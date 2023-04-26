Our Editors Pick the Best Way Day Deals

GAH! How we love the taste of Way Day during our morning… [checks the time] during our mid-afternoon! Today, we’re observing the third annual Way Day event [licks blow horn] relishing savings of up to 80 percent off a variety of items for two whole days. (Did we mention the sale comes with free shipping?) A sale so nice, we’ve been counting down the days since the last one! We’re beyond excited to re-zhuzh our living pods with deals, deals, and more deals before the summer season comes into full swing. Give us lighting! Furniture! Dancing frog sculptures! If you can dream it, the Way Day deities can deliver, and VICE editors will unwrap it and smash it to see if it’s real.

As the resident VICE stuff-chasers, we spend a lot of time hot potato-ing between different deals online for the stuff we love, that gives us the “thingles.” And as writer Anais Nin once said (clearly talking about Way Day), “Luxury is not a necessity to me, but beautiful and good things are.” Thus, to honor our best and erudite selves, we’ve gone through our favorite picks from the Wayfair bounty on rugs, lamps, and some stupid good stuff we can’t really believe exists (but absolutely need).

We can’t promise we’ll share the same design taste, but if you like sunken conversation pits from the 1970s, the vibe of converted urban lofts with huge windows, eight-dollar French butter, medium-rare steak, cats that feel like slinkies, Gremlins, and Guy Fieri, then these Way Day editors’ picks are for you. Read on for the best Way Day deals we could find on Wayfair.

A vibey psychedelic rug

At 81% off, there’s no better time to take the plunge and turn your living room into the set from Boogie Nights. (Check out our guide to the best vibey rugs on sale for Way Day here.)

This chic MCM sofa that’s under $800

You’re not going to find a better-looking couch than this—especially one that’s over 50% off—and comes in a rainbow of retro colors and fabrics, like velvet and boucle. Grab it now before the deal is gone!

An armchair that will make your apartment feel like a fancy Airbnb

A little boho bachelor pad, a little coastal grandma (in all the right ways), we’re always trying compliment our home’s decor (without screaming “look at me”). These side chairs are rustic and sexy, but also worldly and sensitive—like Brad Pitt in Legends of the Fall. Plus, the A+ reviews say it’s comfy, too—and it’s more than $300 off.

The mixer that will transform you into a GBBO contestant

If you bake, and you haven’t decked out your kitchen counter with a stand mixer, what are you waiting for, dude? A stand mixer is a game-changer for making cake, cookies, brownies, meringues, bread, pasta, and more. Just in time for Way Day, you can save $70 on Cuisinart’s 12-speed, 5.5-quart mixer, which can handle anything from a loaf of bread to big batches of baked goods (which you should definitely share with us). Lots of colors are still available, so go with a classic pistachio, moody pinot noir, or classic white to match your preexisting kitchen decor.

The perfect planter for your statement snake plant

The Don Draper of plant pots. Comes in a bunch of neutral, millennial-friendly colors from black to burnt red to Charleston green—and for only $35.

A dresser that looks like it could be from West Elm…

…But with a Way Day, price, baby. No need to hit an overpriced antiques store or SoCal flea market to grab this bad boy—grab it for less than the cost of one irresponsible weekend of drinking during this flash sale, and get ready to feel like a Functioning Adult™. Angled legs? Solid pine cutout handles? Sixty-six percent off?! You’ve got it.

The giant conversation pit couch you’ve always craved

All we want for Friendsgiving is a huge couch on which we can drape eight of our closest friends, no problem. This sofa is a sick price for a statement size with a lot of space to stretch out, and literally lie all the way down. Use it for watching movies, sleeping, or… whatever else comes to mind.

These vibey statement rugs you can score for under $300

We’ve wanted a Cold Picnic rug foreverrr [sigh], but they sure aren’t cheap; a 6’ by 9’ stunner will cost you in the realm of $1,290. But now, AllModern has released a line of geometric beauties that you can catch for way less during Way Day.

A bar cart for all your half-empty bottles of Fernet

Do not even think about getting back on Hinge without a proper bar cart in your apartment. “BuT I dOn’T dRiNk,” you might say. We say: that’s totally fine—fill it up with a bunch of the tasty, fancy non-alcoholic spirits out there.

