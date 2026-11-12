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Best Console for GTA 6 – PS5 vs. Xbox Features Explained

What’s the best console for GTA 6? Compare PS5 Pro graphics upgrades, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and what each console offers at launch.

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With Grand Theft Auto VI launching on November 19, you might be wondering which console you should buy it on. Sony has revealed what the PS5 Pro does differently, and Microsoft has confirmed a way to play on Xbox One. So, what’s the best console for GTA 6? Here’s what each version offers and which one I’d pick.

What Is the Best Console for GTA 6?

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Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Xbox, PlayStation

The PS5 Pro is my pick for the best console to play GTA 6 if you care most about graphics. Rockstar has confirmed that ray-traced shadows are exclusive to Sony’s upgraded console. The PS5 Pro version also uses PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) to make the image look clearer. Those are the two upgrades that would make me buy the PlayStation version if I had both consoles.

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If you care more about being able to stream the game, Xbox is the way to go. Microsoft is bringing GTA 6 to Xbox Cloud Gaming at launch, including on Xbox One. That’s a pretty big deal if you’ve been holding off on buying a new console just to play Grand Theft Auto VI.

GTA 6 PS5 and PS5 Pro Features Explained

Screenshot: Rockstar/Sony
Screenshot: Rockstar/Sony

The regular PS5 still gets a handful of features many players will appreciate. Sony says GTA 6 uses the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and built-in speaker throughout the game, with accessibility settings to adjust them. It also supports Tempest 3D Audio, which helps you hear where sounds are coming from, and uses the PS5’s SSD for faster loading.

On PS5 Pro, PSSR is a major feature that helps clean up the image, while ray tracing is used to render shadows. I’m particularly interested in seeing how those shadows look in the middle of Vice City, where you’ve got traffic, pedestrians, and tall buildings all in the same scene.

Regardless, which console you choose, Rockstar has announced GTA 6 will run 30 FPS for launch. However, the reason I’d go with the PS5 Pro is for those visual upgrades.

GTA 6 Xbox Series X|S and Cloud Gaming Features Explained

GTA 6 Download Size
Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s best option for playing GTA 6 locally, and Series S is its more affordable console that can install and run the game. Both consoles can also stream it through Xbox Cloud Gaming. If you’re on Xbox One, streaming is how you’ll be able to play.

Xbox Cloud Gaming access starts at 10 PM PT on November 18 / 1 AM ET on November 19. The streamed version uses Xbox Series S graphics settings, even if you’re streaming on a Series X. How well it plays will also depend on your internet connection. You’ll need to buy GTA 6 separately, and Microsoft says players in supported markets can buy cloud playtime without a Game Pass subscription.

Both platforms also support Remote Play, which streams the game from your own console. Xbox Cloud Gaming runs the game on Microsoft’s servers, which is what makes the Xbox One option possible.

GTA 6 PS5 vs. Xbox Features at a Glance

ConsoleHow you can playStandout features
PS5 ProLocal install and Remote PlayPSSR, exclusive ray-traced shadows, DualSense features, and Tempest 3D Audio
PS5Local install and Remote PlayDualSense features and Tempest 3D Audio
Xbox Series XLocal install, Remote Play, and Xbox Cloud GamingMicrosoft’s best local Xbox experience
Xbox Series SLocal install, Remote Play, and Xbox Cloud GamingMost affordable Xbox console that runs the game locally
Xbox OneXbox Cloud GamingStream the game on the Xbox One you already own

At the end of the day, GTA 6 is shaping up to be one the most impressive game’s technically. So whichever console you choose, will likely be a fantastic experience. It just comes down to whether you value the best visual fidelity, vs cloud streaming and platform accessibility.

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