These 17 Brands Make Cool Jewelry (That You Should Gift to Us)

What is it about tiny, sparkly rocks that express so succinctly a particular strand of classic romance? We don’t know; we’re just talking monkeys floating on a rock in space, and somehow, shiny little adornments have become an important form of both currency and communication when it comes to the language of love.

But good-quality, cool jewelry isn’t cheap, and the high price tag is sometimes part of the appeal. Diamonds and cubic zirconia look pretty damn similar, but it’s the idea that you’re wearing a rare and precious stone that makes the former a quote-unquote girl’s/guy’s/person’s best friend. Knowing where to get cool jewelry isn’t necessarily intuitive, or as simple as googling “fancy necklace”; there’s a lot of fugly, corny, tacky jewelry out there, too, and we’re here to help when it comes to pinpointing brands that are actually young, modern, and, ahem, fuego. If you’re trying to go for a statement gift this year, there’s still time to grab your beloved a cool piece of jewelry.

Looking for nice holiday jewelry gifts, but have no idea where to start? These 15 brands are all making necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings that are idiot-proof for gifting, ranging from $22 cowboy boot studs to $46,000 diamond earrings. Most have offerings in that sweet spot of “a couple hundred bucks”—something that says, “I want you to know that you’re the cat’s pajamas, but also, I’m still trying to pay off my student loans.” Some make engagement rings, others make once-in-a-lifetime necklaces, and others yet make gothic custom nameplates. There are the moody, bohemian accessories of Pamela Love, the gender-neutral gems of Kinn, and the dainty, delicate chains of Catbird. Read on for the lowdown, and the best picks from each one.

Brilliant Earth

Think of Brilliant Earth as a way more affordable version of Tiffany & Co. We’re talking lots of diamonds and precious metals, but nothing even a tiny bit gaudy. The site’s dedicated gift section has something for everyone, from under-$100 pearl pendants to 9-carat diamond earrings that cost as much as a down payment on a pretty nice house. As far as gifts go, you really can’t go wrong with a delicate strand diamond necklace—especially if it’s at the pretty affordable price of $150—that will look as nice poking out from the collar of an old Metallica tee as it will with wedding attire.

Catbird

One of NYC’s finest, Catbird is where hot Brooklynites who have nice candles in their bathrooms go to buy jewelry that looks expensive but doesn’t break the bank. Go with dainty and minimalist approaches to classic pieces, from heart-shaped picture lockets to the brand’s best-selling petite diamond ring, or bring it home with the brand’s popular Hall of Mirrors engagement ring.

Fortune and Frame

Alrighty, so your clam stash is looking a little low, but you really wanna find a way to give a meaningful piece of jewelry to your most beloved head of cabbage this holiday season. That’s where Fortune and Frame comes in, with plenty of baked-Alaska-sweet options for less than a hundred bucks. The brand offers a lot of unique pieces, including an envelope locket with a personalized message inside that can be worn or wrapped into a choker. We’re especially smitten with its bestselling Heart + Arrow locket and letter necklace. Smash that order button while both are on sale, too.

Goldenerre

Alright—for a piece of jewelry that doesn’t read as too jewelry-like, Goldenerre‘s crystal-studded band for Apple Watch is the perfect level of bling for someone whose loves of tech and rhinestones are roughly equal.

Harlot Hands

Harlot Hands makes the kind of jewelry that Jareth the Goblin King would wear, which we do appreciate in this earthly realm. For your cyber goth fairy partner in crime, we implore you to consider a goblincore butterfly ring or one of the brand’s many shimmering, amorphous necklaces.

Jet Set Candy

If your giftee (or yourself) loves to travel, Jet Set Candy makes charm bracelets, rings, necklaces, and more inspired by the act of jetsetting and our favorite destinations. The individual charms are stupid-fun—take a gander at this gold pack of Parisian cigarettes, or hinged-lid espresso pot—but you can either start with a blank-slate bracelet and add charms as you travel, or go with a pre-packed piece to make a statement.

Kinn

If you’re shopping for someone who likes fancy accessories but doesn’t want anything crazy-femme, Kinn has an awesome selection of jewelry with a gender-neutral aesthetic, including this ribbed ring that looks like a men’s watchband, or this Cuban bracelet that will glimmer up anyone’s wrist.

The M Jewelers

Want something * personalized * but not corny? The M Jewelers makes a wide range of classic and unconventional nameplate necklaces and customizable pieces, like a heavy-metal-font choker that you can grab in silver plate for $195 (or loaded with real diamonds and composed in white gold for $1,500), a delicate barbed wire necklace, and and a custom heart-shaped letter ring.

Mejuri

The beauty of Mejuri’s jewelry isn’t just in its high-quality materials; it’s also in the simplicity of its designs, meaning they’ll suit everyone from your sorority-girl sister to your juggalette Hinge crush. It’s also a great source for grabbing your dude a Normal People-style chain.

Mondo Mondo

Playful brand Mondo Mondo is what Dr. Seuss’s hypothetical hot, rich wife would wear—it’s whimsical but luxe. Founded in Los Angeles in 2012 by Natasha Ghosn, who was born into a family of artists and trained in Mexico, it’s worldly and eclectic. It’s also at that perfect price point that says, “this was a bit of a splurge for me, but don’t worry about it, because you’re a babe.”

Pamela Love

Leave it up to Pamela Love to string an 18-karat gold, ruby “seeded” pomegranate on a chain. It’s the ultimate gift for sapphic lovers, fruit enthusiasts, and former English Lit majors. For everyone else, Pammy makes some sick serpentine clickers and dagger earrings for the partner who is the Lady Macbeth to your Lord Macbeth. (Good luck with that, by the way.)

Pavoi

Pavoi has a much-deserved place in our gift-able jewelry lineup, because it’s budget bling ships quickly on Amazon and comes pre-wrapped in a fancy-ass box. As VICE writer Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp says about its bestselling, chunky hoops, “These are so lightweight, and I never have to worry about losing them because they’re so affordable. People think they’re by Mejuri all the time.”

Stone and Strand

Yeah, the name kind of sounds like a new cocktail bar in Williamsburg, but Stone and Strand makes some wonderfully sparkly little necklaces, earrings, and rings that we’d like to collect in droves and use to adorn our necks, ears, and phalanges. Give us this jumbo diamond butterfly ring, and we’re ready to feel like rich old ladies who drink martinis all day.

STUDS

Maybe you’re shopping for a cool person you just started dating, and you love the footsie-like flirty exchange of jewelry gifting but aren’t ready to drop any even semi-large wads of cash. No sweat: Grab some slick little earrings from STUDS that say, “I’m yeehawsexual,” or “I have a green and gold thumb.”

Ten Wilde

One of our favorite Black-owned brands, Ten Wilde, makes some of the best non-corny personalized jewelry out there, from name plates to necklaces that commemorate a special year of your relationship and more.

Vrai

For those who love tiny, tiny jewelry, look no further than Vrai. The brand slings some big rocks, too—make no mistake, including collaborations with Givenchy, Balmain, and even Dover Street Market. But for a holiday gift that sends the message, “I’m real keen on you, but this isn’t that big of a deal,” this delicate diamond bracelet will do the trick.

Happy jewelry shopping, and feel free to grab some diamond studs for us while you’re at it.

