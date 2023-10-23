Corduroy Couches Are Back—and They’re Not Just for Basements

What do himbos, bell bottoms, and conversation pits all have in common? They’re all nostalgic throwbacks to the 70s that are experiencing current cultural revivals right now. But don’t just take our word for it: According to Vogue, our favorite designer resale site 1stDibs “has also seen a massive spike in sales of iconic designs from the period, including Mario Bellini’s ‘Camaleonda’ sofa from 1970, Michel Ducaroy’s ‘Togo’” (which we found some amazing dupes for) and Vico Magistretti’s ‘Maralunga’ sofa from 1973,” to name just a few.

A combination of our ever-hastening trend cycle (the chills of cringe I get from TikToks nostalgic for high school in 2009 are proof) and an increased desire for comfort and familiarity post-pandemic has resulted in a resurgence of 1970s-inspired decor, including conversational shapes, earth tones, and super-soft fabrics like corduroy. Nostalgic or not, corduroy deserves a resurgence in popularity; it’s casual-cool, ultra-comfortable, and arguably one of the best fabrics for sofas. All we want is to be swaddled in the warm comfortable embrace of a sofa you can really sink your teeth tuchus into, and given that pant fabric furniture seems to be on the upswing, we can’t deny we’re a little corduroy couch-curious. Here are the best corduroy couches we could find (and now very much want).

The best corduroy sofas and sectionals

Need to accommodate a bunch of friends? The six-piece Latitude Run sectional is perfectly oversized, highly sinkable, and for less than $1,200, you won’t have to sell your prized TV just for comfortable seating. Available in a super calming forest green, or of-the-period gold, kick your feet up and turn on Charlie’s Angels. It has nearly 800 reviews on Wayfair for a cumulative rating of 4.5 stars, with buyers calling it “the perfect basement couch” and remarking that it “gets comfier by the day.”

You may know Article as the home of the coveted Sven sofa, but it’s also the behind this epic corduroy sectional. Known as the “Beta,” this modular couch comes in a deep, olive green colorway that will be very forgiving of crumbs and small spills. It even has reversible, removable cushions for the next time you crave a deep clean.

If your lovely abode is more Polly Pocket-sized, you can get the same overstuffed, cuddly look, with a smaller footprint from Allmodern’s Jody 2-Piece sectional. This chunky lil lounger is also giving us cloud couch vibes, with a retro twist.

If you’re looking for an off-white couch that sits low, Wayfair’s Lana sectional is currently 43% off and praised by reviewers as a couch with a sturdy frame and deep-set cushions that are perfect for cuddle puddles. As one reviewer writes, “So far, all four of our pets love sleeping on it too. I only wish there was an option to purchase another one of the ottomans because I wouldn’t mind turning this into a U-shape.”

Behold, the supreme comfort and pet-proof design of Vaylou’s modular Squish Sectional. The low-slung sofa is filled with a plush, high rebound sponge material that won’t sag, and the removable corduroy covers are attached by velcro for easy clean up. In the words of Valyou, “[it’s the] perfect balance of comfort and snuggliness, like a warm fuzzy sweater but for your entire body.”

We’ve all heard the lore of green velvet sofas, but the jury’s still out on what it means to have a bitchin’ corduroy couch in a peppy terracotta hue. Regardless, there’s nothing like adding some color to your living space—plus, it’s a lot harder to spot a salsa stain on some colorful textured corduroy (compared to a Nancy Meyers-inspired cream sofa). Bring home Wayfair’s “Curry Corduroy” sofa while it’s 30% off.

The best corduroy loveseats

Throw Ziggy Stardust on the record player, and flop down on the plush, high-rated Aronas loveseat from another one of Wayfair’s banging in-house brands, Wade Logan. This honey-colored throne is one of the most afforable sofas in our lineup, and has earned a 4.7-star average rating from over 130 Wayfair reviewers. Plus, as one stan writes, “The wide back around the entire frame really makes it feel modern.”

No arms, no problem. For a squishy loveseat that could easily double as an incredibly comfortable crash pad for your over-served homies, we love this tufted version which is currently 35% off at 25home.

This high-rated Amazon sofa is by a brand called Vingli (maybe it’s Italian?) and is, without a doubt, the most affordable corduroy couch in our sofa smorgasbord. It also boasts a timeless midcentury-modern design with those striking Googie legs.

The best vintage corduroy couches

You can’t go wrong with a piece of furniture that was actually there to witness The Doobie Brothers, mountains of cocaine, and extra-long sideburns. That said, we feel pretty confident that 1stDibs has scrubbed out any remnants of hard partying disco days. Jokes aside, if you’re going to invest in a corduroy couch as the focal point of your living room, it’s definitely worth going all in to shell out for the real deal.

A seaweed blue velvet Togo sofa? ‘Nuff said. But seriously, if a statement is what you’re after, this dreamy corduroy version of the cult-fave is in perfect condition and will have all your future guests ooh-ing and ahh-ing.

Let’s assume you don’t have $10K+ to drop on your dream sofa. The contrast between the rigid lines of this little peach number’s frame and the giant, marshmallow-like cushions are what really set this piece apart. Think: comfy and inviting (instead of sloppy and saggy).

Is your home’s aesthetic more Cocaine Decor than Topanga Canyon? Did you recently inherit a small fortune? If so, this vintage black Italian sofa is perfect for bringing a little more Scarface-esque sex appeal to your pad. The Mario Sabot couch is proof that not all corduroy couches have to come in cream and earthy colorways. Plus, the exposed chrome frame makes a nice nod to Le Corbusier.

The best corduroy sofa with storage

Unless you live in a sprawling mansion that rivals the one seen in The Queen of Versailles, we could all use a little extra storage space, am I right? Not only does the wooden frame of this corduroy sofa from Wayfair give it a mid-century modern feel, it also provides three hidden drawers to stowe everything you need for an epic pillow fort. Cop it while it’s 16% off

Hoping these sofas strike a cord… get it?

