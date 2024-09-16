The Best Colostrum Supplements for Boosting Your Health Glow-Up

If you’re on the quest to feel your best, your algorithm most definitely already knows this—and has been pumping your brain with magic-wand products until you don’t know which ones to prioritize. When it comes to navigating the wild west of wellness products, my go-to is to ask my doctor my best friend Jaid, who actually has a gym membership and applies sunscreen when it’s cloudy. When she told me she was taking colostrum powder—derived from the thick, first milk produced after a mammal gives birth—my first reaction was ew. Then: What if she’s on to something?

For most of us, the last time we reaped the benefits of nutrient-dense colostrum was when we were newborn babes. However, the nutrients found in colostrum can be beneficial for a person of any age—that’s why colostrum supplements for adults exist. In the supplement form, adults can take in colostrum (not derived from other humans, but from bovines!) to help improve overall health.

Videos by VICE

Bovine colostrum is said to help improve everything from your gut health and immunity to your hair growth and athletic performance. When you’re shopping for the best colostrum for adults, you’ll want to keep in mind factors like taste, while making sure you’re opting for something that’s non-pasteurized and formulated with other clean, value-add ingredients. Here are some of the best colostrum supplements I found:

Best Colostrum Supplements

Best colostrum supplement for overall immunity – Armra Colostrum Immune Revival

When the ladies behind the Expanded Podcast recommend something, I always listen up. While I don’t have the wallet to try everything on their essentials list, the items that I have picked up have seriously improved my digestive health and overall immunity. Thus, I take their endorsement of ARMRA Colostrum to heart.

The brand calls itself the “leaders in colostrum,” and it sounds like they’re earned the title. Dual-Arm, a third-party clinical research company, has validated that ARMRA Colostrum delivers noticeable health benefits including less bloating, thicker hair, less heartburn, and improved lean muscle mass. The brand has two different formulas, and this is the go-to for an immunity glow-up.

Best colostrum powder for coffee drinkers – WonderCream Colostrum Creamer

As a lazy person, I am a big proponent of habit stacking. Changing our routines is hard, and so too is sticking to our goals. If we can piggyback our new habit onto something we already do—like enjoying our morning cuppa—then we up our chances of not falling off the bandwagon.

This is one of the best colostrum powders because it doubles as a coffee creamer. In addition to providing you with colostrum that can help strengthen your gut-brain connection, the blend also contains Lion’s Mane to help you focus and coconut MCTs to give you a dose of antioxidants. Plus, what’s not in this creamer matters, too. You won’t find any extra sugars, soy, preservatives, added hormones, or fillers.

Favorite colostrum supplement for hair growth – Bloom Nutrition Colostrum & Collagen Peptides

If your main goal is getting luscious locks, then opt for Bloom Nutrition’s Colostrum & Collagen Peptides. Pairing the colostrum with collagen peptides is the secret weapon here, because collagen is a naturally-produced protein that helps give our skin elasticity, while also nourishing our bones and joints. As we get older, our bodies make less collagen, so supplements like this help us replenish.

Bloom Nutrition explains why the two integrants pair well together: “Colostrum actually helps stimulate collagen production in our bodies. The growth factors found in colostrum help activate tissue repair, making it a powerful duo when it comes to boosting immunity, supporting gut health, and nourishing hair, skin & nails.”

best colostrum supplement for performance – Armra Colostrum Performance Revival

Once again, ARMRA Colostrum is out here doing the most. The brand’s Performance Revival is a third-party tested and physician-founded option that specifically works on enhancing our natural performance abilities, helping to promote endurance and recovery. It’s a top colostrum supplement pick for athletes or anyone who likes to go hard at the gym.

According to the third-party clinical testing results, 87% of the participants who took this blend experienced faster fitness recovery, while 83% reported improvements in performance stamina. In addition to colostrum, it’s made with organic raw cacao, organic black cumin, and organic tart cherry—delivering flavor and health advantages.

This goat colostrum – Mt. Capra Goat Milk Colostrum

Got an issue with cows? Just another hipster who wants to stand out from the crowd? There’s also goat milk colostrum that offers an alternative to bovine colostrum. According to the folks at Mt. Capra, goat colostrum is the best colostrum for adults because goat milk is more similar to human milk than cow’s milk.

The colostrum powder has garnered a 4+ star rating on Amazon—and its fair share of glowing reviews. Reviewer Kimmy writes, “Bye bye bloating, bye bye loss of appetite, bye bye chronic fatigue and pain and bye bye insomnia. Hello energy, calm sleep and newfound appetite!”

This subscription colostrum – Elm & Rye Colostrum

If you do notice positive benefits from taking colostrum, you’re not going to want to stop. While a lot of colostrum powder brands have a subscription model, Elm & Rye makes the whole thing practically easy. This is pure bovine colostrum powder—no extra ingredients.

One bag contains thirty servings—about a month’s worth if you’re taking it daily. While one bag is nearly $70, you can save 25% when you subscribe. Plus, if you bundle it with other Elm & Rye products, you can start receiving free gifts!

Best colostrum supplement for gut health – WonderCow Colostrum Powder

Like the other best colostrums, WonderCow Colostrum Powder is third-party tested, and the clinical results show promising advantages for gut health. It helps strengthen our gut barriers and help fight bacteria as it works to improve our immunity and energy at the same time.

An unflavored powder, it mixes in well with yogurts, smoothies, or water. Reviewer Jillian writes, “I’ve had terrible gut issues for YEARS and truly have tried everything, but nothing consistently worked. This is the only thing that has consistently worked for months and I feel like I am actually healing my gut; it’s not just a quick fix.”

Best colostrum Gummies for skincare – Equip Foods Core Colostrum Gummies

If you’re not into powdery milky substances, I can’t say that I blame you. Colostrum also comes in gummy form, and these peach mango and raspberry colostrum gummies are two flavor-forward options.

Made from natural, clean ingredients, each gummy contains a gram of colostrum—making it easy for you to get the servings of colostrum your body needs. While these gummies are a good pick for digestive health and immunity, they are also a good addition for supporting skincare.

This chocolatey protein powder and colostrum bundle – Equip Foods Chocolate Protein Powder & Colostrum

Another top pick from Equip Foods, this bundle is for anyone who wants to build muscle, support recovery, and enhance athletic performance. (All while prioritizing gut health, of course!) Each serving of the brand’s beef isolate powder contains 3.5 oz of grass-fed beef—and no added sugar, while the colostrum is made from 100% grass-fed bovine colostrum. They’re Keto-friendly, too!