses for the campaign trail and wore one on the cover of Sports Illustrated,” according to Apartment Therapy. Given that the Jackie O cosign happened around the same time it started producing homewares, the rest is history.

Schoolhouse

If you’re not familiar with Schoolhouse, the brand started back in 2003 making heritage lighting and homegoods “dedicated to the preservation of American manufacturing, thoughtful living, and purposeful design.” It’s since expanded that ethos into every kind of decor item, including bedding that is thoughtfully designed to last for more than a few seasons.

Urban Outfitters

It’s no surprise that Urban Outfitters is chock full of bright, colorful bedding. If you’re ready to turn the volume up to 11, why not relive your childhood bedroom with a sick nostalgia-inducing cloud-print duvet? We are also into adding some texture with neon camo faux-fur pillows. The options are endless from photorealistic prints to embroidered comforters—it’s Urban Outfitters, go wild.

Is that spring sunshine or just your new duvet?

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals?Sign up for our newsletter.