Save $120 on this velvet dreamboat

We love, love, love that emerald color and those legs. Might we say….stunning? Like a Negroni Spagliato, and how you discovered you might be Bi?

The houseguests are coming…

And they’re gonna need a place to crash. Your living room or office corner is gonna be their chateau for a long weekend. Give ’em a faux-leather futon that transitions from “Mother May I?” to “Yes, Daddy” lickety-split.

A can’t-go-wrong bedding set

Are you still using that same set of threadbare IKEA sheets that you’ve had since 2013? Friend, now’s the time to grab a stonewashed, 100%-percent cotton duvet cover set in a soothing pinstripe, just waiting to get rumpled in our loft and silently evoke that yeah, you have sex.

A full-length mirror for a head-to-toe ‘fit check every time

We don’t know how people survive without full-length mirrors. But then again, that’s probably why a lot of people make us wanna say, “What are thoooooose?” If you don’t have one, grab this classy gold guy.

This sofa that looks like a (chic) marshmallow

Still chilling on a boxy, uncomfortable couch? Sad. Cop this decadent Cloud sofa dupe for 19% off, and cozy up to the human-sized marshmallow you deserve. The Scandinavian-inspired sofa, known as the “Anarii,” has deep-set, plush cushions and a tall back so that you can truly curl up in comfort.

A bed frame that won’t squeak during sex

After investigating which bed frames are the sturdiest for sex, I have a newfound appreciation for my solid wood sled; it simply doesn’t creak and rattle in the way most metal bed frames do. This solid wood Red Barrel Studio bed frame comes in four colorways, and has a 4.7-star average rating from over 8,100 reviewers who praise the frame’s easy assembly and solid construction.

Yes, you need a mattress liner

Your Casper mattress is an investment, and it deserves to be protected from life’s ruder stains and drips. Bring home this mattress protector while it’s on sale for Way Day, and keep your bedroom feeling fresh.

A simple way to punch up your living room (for almost 65% off)

Investing in art might add a bit of character to your space, but between shopping for a print you like, shelling out for the frame, and then actually hanging the damn thing—it can all be a bit overcomplicated. Thankfully, the most difficult part of laying down a rug is literally unfurling it. Forget dropping dough on Cy Twombly print, this geometric print rug from Wayfair sister brand AllModern is a much easier way to put a modern punch of color into your living room. (Oh and did we mention the sherpa-like texture)?

An Article Sven sofa lookalike for under $350

Considering the real deal Article version of the popular Sven sofa goes for just around $2K, this faux leather dupe for less than $350 is pretty bananas. Especially since its vegan leather is stain-repellant. If you’re into secondhand, Kaiyo has a black leather Sven on sale for 55% off.

Bidet time, baby

Start spreadin’ the news. We’re spreadin’ our cheeks. We want to be a part of it, the bidet club—and Toto are the absolute legends when it comes to fancy ways to clean your ass. This toilet cheap might seem like a splurge, but think about how often you use the bathroom. It’s got a heated seat, a front spray, a rear spray, three temperature settings, and five pressure settings. Plus, it’s way cheaper than a visit to Japan. Count us in.

The best cat trees we’ve ever seen

You’re telling me you “love” your cat, and you’re not going to buy them one of these absolutely glorious creations? Come on. They’re on sale! Add to cart, stat.

Ah yes, the other pet: a robo vacuum cleaner

Same person as above here. I’m fully ready for my house to be taken over by robots. Especially with the burnout/brain drain of having been stuck inside for so long during COVID quarantine, a robo vacuum is 100% the way to go.

KNIVES!

We love knives. Huge fans of very sharp knives. And if you want a set of ridiculously sharp Japanese knives, here it is—and it’s $133 off right now. Prepare to turn your kitchen into an Iron Chef stage.

A home soft-serve machine

The best part about being an adult is being able to buy yourself all the weird crap you’ve wanted since you were like, seven years old. Say hello to a new phase of your life when you can have on-demand homemade soft-serve.

Who needs a shiny red convertible when you can have a shiny red Dutch oven?

Wayfair is doing tons of deals on Le Creuset, but frankly, we’re feeling this gorgeous, cherry-red number from Lodge—and it’s at an awesome price.

You know what we love the most about Way Day? There’s truly something for everyone.

