10 Best Condoms That Feel Good for Women

Condoms are a must-have for anyone with a penis or anyone having sex with one. From regular contraception to preventing STIs, period sex, anal play, and emergency coverage if you’re on an antibiotic, condoms are an essential part of anyone’s sexual arsenal.

But finding ones that feel good and enhance female pleasure can be a challenge. And relying on a partner to have a condom at all—nevermind one that feels good—isn’t a winning strategy. That’s why we rounded up 10 of the best condoms for women. From top Amazon picks to personal favorites, we’ve got you (and your penis) covered.

How we chose the best condoms for women

There’s a lot of hefty marketing claims in the condom game, so you’ve got to be discerning—way more than when you’re fast swiping on Tinder. If your date shows up at the coffee shop with the most disgusting soul patch you’ve ever seen, it’s not a big deal. However, choosing the wrong condom can lead to disaster.

Our favorites have a few critical things in common:

High product review scores (so you know they’re well-loved)

Features that feel good for the girl (or prevent you from feeling bad after)

High reliability (to avoid oops moments or dreaded tearing)

Luxury feel (even at a budget or drugstore price point)

These are our personal favorites and the condoms that hang out in our nightstands or wallets because we know they’re reliable condoms that get the job done and work well in a wide variety of situations and positions.

Quick look at the best condoms for women

Top condom for her pleasure – MyBliss Ultra Thin

Notably made by women for women, these MyBliss condoms prioritize “natural and ph-balanced ingredients” that help keep vaginas happy. There are only two ingredients: latex and silicone oil, which helps lubricate the condoms. These condoms are also vegan-certified, so you can feel good about feeling good in the bedroom.

Unlike the jagged-edged condom wrappers we’re used to, the MyBliss Ultra Thin Condoms have easy-to-use pull-top packaging that you won’t need to use your teeth to open. This is super important as it maintains the integrity of the condom and prevents it from tearing or getting accidental holes in it. Condom breakage is real, and these are extra tear-resistant compared to other brands when placed under high-pressure situations.

Customers say they love the MyBliss Ultra Thin Condoms because they’re “user friendly and very discreet,” adding that “it really does feel like you’re using something luxury in the bedroom. No awful smell, lots of lubricant and easy to put on—and stay on well too!” They also feel great for your partner and aren’t going to slip off.

If you want to support women-owned businesses, these are a no-brainer. However, they’re not as readily available as other condom brands, so you’ll have to order them online and wait for them to come in.

Thinnest latex condom – Trojan Bareskin Raw

Trojan has been in the condom game for a long time and has a wide variety of products. The Trojan Bareskin Raw is a favorite of the VICE team because it’s a condom that will finally get you to stop hating condoms.

Thin and low-odor, these condoms don’t dull the feeling of intercourse for either partner. You’ll probably forget it’s even there. Well-lubricated and easy to get on, you can toss this on without worrying about it sliding around and coming off, thanks to the reservoir tip.

Trojan Bareskin Raw condoms are available on Amazon and ship quickly. So, if you feel weird buying condoms at the drugstore or you live somewhere that you’re prone to getting judgy looks from a cashier, you can get these shipped straight to your doorstep.

If you’re a ‘try before you buy’ kind of person, these come in a super convenient 3-pack, so you can test them out and ensure they’re a fit for you and your partner before committing to a 10 or 24-pack.

Latex-free option – SKYN Supreme Feel

Latex allergies can narrow your choice of condoms significantly. But the SKYN Supreme Feel condoms are made with polyisoprene, a synthetic material that’s safe for bodies. They’re also formulated without harmful organic fluorides that many other condom brands use.

What makes these your best latex-free option is the soft and comfortable material that makes it comfortable for all partners. The skin-on-skin feeling of SKYN’s thinnest condoms helps you focus on the pleasure, not on the condom. And since these condoms are latex-free, you don’t have to worry about that gross latex odor either.

Compatible with water-based lube and silicone lube, these condoms have been tested to meet the highest standards of safety and reliability and the lubrication on the condom makes any toy or penis with one on easy to insert.

You can get the SKYN Supreme Feel condoms from Amazon; they ship quickly. If you’re not allergic to latex, then the Trojan Bareskin Raw is slightly more skin-to-skinlike, but this is an affordable alternative.

No odor, no taste – P.S. Condoms

P.S. Condoms are the best odor free condoms that also go the extra mile in eliminating other harsh ingredients. Many condoms contain casein (a dairy byproduct) that causes them to have that icky condom smell. But P.S. condoms’ vegan condoms don’t use this ingredient.

They’re also gluten-free, glycerin-free, and paraben-free and made with all-natural rubber latex. The brand uses a “proprietary distillation process for a smoother and softer feel.”

These come in regular and XL sizes, but the XL runs a little small, especially for someone with a wide girth. If you or your partner have a girthier penis, they might feel too tight. I’d recommend the Trojan Magnum XL Bareskin Condoms.

For lasting longer – Durex Performax Intense

The Durex Performax Intense has a lot of fantastic features designed for her pleasure, which makes it one of the best condoms for women all around. But its signature feature is its desensitizing lubricant on the condom interior. It prolongs the wearer’s sexual performance to help keep the fun lasting for longer.

This condom is also heavily ribbed, with over 30 ribs and lots of raised studs to enhance female pleasure. It’s got women in mind from end to end.

Best luxury condom – Unique Condoms

Unique’s condoms live up to their name—you don’t roll them on but you pull the condoms on with tabs. The first time or two you use them will definitely be an adjustment for everyone. It’s well worth it because they’re among the best luxury condoms we’ve ever tried.

They’re so thin you’ll feel like it’s skin-to-skin contact, but they’re also odorless and don’t leave that sticky condom residue.

If you’re new to the condom game, they have labels that literally say “penis this side,” so there’s no question about how the heck to get it on correctly.

Customizable – Hello Cake ribbed and dotted condoms

Hello Cake’s ribbed condoms and dotted condoms allow you to customize your pleasure in a way that feels good for the girls. Ribs and dots can be too much for some women, and you can choose one or the other with these condoms. I prefer choice in my stimulation and a lot of condom options don’t allow that.

There is a slight latex smell with these, but it dissipates quickly. If you’re sensitive to the smell of latex, you might want to opt for one of the odorless condoms on this list.

For large penises – Trojan Magnum XL Bareskin condoms

Finding the right size condom is critical to avoid problems like lack of blood flow or even tears. Options for partners with above-average length and girth that feel good for the girl are slim, but Trojan Magnum XL Bareskin condoms keep both partners in mind.

These condoms have a “contoured shape for added comfort, silky-smooth lubricant, and thin design to provide heightened sensitivity.” They’re electronically tested to ensure safety and reliability, so you can get down as hard and fast as you want without worries of slippage or tears.

G-spot condom – Trojan G. Spot

Designed for “targeted stimulation,” the Trojan G. Spot condom has a distinctive design that facilitates female pleasure. The condom adapts to your sexual rhythm and Trojan says the “condom material moves with the motion of sex while micro-ribbing slowly builds stimulating friction.”

Available on Amazon, the Trojan G. Spot condom has some of the most targeted stimulation of any condom brand. If you struggle to finish from penetration alone, the additional stimulation could be helpful to get you across the finish line.