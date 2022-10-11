The Best Cosplay Halloween Costumes for People Who Missed Comic Con

Is it really LARPing if you can actually speak Elvish? Is it actually cosplay, and not just a lifestyle, if you scramble your eggs in a Transformers suit every morning? Welcome to the most dedicated corner of Halloween costume foolishness, my hobgoblins, in which we are ready to throw down for cosplay fits that say, When I die, bury me as the Goblin King from that one fantasy Muppet movie.
Of course, not everyone has the dubloons to drop $300 on a human crow costume, which is why we’ve also made you a guide to rad under-a-hundo Halloween costumes, sick (no, truly deranged) masks, and couple’s costumes that won’t give your friends secondhand embarrassment. But if you’re here, in the second paragraph of an article about cosplay-level ‘fits, you are probably of the ilk who sees a custom Lydia Deetz look as both H-ween attire, and a future wedding dress. Personally, I expect my bebe nephew to one day wear the $3,000 robo costume for which I am taking out another student loan.
Videos by VICE
Here are some of the most intense,
investment-worthy, best cosplay costumes for spook season we could find, from superheroes and plague doctors to Ghostbusters, goblins, and more.
In these strange and Medieval Times
Ah, ye good old days when the plague doctor would just swing frankincense at your face and give you a leech facial. This getup comes with everything you need to party like it’s 1346.
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Can you imagine getting a custom, made-to-order Lydia Deetz costume? The pre-teen in us is screaming. Again, there’s a Spirit Halloween version right here, but everyone deserves to own a massive, blood-red bridal gown.
You’re just here for the bodysuits
Same. This is one of the comfiest ways to pull up, honestly, and so what if David Bowie is making an appearance twice in this list? He’s the unofficial patron saint of Halloween.
As for the blue superhero lady—noooo clue, man. I just see her in your future, licking milk out of a rhinestone-covered bowl on the floor. (JK, we know it’s Mystique from X-Men.)
Who you gonna call?
Well, that depends on how much punch you’ve been pounding. Good thing we came equipped to suck up your smartphone with our ghostbusting hose until you’ve had enough candy to make better decisions.
You’re goblincore the rest of the year
If you’re all about that goblincore/live-in-a-log life, then you probably already own a pair of choice elf ears, knock-off mithril, and have
heated opinions about the upcoming Lord of the Rings Amazon series. Lean into the darkness and go full Mordor this year by dressing up as a Nazgul, or the all-seeing eye(s) of the Dark Lord Sauron:
There are also some pretty gnar H-ween masks out there. Pair this full-blown replica of Gollum’s head with a tan bodysuit, and sit on your roommate’s fire escape all night chain smoking, my precious.
Make this your robo moment
What? Compensating for something? Sorry, I can’t hear you behind my new polyurethane face. You will need no other Halloween costume, ever, if you pull up in this Predator-hits-the-discotheque look to put Daft Punk in their place, or a Transformers costume that makes you 10 feet tall.
Bye bye birdie
Here’s an idea: Dress up as Lenny Kravitz (hot) and a condor (also hot, if you’re a bird) with a pair of massive, animatronic wings. Etsy in particular is a great place to browse wings, such as a baby angel.
Obligatory superhero dump
An internet wormhole in and of itself. There are already Shang-Chi floating around the web, for those who wish to pay homage to
current superhero and anti-hero blockbusters, and loads of Iron Man suits that Elon Musk definitely already owns.
Now flutter away into the night, goblin babes.
The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.
Plague Doctor
$225.00 at Etsy
Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz Red Dress
$750.00 at Etsy
Beetle Bride Wig Black
$24.49 at Amazon
David Bowie Ziggy Stardust Inspired One Shoulder Costume
$299.00 at Etsy
X-Men Mystique Costume Cosplay
$64.83 at Etsy
Proton Pack
$648.90 at Etsy
Witch King of Angmar Cosplay Robe
$496.90 at Etsy
Eye of Sauron Pasties
$8.95 at Etsy
Gollum Mask
$79.99 at HalloweenCostumes.com
Seamless Ribbed Jumpsuit
$24.99 at Forever 21
Predator LED Costume
$984.86 at eBay
Bumblebee Robot Costume
$49.99 at HalloweenCostumes.com
Angel Wings
$290.00 at Etsy
Iron Man Costume
$89.99 at HalloweenCostumes.com
Shang-Chi Costume
$59.99 at HalloweenCostumes.com