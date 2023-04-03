The 6 Best Compost Bins (for Making Captain Planet Proud)

I used to think composting was stupid. It just seemed like meaningless labor that earthy freaks did to feel better about living in cities. At a basic level, composting means storing your food waste separately from your trash and recyclable goods so that you can safely return unused organic matter from your kitchen to the planet. I know this is going to sound like some hippie bullshit, but composting means you can participate in the (food version of the) circle of life, even if you live in a downtown high-rise apartment. It’s not some woo-woo thing to do for your own ego or so people believe you Really Care™; rather, as I’ve come to learn in the past couple years, it’s a legitimately good way to keep your kitchen clean and improve the quality of your garden or backyard.

According to WasteNot Compost—the company I use to dispose of my compost here in Chicago (since I can’t simply dump it out back)—“Composting means a less smelly trash can, reducing trips to the alley, and knowing you’re leading a more sustainable practice.” The website goes on to say that composting can “reduce greenhouse gas emissions from landfills” and that it “allows other organisms to flourish by using the things we’re done with that still have nourishment.” The EPA takes it further, saying that composting can reduce or eliminate the need for chemical fertilizers, improve crop yields, and generally make the world’s soil better, which can help everything from reforestation and wetland restoration to reversing the effects of hazardous waste. Is composting going to stop global warming, prevent nuclear war, or fight off aliens? Probably (definitely) not, but, TBH, there’s probably not much we can do about any of that at this point anyway. That said, if putting your apple core in a different receptacle from your trash can perpetuates the illusion that you’re part of the *solution* and not the problem, let’s fuckin’ run it, baby. As the very cool, totally normal drug-dealing neighbor in American Beauty (aka Wes Bentley) said, “Never underestimate the power of denial.”

I’m here to say that, all things considered, composting is a good, easy, and inexpensive thing to do. Your city might have a program like WasteNot Compost that will just take your compost away every week; if not, you can compost in your own backyard, or just donate it to some local garden-having homies (or a farm or community garden or something like that). Here are some great composting options, from odor-free indoor bins and caddies to outdoor, whole-process bins that’ll create the soil for you.

Simplehuman Compost Caddy

This offering from Simplehuman is excellent. It uses a detachable lid that’s super easy to open but also keeps odors out. You might not think this matters, but wait ‘til you’re wrist-deep in onion skins and garlic trimmings and try prying the lid off a plastic compost bucket (it’s annoying AF). This caddy also has a magnetic docking system so it can connect to the side of Simplehuman’s corresponding trash can-and-recycling duo. I have all three of these, and can say confidently that, together, they constitute the Optimus Prime of home waste management. It also uses a removable bucket with compost liners, so that it’s easy to take out and clean.

Vitamix FoodCycler

Leave it to Vitamix to get all extra and take home composting to the next level. This thing actually breaks down your food quickly (like, within hours) into fertilizer that you can literally take outside and put in your garden. Honestly, with this thing and a little inside herb garden, you could really get a leg up on learning how to survive after the apocalypse grow basil.

VIVOSUN Outdoor Tumbling Compost Bin

Time is on your side, especially if you want to just let nature take its course in your backyard. With this 43-gallon tumbler, you get a dual chamber setup that allows you to simultaneously add fresh waste and keep previous compost churnin’ away. Plus, it looks pretty sick.

OXO Good Grips Compost Bin

Write a kitchen product article and not include OXO? I don’t think so! In this case, OXO’s compost bin really is considered one of the best—just ask over 19,000 people on Amazon (who gave it a 4.6 star average). It’s classic, efficient, and extremely affordable.

Bamboozle Compost Bin

This hip-looking bin will elevate the aesthetic of your kitchen. It’s got a pretty nice bamboo handle, and a lid that uses charcoal filters. No liners here, so you’ll have to wash this sucker out occasionally, but it’s a dependable, sturdy bin that’s worth the upkeep.

EPICA Stainless Steel Compost Bin

Trying to make your kitchen into a gourmet restaurant in the 1980s? This easy-to-clean big bopper’s old school look is only on the outside; within, it sports charcoal filters to keep odors from spilling into your kitchen.

It’s time your kitchen joined the circle of life.

