The Best Coolers for the Beach (or Anywhere Else You’d Want Cold Beer)

So, you’ve decided that instead of getting drunk at home, in the forest, at a bar, during a kids’ soccer game, while seeing John Wick 4, at your office, or in a public park, you’re going to… get sloshed at the beach. Congrats—you’ve made an important life decision! Now, assuming you’re already near some kind of body of water, it’s time to start thinking about the small details, like what kinds of beers, seltzers, and wines are you going to bring? Are we going with koozies, or just raw doggin’ it? If it’s wine, are we doin’ Solo cups, coffee mugs, or [puts pinky out] actual glasswear? Once you’ve made these crucial decisions, it’s time to start packing. Thus, my friends, let me ask: What kind of cooler do you have? I know you thought ahead far enough to buy or borrow an absolutely sick cooler, and you definitely put at least a little thought into it, so you can make sure to bring (and keep hella cold) every last can and bottle you desire.

The first consideration with a cooler is size. You might only need a few hundred dozen beers, or a couple bottles of wine. Far be it from me to under-prepare with regards to beer and wine, but that shit’s heavy, and you only want to bring as much as you’re going to reasonably drink while sitting outside in the hot, hot sun, listening to children scream and blasting CCR. Furthermore, you’ve gotta decide if you want a hard or soft cooler, and whether you want one with handles, wheels, or straps (aka a backpack). Wheels could be supremely annoying depending on the kind of beach you’re visiting (and the path you’re taking to get there); but if you’ve got a quarter mile walk up a hard path and you’re toting 60 beers, wheels are going to be your best friend. It’s all relative, baby!

The goal is for you to get drunk outside, in style, and with as little effort as possible. That’s why we made a list of the best coolers to bring to the beach—because, to paraphrase Blue Velvet villain Frank Booth, one thing we can’t f*ckin’ stand is warm beer! Now, the only thing left to do is figure out how to ask your crush if they need help with their sunscreen without looking like a creep.

An insulated, floating cooler

When you say RTIC out loud, it sounds like “Arctic,” which I imagine is on purpose. It indicates that this thing is meant to stay cold (like the Arctic). This classic model is leak-proof, insulated, and can float, making it a tight option for sitting at the edge of the water or bringing the party right into it.

A cooler (that looks like it’s) from the 80s

OK, so you’re bringing a bunch of Tecate and White Claw and you’re planning to spin Madonna, Bowie, and Springsteen (or just Hall & Oates—we don’t judge). I have two of these retro-styled Igloo models, and can confirm that I’ve woken up many a morning after to coolers that are still full of ice. This brightly colored bad boy wants to party with you. Shit, I want to party with you, too. It would be so nice.

A hands-free option

The Coleman Chiller Series is a hefty-but-comfy backpack that can keep your stuff cold for at least 12 hours. It’ll hold up to 28 cans, so this might be more oriented at a more intimate hang (though if you’re having 28 people who each want one beer, I guess that’s cool, too).

Your own personal roadie

The Yeti Roadie 24 is serious business. It’s tall enough to carry bottles of wine, wide enough to throw in some beers as well, and has permafrost insulation—meaning it can keep ice cold literally for days. A great option for mixed-bag drinking.

All 90s kids will agree

Are you in your 30s? Then you’re probably intimately familiar with these models—especially the iconic Playmate cooler. No bells and whistles, no frills, doesn’t matter who won the game. You played your best and had fun, and that’s what matters. Let’s go get some pizza, son.

“And the big man joined the band”

Sometimes, it’s a quantity and quality situation. For those moments, we have the Coleman 316 series 100-quart cooler, which can hold up to 160 cans and has wheels, cup holders, and a drain at the bottom. It keeps ice cold for FIVE DAYS. It’s literally just over $100. Pretty wild.

You’re a modern journeyman

These zipper-less, leak-proof backpacks keep contents cold for over 24 hours. Plus, they just look fun. The 15-liter size can do 15 cans or four bottles in addition to ice, so if you’re trying to get a wine party started and still have your hands free to roll a fat joint high five your friends, this could be the one for you.

Winos, please apply here

This tote is specifically sized to hold two bottles of wine, so if your goal at the beach is to drink two bottles of cold-AF pét-nat, go HAM. A robust selection of charcuterie and cheeses is not included.

Lunch cooler? Depends on what’s for lunch

This Coleman bag is a popular lunch cooler, but it can also keep drinks cold for 12 hours or more. So, you know, what is “lunch,” really?

Happy chilling, and don’t forget the sunscreen.

