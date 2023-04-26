The Best City Bikes (for Flying Through the Streets)

Taking your ol’ Honda Civic or beat-up truck for a spin can be one of life’s greatest simple pleasures. Public transportation in most of America is a nightmare and there’s nothing like cruising with the windows down on a warm night, cranking the #songofthesummer (even if, for you, that’s still “Summer of ‘69.” But buddy, you’ve got to think of the environment. Earth Day was literally just last week, and there’s no better time to improve your carbon footprint.

There’s another great mode of transportation that has an added bonus of offering quad-toning cardio: biking. A stationary bike may get the job done, but nothing beats a leisurely ride around the neighborhood while basking in some fresh air. Exercise, sunshine, and opting out of traffic jams are just three of the great reasons you should make the switch to riding a city bike. We gathered the best commuter bikes to fly through the streets to work, the farmer’s market, or to meet up with your Hinge date while also avoiding the gym (yuck).

Trek Verve 2 Disc

This unisex, hybrid bike is an ideal weekday commuter, but it can also hit hilly trails on the weekend. Trek started building bikes in a barn in 1976, with just 904 bikes being produced within the first year; now, it’s an iconic brand in the industry. As for this frame, it’s lightweight and aluminum, has 24-speed gears for adjustable resistance, powerful disc brakes, a padded saddle to support your peach, and wide tires for extra stability when terrain isn’t the best. Trek also offers a lifetime guarantee, which means “you get a companion for life” as they say. Aw.

State Bicycle 4130

State has been providing high-quality city bikes since 2009, rolling out user-friendly commuters and fixies that are easy to upkeep and come in a variety of limited-edition styles. This one has just one single-speed, but it is simple to maintain and ride. Have your neighborhood roads not been re-paved since Beanie Babies were popular? No sweat, the 4130 is designed to handle dingy urban roads, gravel paths, and light trails. The best part is you can customize the entire build including size, handlebars, lights, and tires, to name a few of the features that are waiting for your personal touch.

Linus Roadster Sport 3i

Linus is a classic when it comes to road bikes. The company was founded in Venice, California in 2007 with the purpose of “replacing small car trips” so you can get moving in comfort and style. The Roadster Sport 3i is the perfect everyday bike for running errands, with three-speed internal gears that make climbing hills easy even with its cruiser-style handlebars. Its retro aesthetic also adds some charm while zipping through your neighborhood.

Brooklyn Bicycle Co. Franklin Speed 3

New York City is full of bike lanes, so of course Brooklyn has its very own cycling company. Brooklyn Bicycle Co. names all its bikes after the streets of Brooklyn and designs all of them in the city to keep things close to home. The Franklin Speed 3 is lightweight, has three-speed internal gears, is all-weather ready, and has puncture-resistant tires. Got a kid or a pup? You can also attach a child seat or trailer to the back to bring them for the ride.

Co-op Cycles CTY 2.1 Step-Through Bike

REI is a fantastic retailer when it comes to hitting the outdoors or just filling your gorpcore void, but did you know they also have an in-house bike brand? Co-op Cycles is a trustworthy pick when it comes to two-wheelers. The CTY 2.1 Step-Through Bike is shock-absorbing for surprise potholes and unpaved roads, has Tektro hydraulic disc brakes for unpredictable weather, a low crossbar for easy dismounts, and 16 gears for different terrain.

As Mom always says, don’t forget your helmet.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.